Feeling Special: Day 2 Down, 15 To Go

February 21, 2018 By
Email Send

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his session-opening speech on Monday. They were joined by a pair of GOP representatives. Was it a signal that the Fourth Floor, having grown weary of the leadership's negotiating style, is carving out its own path to capture conservative votes? Or was it a planning meeting for today's Ways and Means hearing? Or did everyone involved just want a steak?

— Senate President John Alario, to The Bayou Brief's Sue Lincoln: “I’m not sure there will be a long-term resolution like there ought to be. We have to wait on the House.”

— Rep. Ted James: "I have zero confidence in us passing anything of substance."

— Politicos don't call the House Ways and Means Committee the "Ways To Be Mean Committee" for nothing. Members convened this morning to review some of the key tax topics for the special session, but didn't take any important votes. The committee, however, did tip its collective hat. For the most part there was considerable pushback on many of the tax bills discussed today, particularly from conservatives. "I hope we can find some common ground," said Rep. Kenny Havard.

— Among the key tax bills to watch (for now) is HB 23 Rep. Stephen Dwight, which, as introduced, would create a state sales tax structure of 4.5 percent in the new fiscal year. Dwight, though, intends to amend his bill to bring that rate down to 4.25 percent and make it permanent.

— The Ways and Means Committee is expected to meet again tomorrow morning, at which time bills will be brought back up for votes. What actually gets passed depends on who you ask. One longtime lobbyist said the train could get off the tracks very quickly. Another suggested this evening that key committee members already have a plan for sending certain instruments to the floor.

— If Ways To Be Mean does produce votes tomorrow morning, those bills could be heard on the House floor as soon as Friday.

— Chatter is getting louder about lawmakers wrapping this special session up sooner than later, as in before the full 17-day timeline has concluded.

— The House Health and Welfare Committee has moved its hearing on Medicaid work requirements and copay from tomorrow to Thursday. Why? @MelindaDeslatte offered up this Twitter analysis: "Still vote-counting, maybe?"

— Speaker Taylor Barras' constitutional amendment for a state spending cap and his bill to create Louisiana Checkbook both cleared the Appropriations Committee today.

JBE’S SESSION SPEECH, BY THE NUMBERS
(AS PREPARED FOR DELIVERY)

— Total word count: 3,318

— Number of times the word “tax” was spoken: 3

— Number of times the word “cliff” was spoken: 13

— Number of times the word “TOPS” was spoken: 7

Feeling Special: Day 2 Down, 15 To Go

February 21, 2018 By

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his

ALFORD: Is Constitutional Convention Chatter Peaking?

February 21, 2018 By

This Louisiana Legislature’s upcoming session-palooza will host at least six legislative instruments, maybe more, calling for various forms

Political History from Mitch Rabalais: When Duke and Shaq Clashed

February 21, 2018 By

In 1991, the LSU Basketball team was one of the best squads in the country. Featuring the nation’s top player, Shaquille O’Neal, the Tigers

Political Chatter

February 21, 2018 By

— The Legislative Black Caucus has new officers: Rep. Randal Gaines was elected chair, Rep. Ted James is vice chair, Rep. Jeff Hall is first

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

February 21, 2018 By

Congress is in recess this week, but plenty has happened since we went on hiatus for the Gras. As folks down in Louisiana reveled in and

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 21, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/20: Haley Jupiter, Emma Allain and Jason Berry — Wednesday 02/21: Former Congressman Charles Boustany — Thursday 02/22:

LOWDOWN: What NOT to Do When Reporters Come Knocking

February 20, 2018 By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist —

HASHTAG LOUISIANA: Policing Chatrooms and Mastering Newsfeeds

February 20, 2018 By

﻿ This episode of our digital-focused podcast is all about communication. We give you some simple guidelines for engaging with your

SPONSORED: What to Expect This Time Around

February 8, 2018 By

When the Louisiana State Legislature convenes on March 12, one issue will overshadow all others — the budget. It will be the absolute

Alford: Defining The Louisiana Mood

February 6, 2018 By

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text

Rabalais: That Year There Was No Mardi Gras

February 6, 2018 By

When the good times (and parades) didn’t roll for Dutch Throughout history, only cataclysmic events such as invading Yankees, Yellow

Political Chatter

February 6, 2018 By

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “How do you catch a unicorn? Unique up on it!” (P.S. Happy Mardi Gras!) —

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: Another Shutdown?

February 6, 2018 By

It’s a good thing our congressional delegation got their Carnival fill at the 65th Parish a couple of weeks ago, because pending votes on

#HBD TRACKERS

February 6, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/06: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Laura Veazey, Stephen Waguespack, Kellee Hennessy, Tom Fitzmorris and Cindy

JBE SAVES MARDI GRAS: Not-so-special session delayed

February 6, 2018 By

LaPolitics embarking on annual Carnival break Friday is the new deadline (instead of tomorrow) for the GOP-led House and the

5 Hard-Hitting Campaign Ads

February 6, 2018 By

It’s time to review your opposition research, fire up your cameras and get ready to pay your media consultant extra. In this episode, we’re

POD: Liz & The Supremes

February 6, 2018 By

In our 48th episode of the LaPolitics Report, we talk to Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill a few weeks after she gave oral arguments

SPONSORED: A Congress Divided

February 1, 2018 By

When President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address this week, it arrived on a Congress as divided as Washington

Lowdown: Your German-Born Governor

January 31, 2018 By

We'd like to introduce you to Michael Hahn. He was Louisiana's only German-born governor, a close friend of Abraham Lincoln, the original

Capitol Gains: JBE, Re-Election Politics & Chicken Stuff

January 31, 2018 By

Gov. John Bel Edwards was the guest for our inaugural episode of Capitol Gains, Louisiana’s only Sunday morning political talk show. In

Hashtag Louisiana: Todd Graves & One Love For Mardi Gras

January 31, 2018 By

Our new podcast meets you at the intersection of Louisiana politics, social media and business with host Ira Wray. This first episode is

LaHistory: Foster and Buddy’s Comeback Bid

January 31, 2018 By

Foster and Buddy’s Comeback Bid In 1995, Louisiana’s political landscape was shifting. Frustrated with problems in the gambling

#HBD TRACKERS!

January 31, 2018 By

— Tuesday 01/30: Congressman Mike Johnson, Denise Thevenot, Matt Holliday and Sonny Cranch — Wednesday 01/31: Congressman Garret

A Very Looziana SOTU (and Other Chatter)

January 31, 2018 By

— In case you missed it last night, the Bayou State owned the first five minutes… — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise got one of the

Special Session Cat-and-Mouse Begins

January 31, 2018 By

— THE BOTTOM LINE… is a bit fuzzy. If you ask the top supporters of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the special session is a go. Working under that

Filed Under: Featured