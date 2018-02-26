LOWDOWN: How To Be A Loser

By

When someone wins, someone else doesn’t. That’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown is about how to lose the right way in an election.

We talk about the art of the concession speech. Yes, admitting defeat and telling your loved ones the news is hard. Just like it’s hard to make that congratulatory phone call to the opponent who bested you. The campaign’s over, but moving on doesn’t always come easy. We even give some tips on how to control the narrative of your epilogue.

Not to burst your bubble, but it could happen to anyone. Prepare for the worst and watch here. And enjoy!