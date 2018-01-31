TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 129 – JANUARY 23, 2018

By

EVERYTHING IS FINE

— The three-day government shutdown has ended. And there’s plenty of blame to go around, according to an NBC News survey.

— Gov. John Bel Edwards has released his budget. To quote Commissioner Gordon, it’s the budget our political class probably deserves, but it’s not the one we need right now. So they’ll keep hunting.

— Washington Mardi Gras is finally here, and the real action starts tomorrow. Hopefully the Hilton will get this sign fixed before LaPolitics’ corporate jet is wheels down. (H/T to Capitol Ironman Nick Cahanin)

— @MelindaDeslatte: “Louisiana's unemployment rate (4.6 percent) is higher than the national average of 4.1 percent. But the state's jobless rate was down significantly from 6 percent a year ago.”

— The state’s new tourism slogan is “Feed Your Soul.” Don’t confuse it with our political slogan, which is still “Lose Your Soul.”

STUFF TO TALK ABOUT AT WASHINGTON MARDI GRAS

— As first reported by LaPolitics last year, Wendy Vitter has finally been nominated for the federal bench.

— Lyft is offering WMG revelers 20 percent off one ride up to $50. Check it out.

— Congressman Ralph Abraham has been named chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Oversight. Congressman Clay Higgins is the new vice chair.

— Another fundraiser has been added to WMG landscape, this one for the transition team of New Orleans Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell. THE INVITE

— Congressman Garret Graves pulled in Dollar Shave Club CEO Mike Dubin to keynote the Economic Development: One Love for Innovation lunch. Dubin shook up the men’s grooming market and was featured last year on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine after selling his shave startup to Unilever for $1 billlion. Watch the YouTube video that started it all.

LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN

Presidents & The Bayou State

It’s time to hail to the chief, steer clear of the Secret Service and chime in on whether you voted for that dude or against that dude.

We’re taking a look at the commanders in chief and officials in the Oval on this episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown, with a special focus on the 1980 presidential election.

Click through to the latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown video series to learn more!

LaPOLITICS REPORT PODCAST

John Williams, The Beer Man, Takes The Mic!

Season Three Begins Now!

This is an alcohol-soaked season opener with John Williams of the Beer Industry League of Louisiana. He talks about the dry areas that still exist in the Bayou State, the unique placement his industry has in the U.S. Constitution and the boom in beer-making.

Williams also discusses the changing face of the Legislature, his early mentors and redfish recipes.

Plus we kick off this episode with a review of the favorite cocktails enjoyed by Louisiana governors over the years — including a closer look at the Ramos Gin Fizz.

Click through to listen to the latest podcast from The LaPolitics Report.

POLITICAL HISTORY:

Mr. Long Goes To Washington

By Mitch Rabalais

Thursday will mark an anniversary for the United States Senate — 86 years since the Kingfish himself took the upper chamber by storm, and left quite an impression in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

On Jan. 25, 1932, Gov. Huey P. Long was sworn-in as Louisiana’s newest U.S. senator. With his political ambitions on a national scale, Long saw the Senate as the next logical step in the pursuit of his ultimate goal, the presidency.

In 1930, Long had handily defeated Sen. Joseph E. Randsell, a three-term incumbent. A courtly planter from Lake Providence, Randsell was an aging relic of the Bourbon Democrats and no match for Long’s modern campaign machine. Out on the stump, Long and his surrogates had ridiculed the elderly senator, calling him “Feather Duster Randsell.”

While victorious in the campaign, Long was unwilling to vacate the governor’s office until it was firmly in the control of one of his trusted lieutenants. Because of his reluctance to leave Baton Rouge, Long actually left the Senate seat vacant for nine months. After a power struggle with Lt. Gov. Paul Cyr, he installed Senate President Alvin King in the Mansion and set out for Washington.

Wearing a gray, double breasted suit, Long strode confidently into the chamber, exclaiming to colleagues that “the Kingfish has arrived!” He introduced himself to the Republican Majority Leader by spinning him around in his chair and slapping the venerable senator on the chest. During all of this, Long was puffing on a large cigar, defiantly breaking the Senate’s smoking ban on the floor.

Traditionally, new senators are escorted into the chamber by their home state counterpart. In Long’s case, Sen. Edwin S. Broussard, a bitter political enemy, refused to accompany him. Minority Leader Joe Robinson stood in Broussard’s place as Long took the oath from Vice President Charles Curtis. Long repaid the courtesy by leaving his smoldering cigar on Robinson’s desk.

His introduction to Congress complete, Long had enough of the stuffy Senate and boarded the first train back to Baton Rouge the next day.

(Sources: Huey Long, T. Harry Williams, and Kingfish, Richard D. White)

NUMBERS BEING QUESTIONED AT CAPITOL

After months of meetings that failed to yield compromises and threats of a gut-wrenching string of legislative sessions, Gov. John Bel Edwards has finally shared with lawmakers his top policy priorities and a doomsday budget proposal.

But some lawmakers who were involved with the big reveal during Monday’s meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget were unsure about one thing: the numbers.

From how much money revenue proposals would bring in for the state to the size of the deficit the Legislature and administration must address, there were more than a few disagreements over the inability to agree on such figures.

By law Edwards had to present a budget to lawmakers this week, which meant he also had to account for more than $1 billion in temporary tax revenue falling off of the books at the start of the next fiscal year.

Severe reductions to health care services and the TOPS scholarship program were a part of that rocky outlook, as were cuts to sheriffs, district attorneys, state parks, judges and other government stakeholders. "This is what falling off the cliff looks like," Edwards told the committee, adding it’s not the budget he wanted.

But if lawmakers can rally around some of his revenue-generating proposals, the budget picture would improve, the governor said.

Rep. Lance Harris, the chairman of the House Republican Delegation, doubted that assessment, especially since the governor’s plan no longer calls for changes to personal income tax brackets. Without that hefty tax alteration in the governor’s plan, Harris said the administration’s overall proposal for the 2018-2019 fiscal year still falls short by $300 million to $400 million. "The governor's plan that’s out there now doesn't cover the shortfall," Harris said.

Acknowledging as much, Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson said later, "We have a little more work to do."

There’s also some uncertainty about how much of a boost the state would receive due to the tax changes implemented by Congress and President Donald Trump. The governor said the state does stand to benefit from those changes, but he stopped short of placing a price tag on the new federal laws.

House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry also asked the administration for a financial analysis, or fiscal note, for each of its proposals. The governor countered that all of his proposals have been debated by the Legislature already over the past two years and those fiscal notes are readily available for review. Many lawmakers, however, believe fiscal notes could play a critical part in coming negotiations as Capitol players try to find common ground on how much money is needed and how much revenue would be generated by various proposals.

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Treasurer John Schroder has cut a video weighing in the administration’s budget proposal. “Where’s the reform?” he asked.

— U.S. Conference of Mayors President Mitch Landrieu will be in D.C. this week for the 86th Annual U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Session. He’ll be leading a panel Thursday called “Disaster Recovery: Lessons Learned from the Tragedies of 2017.”

— Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the 2018 Jump Start Convention at the Raising Cane’s River Center this morning.

— Gov. Edwards touted the unemployment rate again: “If we can continue to make critical investments in workforce development and education, I am confident that we will be able to attract more business opportunities to our state like DXC Technology – the largest economic development project in the state’s history and the second best project in the entire country in 2017.”

— LR3 Consulting, a Baton Rouge-based public relations firm founded by Lionel Rainey III, has been named a finalist for two National Campaign and Elections Reed Awards in the “Most Original Political TV Commercial” and “Best Web Ad” categories. LR3’s nomination stems from their role in the creation of a television advertisement for Treasurer John Schroder entitled “The Party’s Over” and a web ad entitled “John’s Story.”

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “Where do bee's go to the bathroom? A BP Station!”

— Businessman Eddie Rispone has announced the launch of a new pro-families group called Baton Rouge Families First to “(empower) lower and middle-income families in Baton Rouge by encouraging education reform, promoting quality jobs through proactive economic development, and supporting initiatives that strengthen the family structure.” The first target is Together Baton Rouge, and here’s the video to prove it.

— The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was recently named a recipient of a Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partner Award.

— Want to be a Louisiana Civil Law Notary? Southern University at New Orleans is hosting a free orientation session for its exam prep course next Tuesday, Jan. 30.

— The TOPS Task Force meets again on Jan. 31. AGENDA

— The Unrig the System Summit is Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 at Tulane. Catch actress Jennifer Lawrence and former Gov. Buddy Roemer on the same day. The schedule is out now.

— Tickets are on sale for the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on March 17 at the New Orleans Hyatt Regency.

— Gov. Edwards: Louisiana military’s “economic impact” totals $7.7 billion.

— Entergy has broken ground on a new power plant in Calcasieu Parish.

— A new, 100-bed homeless shelter with “no barriers to entry” is underway in New Orleans.

— Gov. Edwards on the groundbreaking of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute: "The hospitality and service industry is a cornerstone of the culture and economy of New Orleans. Not only does Sen. (J.P.) Morrell understand this significance, he actively seeks out innovative ways to expand this critical industry in Louisiana.”

— Reservations for the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association’s 85th Annual Spring Conference are open until Jan. 29. The conference is March 1 and 2.

— King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King will be the keynote speaker at the “Project LIVE & Achieve” New Orleans student rally. Congressman Cedric Richmond, New Orleans Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell and Breakfast Club radio show personality Angela Yee will also speak.

— The nomination deadline for the Bureau of Governmental Research Excellence in Government Awards is extended to Jan. 26.

— Civil District Court Judge D. Nicole Sheppard’s investiture ceremony is Thursday evening at the Algiers Auditorium at Federal City in New Orleans.

— Applications for Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Healthy Communities Grant are open until April 6.

BELTWAY BEAT

— Marriage Advice: Don’t use C-SPAN to tell your wife that you bought a new vehicle.

— TODAY’S POLITICO PLAYBOOK: As the Senate was voting yesterday, we headed up to the third floor of the capitol to sit down with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). Scalise was recently discharged from the hospital, where he had another post-shooting surgery. Monday was his first day back in the Capitol.

Scalise was in good spirits. He was sharp -- especially considering he had surgery less than two weeks ago. He had a few thoughts about the immigration debate… Keep this in mind: Scalise -- and Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry of North Carolina -- interact with every single House Republican. They know the mood of the conference as well as anyone. Scalise told us the House doesn’t feel at all bound by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) agreement with Senate Democrats to consider immigration legislation by Feb. 8. “March is really the timeline. … The House wasn’t part of that deal.”

We asked Scalise if Graham-Durbin -- the bipartisan immigration deal du jour -- stands a chance, and he said “not in the House.” “It’s good for everybody to put their ideas on paper but ultimately there are things that can and cannot pass in the House. And we have to work through those details and we’re working through them.”

Scalise said he thought it would “excite our base” if they get a big immigration deal. But he said bluntly: “We’re not going to pass a bill that has amnesty. There are things that would anger our base that I don’t see us passing in the House.”

— Also in the Playbook: D.C. reporters are now referring to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy as “The Quote Machine,” thanks to another slugger in the Washington Post: “I think most Americans are wondering how some folks up here made it through the birth canal.’”

— Here’s a less ferocious quote from The Machine, in light of this week’s March for Life in Washington, D.C.: “It’s not always easy or comfortable to stand up for what is right, and I want to thank everyone who marches for those who can’t stand up for themselves, just yet.”

— Speaking of which, Kennedy introduced a bill that would make it illegal to abort an unborn child because of gender.

— Kennedy also called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to “push fellow Democrats to embrace long-term CHIP renewal.”

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on ideas to fund the border wall: “There’s a lot of supposedly $120 billion in ill-gotten gains that go from the drug trade south of the border. Is there a way to capture a portion of that using a percentage of that to fund the wall? It wouldn't be the Mexican government funding the wall, it would be the Mexican cartels. And we think that’s a very viable solution; we’re looking into the practicality of it.”

— Here’s another Facebook Live video from Congressman Garret Graves this week.

— Kennedy appeared on MSNBC with Chuck Todd to talk DACA and the budget before the shutdown: “I mean yeah, we’re a nation of immigrants. I’m proud of that. A lot of people want to come to America. When’s the last time anybody’s tried to sneak into China?...But we’ve got to agree on our laws and we’ve got to enforce them. We’re the only country that doesn’t.”

— Kennedy also made appearances on CNN New Day and Fox News to discuss the same topic.

— Congressman Clay Higgins on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: “These are children of God, and this bill gives them a chance to live.”

— Higgins on the grant for telehealth services in Acadiana: “These funds will go a long way in ensuring that vulnerable populations across South Louisiana will have access to medical care in their community and without having to drive long distances.”

— Higgins on Securing America’s Future Act: “We have a duty as a nation to enforce the law and secure our borders...We are also working to provide a mandate for accountability for DACA participants that puts American citizens first and prioritizes safety.”

— Abraham on Louisiana’s $1 million USDA telemedicine grant: “Patients in rural areas can’t always make it to a specialist. Telemedicine allows us to bring the doctor to them to make sure they get the treatment they need.”

— Abraham honored West Feliciana Deputy Fire Chief Russell Achord, who died Wednesday while responding to a car accident, on the floor.

— What Cassidy’s office wants you to read: New Orleans City Council is reconsidering its “anti-Israel” resolution.

— Congressman Mike Johnson on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: “As we approach the tragic 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we should remind the next generation that we still hold this truth to be self-evident: all human life is sacred.”

— Cassidy on the Trump administration’s forming a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division: “The freedom to live out your faith is one of America’s founding principles. No one should be forced to violate their conscience or religious beliefs.”

— Cassidy on his legislation to “increase accountability” and “ensure drug discounts” for patients: “The 340B program is an important resource for hospitals serving low-income areas. But too often the program’s discounts are used to pad hospitals’ bottom lines instead of helping disadvantaged patients afford their treatments.”

— Johnson on the Disclosing Foreign Influences Act passing committee: “The American people deserve to know when foreign nations lobby the United States government. We cannot continue the years of lax enforcement that have led to widespread abuse of our current laws and allowed foreign agents to withhold their affiliations”

AFTER THE SHUTDOWN

— Kennedy: “I have always said that there better be an emergency to shut down government. I am still waiting on someone to tell me what that emergency was.”

— Cassidy: “The shutdown never made sense...I think they realized taking health insurance away from nine million kids nationwide—122,000 of whom live in Louisiana—depriving the military of their funding, just because they weren’t getting their way on DACA, was not defensible.”

— Abraham: "Washington can come up with some crazy ways to waste time and money, but this pointless shutdown that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi orchestrated probably takes the cake.”

— Higgins: “I’m glad to see Senate Democrats join with Republicans to end the government shutdown...I will continue working with my colleagues to secure the border and end chain migration.”

— Johnson: “Senate Democrats finally came to their senses and stopped using vulnerable children and military personnel as bargaining chips.”

— Graves: “It’s a good exercise...to look around and realize that there actually are not a lot of things that are affecting us by shutting the government down.”

— Richmond: “There should be no question about who is to blame for this government shutdown: Republicans control the White House, Republicans control the Senate, and Republicans control the House...They are unable to govern and will follow this president over a cliff.”

— Richmond again: "The Republican administration and Republican-led Congress is trying to message their way out of their irresponsible approach to governing. These short-term funding bills are disruptive to black communities and to all of the American people.”

— Kennedy: “This is an embarrassment...I defy any Democrat to explain why it was so important to ask our military to sacrifice their pay, furlough hundreds of thousands of workers and reject a long-term renewal of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. They need to get their heads out of the sand.”

— Johnson: “Using our children and our military personnel as bargaining chips is absolutely unacceptable….Rather than gambling with the 9 million children who depend on the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the hard-earned salaries of our service members, or the state of our now vigorous and growing economy, Republicans voted to ensure stability and protect American priorities. It is up to Senate Democrats to end this needless shutdown and stop holding the American people hostage.”

— Edwards: “Both parties are spending more time blaming one another than finding common ground...A nation this great should never have its citizens lay awake at night wondering if their children or property are protected.”

— Cassidy: “They (the Democrats) voted to shut down the government just to appease the pro-illegal immigration extremists in their party...I voted for the bill, which would protect children’s health insurance and give Congress and the White House more time to work out a long-term spending bill and an agreement to secure the border before the DACA deadline on March 5th.”

— Higgins: “This shutdown belongs to the Democrats. They own it. There was a clear option tonight: prioritize American children and the safety of our nation or shut down the government to try and give amnesty to illegal immigrants. Unfortunately, Senate Democrats chose the latter.”

— Abraham: “Our brave men and women in uniform must continue their mission without pay because Senate Democrats put amnesty for illegal immigrants ahead of paying our troops. They should be ashamed.”

— Graves: “Senate Democrats are trying to keep us here (and) shut the government down for the sole purpose of putting the rights of illegal immigrants, foreigners, non-Americans that are here illegally, over your rights as Americans. That’s what your government’s doing for you. This place is crazy.” (Via Facebook video)

DEM GROUP WANTS MORE ELECTED WOMEN

Emerge America, a national organization whose sole purpose is getting Democratic women elected into public office, has spread its roots to Louisiana. Twenty-five women, several of whom have already gotten their feet wet in past local elections, are part of the state chapter’s inaugural class.

Emerge Louisiana Executive Director Melanie Oubre told LaPolitics reporter Sarah Gamard that class members have yet to determine what offices they want to run for. But the organization, which has met personally with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss the topic at least once, is adamant to see more of its target group in all areas of government.

The chapter’s advisory council is entirely New Orleans Democrats: former Sen. Mary Landrieu, Reps. Helena Moreno, Rodney Lyons and Gary Carter, and Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. Organization leaders are reaching out to more. They were seen speaking with Baton Rouge Democrat Reps. Patricia Smith and Denise Marcelle at the LSU Redistricting Summit at the Lod Cook Alumni Center last Friday.

Several of the women are from New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Some are from Broussard, Paulina, Gonzales, Shreveport, Monroe, and Hammond. The state chapter believes all class members have the credentials and, after its handful of weekend workshops meant to prepare them for modern-day politics and governing, could be hard to beat.

Cclass member Tammy Savoie, a New Orleans native that the organization hopes to groom for Republican Rep. Stephanie Hilferty’s district seat and, one day, Congressman Steve Scalise’s seat on Capitol Hill. Savoie does not have previous experience in elections, but touts a worthy resume: an Air Force veteran once deployed to Afghanistan, a graduate of St. Mary’s Dominican High School (your high school alma mater is a campaign staple in New Orleans) with a bachelor’s from UNO and a PhD from Emory University, and a mother.

Many women, like Savoie, haven’t thrown themselves in the public arena before. But the list does include past candidates for East Baton Rouge School Board (Belinda Davis), East Baton Baton Rouge City Court judge (Janice Miller), St. James Clerk of Court (Kristina Harrison), New Orleans City Council (Aylin Acikalin Maklansky), Lake Charles City Council (Nicole Moncrief) and state House of Representatives (Alsie Dunbar, who lost the Ascension Parish seat to Ken Brass in 2017). Others have held positions before: Missy LaSalle is a former member of Alexandria City Council and Lisa Diggs is on the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee (OPDEC), both of which require an election. Attorney Maria Losavio (also Alexandria) is listed as a member of the state Workers' Compensation Advisory Council.

Nothing is set in stone yet for which class members will end up running, or for what. “Right now, I’m just learning,” Savoie said. Which ballots will have which names will become more clear in the next few months, as scheduled trainings on various political skills, like communications and fundraising, commence over the coming weekends. Some are expected to run this November.

