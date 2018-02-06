ALFORD: Defining The Louisiana Mood

February 6, 2018 By
Email Send

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text a message. The digital missive was from a longtime Capitol player, someone who knows the House and the Senate and all of the illuminated and darkened corners in between.

This individual said they felt like Louisiana residents were nearing a breaking point when it comes to the status quo, in regard to government and politics, and that the mood of the electorate would soon make way for some kind of change.

Moreover, what did I think the mood of the Bayou State was at this particular moment?

That was a lofty question to ask someone when they’re roughly two pounds into a sack of crawfish and two beers down (maybe more; knowing benefits your reading of this column very little, so for the public record we’ll go with a pair of beers). I closed the text and filed the question away, promising myself at the time that I would think on it and eventually reply.

Am I even qualified to answer such a question? It really doesn’t matter. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and these days to their own sets of facts as well it seems. But I am a lifelong resident (raised in Port Allen) and I own a business here (LaPolitics.com). Along with my wife, I’m raising a family in Louisiana and we plan on calling This Place home for the rest of our days.

As I peeled a crawfish (I’m not bragging, but I can move through mudbugs at the speed of sound), it occurred to me that the vast majority of residents aren’t engaged on government and political issues at all. We have a population of 4.6 million people in Louisiana, of which about 1 million of them are not eligible to vote.

Another 600,000 residents are eligible to vote, but aren’t registered. And of the 2.9 million Louisianans who are registered, only a small percentage take the time to weigh in on elections. The last statewide primary held in October drew just a 13.6 percent turnout, or 406,000 voters. Put another way, nearly 9 percent of the total state population decided those statewide elections.

Yet even among those who never vote, and we all know someone who fits that description, the “same old song and dance” sentiment appears to run strong. Even if it’s just a matter of cliche. When it comes to chronic voters, or those folks I meet at chamber and Rotary meetings across Louisiana, the sentiment exists there as well. Sometimes to the extreme, and even more so lately.

Sure, I thought as I peeled another crawfish, people want something different. Maybe that’s why Gov. John Bel Edwards, the lone Democrat in the Deep South, continues to enjoy great poll numbers here. He’s different — none of the wonk of Bobby Jindal, without the emotions of Kathleen Blanco and devoid of the political pragmatism of Edwin Edwards. 

President Donald Trump, of course, showed us what that anti-status quo sentiment can really look like when voters pounce. He’s the real case study.

But if we all take a step back, take a look around and breathe, we might realize that the problem isn’t the candidates, or the players. It’s really about the game. (As in changing the game.) Platitudes, predictable paid media, the pace of real policymaking, unrealistic stances and fake emotions are eroding what little trust remains between the public and our government.

People I visit with, professionally and personally, contend they’re working harder than ever in Louisiana and gaining only incremental ground. No one understands what's happening with their tax dollars. They keep paying taxes, but they see very little in return. All the while politicians continue to discuss whether more tax revenue is needed.

Frustration and resentment are all too common themes. Not everyone feels that way. I know as much. But I was asked to put down my crawfish and share what I’m hearing — and I guess what I’m experiencing.

I fried fish not long ago with some friends and we talked about how we were discouraged, ashamed even, that we couldn't provide the same childhoods to our children that we had been afforded. Crime was the topic that day. Some of us wondered if it was simply a matter of not living in the same neighborhoods. It wasn't until later that I realized I couldn't replicate that anywhere even if I tried. Times have changed.

Last month I also made my first offer to a full-time employee. Right out of college, she was the perfect candidate and I threw everything we had at her. The nearly two-week process ended with her telling me she couldn't see herself in Louisiana a year from now. I had always taken such stories with a grain of salt. Until it happened to me.

I think people just want to see progress and feel like their government is being as honest as a government can be. They want to know that their tax dollars are helping them and the people they love. If someone can bottle a message that nostalgia doesn't have to be a dream, and that government can be a tangible "thing" with "real people" at the helm, then maybe that could lead to something.

In all fairness, I never said I had the answers.

In other news, the crawfish are really small right now. But if you know how to cook them and you put the right people at the table, it doesn’t matter. That’s how we roll in Louisiana.

ALFORD: Defining The Louisiana Mood

February 6, 2018 By

I was eating boiled crawfish last Friday night with my wife and children in Baton Rouge — Crawfish season! Finally! — when I received a text

Rabalais: That Year There Was No Mardi Gras

February 6, 2018 By

When the good times (and parades) didn’t roll for Dutch Throughout history, only cataclysmic events such as invading Yankees, Yellow

Political Chatter

February 6, 2018 By

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “How do you catch a unicorn? Unique up on it!” (P.S. Happy Mardi Gras!) —

Gamard’s Beltway Beat: Another Shutdown?

February 6, 2018 By

It’s a good thing our congressional delegation got their Carnival fill at the 65th Parish a couple of weeks ago, because pending votes on

#HBD TRACKERS

February 6, 2018 By

— Tuesday 02/06: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Laura Veazey, Stephen Waguespack, Kellee Hennessy, Tom Fitzmorris and Cindy

JBE SAVES MARDI GRAS: Not-so-special session delayed

February 6, 2018 By

LaPolitics embarking on annual Carnival break Friday is the new deadline (instead of tomorrow) for the GOP-led House and the

5 Hard-Hitting Campaign Ads

February 6, 2018 By

It’s time to review your opposition research, fire up your cameras and get ready to pay your media consultant extra. In this episode, we’re

POD: Liz & The Supremes

February 6, 2018 By

In our 48th episode of the LaPolitics Report, we talk to Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill a few weeks after she gave oral arguments

SPONSORED: A Congress Divided

February 1, 2018 By

When President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address this week, it arrived on a Congress as divided as Washington

Lowdown: Your German-Born Governor

January 31, 2018 By

We'd like to introduce you to Michael Hahn. He was Louisiana's only German-born governor, a close friend of Abraham Lincoln, the original

Capitol Gains: JBE, Re-Election Politics & Chicken Stuff

January 31, 2018 By

Gov. John Bel Edwards was the guest for our inaugural episode of Capitol Gains, Louisiana’s only Sunday morning political talk show. In

Hashtag Louisiana: Todd Graves & One Love For Mardi Gras

January 31, 2018 By

Our new podcast meets you at the intersection of Louisiana politics, social media and business with host Ira Wray. This first episode is

LaHistory: Foster and Buddy’s Comeback Bid

January 31, 2018 By

Foster and Buddy’s Comeback Bid In 1995, Louisiana’s political landscape was shifting. Frustrated with problems in the gambling

#HBD TRACKERS!

January 31, 2018 By

— Tuesday 01/30: Congressman Mike Johnson, Denise Thevenot, Matt Holliday and Sonny Cranch — Wednesday 01/31: Congressman Garret

A Very Looziana SOTU (and Other Chatter)

January 31, 2018 By

— In case you missed it last night, the Bayou State owned the first five minutes… — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise got one of the

Special Session Cat-and-Mouse Begins

January 31, 2018 By

— THE BOTTOM LINE… is a bit fuzzy. If you ask the top supporters of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the special session is a go. Working under that

LaPolitics Lowdown: Louisiana’s German-Born Governor

January 30, 2018 By

Go pull those lederhosen out of your closet and fire up those frankfurters, because the country that gave us Albert Einstein and Bach and

Capitol Gains: JBE Talks Re-election

January 29, 2018 By

Gov. John Bel Edwards is the guest for this inaugural episode of Capitol Gains. He talks about his campaign's fundraising totals from last

SPONSORED: It’s Not Just About Mardi Gras

January 25, 2018 By

The Picard Group (TPG) traveled to Washington D.C. this week not only to celebrate Washington Mardi Gras but to meet with Congressional

NEW POD: Hashtag Louisiana

January 25, 2018 By

Welcome to Hashtag Louisiana, your monthly podcast guide to the intersection of social media, business, and politics in the Pelican

#HBD TRACKERS!

January 24, 2018 By

— Tuesday 01/23: Rep. Julie Stokes, former Justice Jeannette Theriot Knoll, John Diez, John Mathis and Sterling LeJeune — Wednesday

LaHistory: Mr. Long Goes To Washington

January 24, 2018 By

Thursday will mark an anniversary for the United States Senate — 86 years since the Kingfish himself took the upper chamber by storm, and

Democratic Group Wants More Elected Women in Louisiana

January 24, 2018 By

Emerge America, a national organization whose sole purpose is getting Democratic women elected into public office, has spread its roots to

The Beltway Beat: Shutdown Edition

January 24, 2018 By

— Marriage Advice: Don’t use C-SPAN to tell your wife that you bought a new vehicle. — TODAY’S POLITICO PLAYBOOK: As the Senate was

Everything is Fine…and Other Chatter

January 24, 2018 By

— The three-day government shutdown has ended. And there’s plenty of blame to go around, according to an NBC News survey. — Gov. John Bel

Filed Under: Featured