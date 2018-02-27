Dead or Alive?

February 27, 2018 By
Email Send

— The special session has come down to a matter of degrees. We already know relationships and negotiations are bad at the Capitol. But exactly how bad are they right now?

— Lawmakers are at least still talking. A meeting, among others, was held this morning by a handful of GOP lawmakers and a few members of the Black Caucus. Gov. John Bel Edwards likewise met with the legislative leadership this afternoon.

— Unless JBE comes around to the caucus’ way of thinking, which sounds possible, white Democrats could be pitted between siding with their party counterparts or standing with the administration to advance the governor’s agenda. "I think the answer is yes," the governor told reporters yesterday afternoon when asked if he was on the same page as members of the Black Caucus. "There is a process we have to go through and we are going through that right now."

— The political landscape at the Capitol is shaky at best. Black Caucus members insist they will not vote in favor of a sales tax increase above four pennies and Republicans contend they’ll never back a proposed income tax alteration. All the while a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall looms, and the special session must conclude one week from tomorrow.

— It’s a full court press upstairs… Team JBE targeting GOP lawmakers… The Governor's Office on Women's Policy dispatched a Constant Contact email to its list this morning asking for “help to ensure that the House takes action on several revenue measures pending on the House Floor.” In particular, the email contained this line: “Our Republican friends need the most attention. Phone calls, emails, personal outreach, action on social media are all important at this point.”

— Also from the email: “If you learn any information please let us know.” (That goes double for us. Send your scoop to news@LaPolitics.com.)

— Even if the House coalesces around a package, the real battle may still be looming, which is the one between the hawks of the House and the lions of the Senate. Many senators don’t want a temporary sales tax, which is where the House left their negotiations, and the upper chamber is also looking for a package of bills that will fill the entire shortfall.

— The Times-Pic (Editorial): “Temporary budget fixes are legislative malpractice…”

— The Houma Courier (Editorial): “It is beginning to look like yet another temporary fix is the best Louisiana residents and businesses can hope to see in the coming weeks.”

— Via The Advocate’s Elizabeth Crisp: “‘I’m just asking that there be a little clearer direction from the governor,’ (Speaker Taylor) Barras said.”

— Via The T-P’s By Julia O'Donoghue: “‘With this body, we have a leadership issue. Until we address that, we'll continue to have problems,’ said Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge.”

— Via @WillSentell: “Rep. Kenny Havard on special session: ‘We have a big problem. We don't have enough guts to cut. And we don't have enough guts to raise taxes.’”

Dead or Alive?

February 27, 2018 By

— The special session has come down to a matter of degrees. We already know relationships and negotiations are bad at the Capitol. But

ALFORD: Landry, Others Pulls Into Redistricting’s Orbit

February 27, 2018 By

The next census, which is when the U.S. Census Bureau will determine Louisiana’s population, won’t be released until 2020. The subsequent

Uncle Earl, Charles de Gaulle & Winnfield

February 27, 2018 By

RABALAIS’ TUESDAY HISTORY In April of 1960, French President Charles de Gaulle, on a tour of the United States, stopped for a

POLITICAL CHATTER

February 27, 2018 By

— Godspeed to Rep. Chris Broadwater, who gave a heartwarming farewell speech on the House floor yesterday. In the words of House

GAMARD’S BELTWAY BEAT

February 27, 2018 By

Guns. That’s where we left off, and the dialogue has only grown angrier since our last issue. Congress returned to work yesterday to what

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 27, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/27: Larry Murray and Roy Burns — Wednesday 02/28: Rep. Julie Emerson* and Alan Miller — Thursday 03/01: Former U.S.

LOWDOWN: How To Be A Loser

February 26, 2018 By

When someone wins, someone else doesn’t. That’s why our latest episode of the Lowdown is about how to lose the right way in an

CAPITOL GAINS: Robideaux’s Ways To Be Mean

February 25, 2018 By

Why is Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux making popcorn? Because it's time for Capitol Gains, a Sunday morning talk show for

SPONSORED: ARA Holds Annual Trade Show in New Orleans

February 22, 2018 By

This week, the American Rental Association (ARA) held their annual conference and trade show, The Rental Show, in New Orleans. The event

Feeling Special: Day 2 Down, 15 To Go

February 21, 2018 By

— SPOTTED... The top hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards, at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge, just hours after their boss delivered his

ALFORD: Is Constitutional Convention Chatter Peaking?

February 21, 2018 By

This Louisiana Legislature’s upcoming session-palooza will host at least six legislative instruments, maybe more, calling for various forms

Political History by Mitch Rabalais: When Duke and Shaq Clashed

February 21, 2018 By

In 1991, the LSU Basketball team was one of the best squads in the country. Featuring the nation’s top player, Shaquille O’Neal, the Tigers

Political Chatter

February 21, 2018 By

— The Legislative Black Caucus has new officers: Rep. Randal Gaines was elected chair, Rep. Ted James is vice chair, Rep. Jeff Hall is first

Gamard’s Beltway Beat

February 21, 2018 By

Congress is in recess this week, but plenty has happened since we went on hiatus for the Gras. As folks down in Louisiana reveled in and

#HBD TRACKERS!

February 21, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/20: Haley Jupiter, Emma Allain and Jason Berry — Wednesday 02/21: Former Congressman Charles Boustany — Thursday 02/22:

LOWDOWN: What NOT to Do When Reporters Come Knocking

February 20, 2018 By

In this episode of the Lowdown, we’re letting you in on five things you should avoid doing when you come in contact with a journalist —

HASHTAG LOUISIANA: Policing Chatrooms and Mastering Newsfeeds

February 20, 2018 By

﻿ This episode of our digital-focused podcast is all about communication. We give you some simple guidelines for engaging with your

SPONSORED: What to Expect This Time Around

February 8, 2018 By

When the Louisiana State Legislature convenes on March 12, one issue will overshadow all others — the budget. It will be the absolute

Alford: Defining The Louisiana Mood

February 6, 2018 By

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text

Rabalais: That Year There Was No Mardi Gras

February 6, 2018 By

When the good times (and parades) didn’t roll for Dutch Throughout history, only cataclysmic events such as invading Yankees, Yellow

Political Chatter

February 6, 2018 By

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “How do you catch a unicorn? Unique up on it!” (P.S. Happy Mardi Gras!) —

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: Another Shutdown?

February 6, 2018 By

It’s a good thing our congressional delegation got their Carnival fill at the 65th Parish a couple of weeks ago, because pending votes on

#HBD TRACKERS

February 6, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/06: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Laura Veazey, Stephen Waguespack, Kellee Hennessy, Tom Fitzmorris and Cindy

JBE SAVES MARDI GRAS: Not-so-special session delayed

February 6, 2018 By

LaPolitics embarking on annual Carnival break Friday is the new deadline (instead of tomorrow) for the GOP-led House and the

5 Hard-Hitting Campaign Ads

February 6, 2018 By

It’s time to review your opposition research, fire up your cameras and get ready to pay your media consultant extra. In this episode, we’re

Filed Under: Featured