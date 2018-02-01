TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 130 – JANUARY 30, 2018

By

January 30, 2018 — Issue No. 130

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com)

& Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

SPECIAL SESSION CAT & MOUSE BEGINS

— THE BOTTOM LINE… is a bit fuzzy. If you ask the top supporters of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the special session is a go. Working under that assumption (at last glance Feb. 15 was a date being tossed around), Republicans are saying that such call would have to be made without the governor actually knowing whether he has 70 votes in the House for key revenue measures.

— THE TRICK… for the administration will be communicating to the public that Edwards is not alone in wanting the revenue-raising session. Part of that messaging started to come together today with a small band of Republican legislators (mainly from the upper chamber) that’s working to develop a statement of support for Edwards calling a special session.

— THE FEEDING FRENZY… at the Capitol on Press Row today was over the release of a letter to the governor from Speaker Taylor Barras. It outlined “budget and spending reform measures” supported by the GOP membership that would have to be linked to any successful revenue-raising bills.

— INCLUDED IN THE GOP GET-LIST… were state spending limits, which LaPolitics Weekly subscribers first learned about in October; a Louisiana Checkbook based off of the Ohio Checkbook model, which LW subscribers first learned about in December; and “Medicaid program reforms.”

— WHAT WE NEED TO REMEMBER… is that the letter does not constitute what was formerly known at the Capitol as a “deal.” It’s nothing more than an overview of what Republicans want to see on the budget side of the equation, not the revenue side, which is the side that matters when it comes to a compromise.

— THE MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENT… referenced in the GOP’s get-list serves as an invitation to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to enter the special session fray. Kennedy has made an issue over work requirements and recently asked the governor to meet with him and federal officials to get the process moving. Edwards declined and Kennedy, instead, met with key Republicans from the state House during last week’s Washington Mardi Gras festivities. On Monday Kennedy said to Times-Pic reporter Julia O’Donoghue, “Speaker Barras and his members have good reform ideas, and I offered to help in any way I can to ensure that actual spending reforms become a reality this year.”

— THE CAT AND MOUSE GAME… is still over revenue and taxes. Not budget reforms. JBE boosters are telling reporters that the administration is still waiting on a communication from the House leadership outlining what revenue-raisers can be stomached by the lower chamber. Republicans, meanwhile, are saying that isn’t true and that they, in contrast, are waiting on the governor to provide more information on his revenue-raising plan.

— WHAT EVERYONE REALLY WANTS… are reliable fiscal notes and revenue estimates. Or at least that’s what both sides are saying. Republicans claim they want good numbers for the administration’s suggestions and the governor contends he’s looking forward to seeing the fiscal notes on what the House GOP wants.

CHECKBOOK BOOSTERS MOVE QUICKLY

— The speaker’s letter to the governor was released to reporters at around 4 p.m. and almost an hour later supporters of the Louisiana Checkbook concept had a Twitter account (@LACheckbook) promoting a website (www.LouisianaCheckbook.com).

— The lead player is The Pelican Institute, a free-markets think-tank that’s playing with some heavy hitters on this issue. Supporters listed include the top tier of the business lobby, such as LABI, LCA, ABC, LHBA, LMOGA, LOGA, AFP, LRA, LMHA, Pulp & Paper and others.

— The Louisiana Checkbook model isn’t a concept that has a single owner. In fact, don’t be surprised if more than one bill is filed on this front. At the end of the day it’s going to be interesting to see who gets to own the issue. Those involved know full well how Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel built a brand off of the same concept.

A VERY LOOZIANA SOTU

— In case you missed it tonight, the Bayou State owned the first five minutes…

— U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise got one of the top shoutouts of tonight’s State of the Union when Prez Donald Trump called him the “Legend from Louisiana.” Scalise also received his own standing ovation.

— But this was the takeaway line from the shoutout: “I think they like you, Steve.” (Enough to give him the big gavel, though?)

— Also getting some love from The Prez was Jon Bridgers of Walker, one of the founding fathers of the Cajun Navy, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashlee Leppert, who is based in New Orleans and was a first-line responder to Hurricane Harvey.

— The Advocate’s Bryn Stole, a correspondent who actually works from the Beltway, was seated in the second row of the press gallery tonight.

— In the hours leading up to the SOTU, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s NOLA PAC was raising money by asking donors to “Stand With Mitch Against Trump’s Attacks.” Landrieu, of course, will soon step down as mayor and he has said he has no intentions of running for higher office.

LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN

Your German-Born Governor

We'd like to introduce you to Michael Hahn.

He was Louisiana's only German-born governor, a close friend of Abraham Lincoln, the original publisher of the St. Charles Herald-Guide and the founder of the city of Hahnville.

Get to know yet another governor — with a rather fascinating story — in the latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown!

CAPITOL GAINS

JBE, Re-Election Politics & Chicken Stuff

Gov. John Bel Edwards was the guest for our inaugural episode of Capitol Gains, Louisiana’s only Sunday morning political talk show.

In case you missed it, Edwards talked about his campaign's fundraising totals from last year and the current political landscape in Louisiana. (His chickens also made an appearance.)

Edwards said his re-election campaign will soon report that it raised $2.1 million last year, which falls short of the roughly $3 million (record-setting for the first year of a Louisiana governor) it collected in 2016.

Any sting of disappointment among supporters will be eased by the $5 million Edwards will report as being in the bank. Of all the donations accepted by Edwards in 2017, 85 percent came from individuals in Louisiana contributing an average of $200 each.

The governor is also starting to make logistical plans for his re-election campaign, with a full staffing structure expected for January 2019 — possibly including the transfer of key personalities from the government side to the campaign side — and then Edwards providing his full attention to the effort that following spring.

“My goal is to switch into full campaign mode after the 2019 regular session,” Edwards said during his interview on Capitol Gains. “But there’s some preparatory work that has to happen and you’ll see that happening about this time next year, I believe in earnest, at least that’s the plan moving forward.”

Edwards likewise discussed what kind of buy-in he anticipates from the Democratic Governors Association as well as other re-election politics.

You’ll be able to watch new episodes of Capitol Gains on the final Sunday of each by following LaPolitics on Twitter and Facebook, and by visiting LaPolitics.com.

Or watch the first episode right now!

POLITICAL HISTORY

Foster and Buddy’s Comeback Bid

By Mitch Rabalais

In 1995, Louisiana’s political landscape was shifting. Frustrated with problems in the gambling industry, bad press, and numerous investigations, Edwin Edwards was retiring after four terms in the Governor’s Mansion.

The large field to succeed him included such notables as Mary Landrieu, Melinda Schwegmann, Buddy Roemer, Dave Treen, Cleo Fields, Bill Jefferson and Harry Lee.

Overshadowed by these big names was a little-known state senator from Franklin named Mike Foster.

Roemer, as the sole Republican, had a comfortable lead in all of the early polls. Embarrassed by his poor showing in 1991, the former governor was determined to win back the office he had vacated just four years earlier. He focused on running a more disciplined campaign and dedicated a greater effort to honing his message.

Hoping to recapture some of the grassroots magic of his earlier races, Roemer even began standing out in front of Wal-Marts around the state, hoping to get a few personal moments with voters as they shopped.

As the summer turned to fall, politicos, pollsters and pundits pegged Roemer as the secure frontrunner while the other candidates battled for the second runoff spot.

During qualifying, however, the race changed drastically.

Before filing, Foster decided to change parties and registered as a Republican. The abrupt switch garnered the nascent Foster campaign media coverage and their poll numbers surged.

With a conservative challenger to contend with, Roemer’s camp began hemorrhaging support amid a run of bad luck. For instance, when Foster touted his anti-gambling platform, Roemer bungled his response to questions about gambling legislation passed on his watch.

Roemer was also dealt a serious blow when Treen and Lee dropped out and publicly endorsed Foster. Even Democrats began ignoring Roemer during forums and debates.

With Foster gaining momentum, Roemer went negative in desperation. He ran TV spots statewide, focusing on a meeting Lee had set up with some major Democratic donors with connections to Edwards. The clumsy attempt to tie Foster to EWE went nowhere.

On Election Day, Foster headed to the runoff, while Roemer finished fourth with 19 percent.

HASHTAG LOUISIANA

Todd Graves & One Love For Mardi Gras

Our new podcast meets you at the intersection of Louisiana politics, social media and business with host Ira Wray.

This first episode is all about our namesake: the hashtag. We discuss its history, some practical advice and a few great examples of hashtags in the wild.

Then it’s time for a one-on-one interview with Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves. After his over-the-top rule as king of Washington Mardi Gras, some folks are wondering if he’ll ever run for office — you know, like that other Graves.

“Good Lord, no. I wouldn't wish that job on my worst enemy,” he said with a laugh during his interview on Hashtag Louisiana. “My one love is Raising Cane’s… I just believe my role is to help good politicians to be great leaders.”

Listen to it all right now!

WHAT YOU MISSED IN LaPOLITICS WEEKLY

Here are the headlines subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly received in the issue that was published five days ago:

— The governor’s money…

— And his election planning…

— Bills have been filed…

— GOP set for new chair…

— Abraham getting more aggressive…

— Mitch mania continues…

— Louisiana’s forgotten offices…

— It’s good to be the king…

— The other Graves talks politics…

— Beer, bruh…

— Checking in on the hospitality suites…

— Plus other stories!

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “What did Baby Corn ask Mama Corn? Where's Pop Corn?!?!”

— Paul Rainwater joined the U.S. Conference of Mayors recently (during the group’s winter conference in Washington) to moderate a panel on disaster recovery and major disasters from 2017.

— Treasurer John Schroder has named former legislative analyst Nancy Keaton to serve as his chief of staff.

— Gene Mills, the president of the Louisiana Family Forum,has received the Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award from Prison Fellowship.

— Clerk of Civil District Court Dale Atkins has received the endorsement of the AFL-CIO in her bid for the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.

— Dr. Susan M. Bankston of Baton Rouge has officially began her presidency of the Louisiana State Medical Society.

— Sen. Fred Mills, Jr. and Rep. Helena Moreno were named LSMS’s 2017 Legislators of the Year. Sen. Eric LaFleur and Rep. Frank Hoffman were named its 2017 Legislative Advocates of the Year.

—LSMS has launched the “physician-led health information exchange” HealthSYNC of Louisiana, and has appointed a committee to oversee it.

— The Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has officially installed its 2018 board, with Deborah Randolph of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce taking over as president.

— LACCE’s other executive board members include incoming president Paula Ramsey of the Chamber Southwest/Southwest LA Economic Development Alliance and new treasurer Sandra Lindquist of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

— LACCE’s other 2018 board of directors members are Melissa Bordelon of Hammond Chamber of Commerce, Camille Conaway of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Jamie Hanks of West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Jeremy Hidalgo of Broussard Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Johnson of Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Timothy J. Magner of Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Dawn Sharpe of East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, Amy S. Thibodeaux of Crowley Chamber of Commerce and April Wehrs of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.

— Applications for the governor’s 2019 Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Grant are now open.

— LABI President Stephen Waguespack’s latest column: “Unnecessary boards, commissions and fiefdoms should be disbanded. Many of the dedicated funds should be eliminated, thereby allowing those dollars to flow to priorities like education and health care. Medicaid spending increases must be contained, and smart reforms like work and training requirements must be implemented.”

— The TOPS Task Force meets again on Jan. 31. AGENDA

— The Unrig the System Summit is Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 at Tulane. Catch actress Jennifer Lawrence and former Gov. Buddy Roemer on the same day. The schedule is out now.

— The 2018 LMA Mid-Winter Conference is Feb. 20-21, 2018 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Register here.

Political tidbit? Let us know about it at news@LaPolitics.com!

