Why is Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux making popcorn? Because it's time for Capitol Gains, a Sunday morning talk show for Louisiana's political junkies.

The former speaker pro tem of the state House takes a deep dive on the tax-writing process in Baton Rouge in this episode, he discusses the role of regionalism in politics and touches briefly on his re-election plans. (Plus he offers an interesting critique of Ways & Means Chair Neil Abramson, starting around 19:07.)