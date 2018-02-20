LOWDOWN: What NOT to Do When Reporters Come Knocking

By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist — especially in this state. Here’s some reputation-saving tips we’ve put together after studying some of the bigger, more embarrassing mistakes our past politicians have made when talking to reporters:

— Be nice. You’ll find that isn’t as seamless as it sounds.

— If you can’t say something that’s not incriminating, don’t say anything at all.

— Disarm with charm. In other words, butter ‘em up if you want to escape unscathed. Remember that reporters are people, no matter how annoying.

— Ignore them. Completely. (Disclaimer: This one is popular, but doesn't always work. You’ll see what we mean in the video.)

— Use your staffers to physically block them. You know, like defensive linemen — just without the tackling.

You can watch the full crash course here. Who knows? You could one day become an expert on dodging questions, searching for answers, and making your press secretary very nervous.