TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 128 – JANUARY 16, 2018

By

January 16, 2018 — Issue No. 128

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com)

& Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

FIVE TALKING POINTS:

Precipitation In The Form Of Ice Crystals

John Bel Edwards Dodging RGA Snowballs

(But John Kennedy Has Some Fresh Ones)

Casino Action At The Capitol; It’s Gonna Get Real

“Important Tax Document Enclosed”

Here’s all you need to know about what happened today in Louisiana politics:

1.) It was cold. Interstates were shut down. People who rarely see snow captured video of it falling to the ground. Kids were home from school. So were many state workers. Former Sen. Marty Chabert tweeted an image of an actual crawfish wearing a pink sweater that someone at some point knitted.

— THE TAKEAWAY: You get the picture. It was cold.

2.) Florida Gov. Rick Scott told Gov. John Bel Edwards that he’s coming to Looziana with three shells in the chamber and an economic development call on his lanyard. Scott said all Edwards does is “raise taxes” and Bayou State businesses would perform better in the Sunshine State. During the exchange (press releases and Twitter) Edwards countered that Scott was making a “fundraising stop” and nothing more.

— THE TAKEAWAY: The spin is that Scott has one-time Bobby Jindal aides working for him. Which is true. But it’s also probably true that the Republican Governors Association has finally realized that they’re going to need to put boots on the ground in Louisiana no later than yesterday to start softening up Edwards for next year. Because efforts launched by conservatives in 2017 certainly fell flat.

3.) U.S. Sen. John Kennedy “respectfully” requested a meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards and CMS Administrator Seema Verma “to help expedite a waiver to institute work requirements for able-bodied Medicaid recipients.” Kennedy wants work requirements, Edwards said he’s open to the idea and now this request, in the form of a letter, surfaces.

— THE TAKEAWAY: It’s fun to read between the lines. For example, Kennedy also wrote in the letter, “The consultant the state recently hired is also welcome to join the meeting.” In other news, Kennedy is viewed as a contender to challenge Edwards for governor next year.

4.) It’s gonna be a high-roller session, y’all! Riverboat casinos will be on the legislative agenda in a big way during the regular session and Sen. Ronnie Johns will be the man to watch. He has a package of bills that were approved by a task force today. AP ace Melinda Deslatte has the story.

— THE TAKEAWAY: Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will get a political preview filled with takeaways in Thursday’s issue. So look for it then, or sign up today! Whatever you do, don’t hit snooze on this policy topic. Gaming hasn't been debated in a meaningful way in Louisiana in a very long time. Lots of politics at play…

5.) If you have a credit card and you know how to use a web browser, then you probably have a special tax bill headed your way. Kevin Dupuy of WWL-TV offered this report: “If you bought something online and didn’t pay sales tax, you might be getting a letter in the mail soon. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, online retailers that did not collect sales taxes at the time of purchase will send notifications about taxes due on those purchases. The letters, which must be mailed by Jan. 31, will arrive in an envelope marked ‘Important Tax Document Enclosed.’”

— THE TAKEAWAY: There will be some people, primarily those who aren’t keeping up with the news, whose eyes are going to pop out of their heads when those tax notices arrive in the mail. Smart lawmakers are making sure constituents know that the law change is in effect and heading their way.

LOOKING AHEAD

— At 9:30 a.m. on Friday the executive budget of Gov. John Bel Edwards will be presented to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. It’ll be the top story of the day in Baton Rouge.

— Friday is also the deadline JBE gave to GOP lawmakers for agreeing on a plan in order to trigger a post-Mardi Gras special session. But the governor said he’s also willing to give lawmakers a little more wiggle room.

— Friday is indeed a big day. In Washington it represents another deadline, this one is for Congress to pass a spending plan to avoid a government shutdown.

— Washington Mardi Gras is next week. If you have any business with hardcore politicos to take care of, do it soon. Otherwise they’ll be difficult to reach until Jan. 29. (Unless you’ll be in D.C. too!) If you’re not going north, just keep an eye on LaPolitics. We’ll have a week’s worth of coverage starting one week from today.

LaPOLITICS LOWDOWN:

The Dogs of Louisiana Politics

That dog won't hunt. (We hear this quote in the Capitol quite a bit.)

This is a real dog and pony show. (Attorney General Jeff Landry has been throwing that one around lately as well.)

I need a lawyer, dawg. (Paging the Louisiana Supreme Court.)

That guy is a real hot dog. (Take your pick.)

And that one actually owns Lucky Dogs. (Paging Rep. Kirk Talbot.)

Then there's the Blue Dog... (RIP)

And that apricot poodle. (Paging Congressman Ralph Abraham.)

Yeah, there's a theme here... Click through to the latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown video series to learn more!

POLITICAL HISTORY:

“Long Live the Kingfish!”

By Mitch Rabalais

Tomorrow marks the 90th anniversary (Jan. 17, 1928) of a gubernatorial primary that forever changed politics in Louisiana.

The tide truly turned when Public Service Commissioner Huey P. Long of Shreveport defeated Congressman Riley Joe Wilson and incumbent Gov. Oramel Simpson to win the Democratic nomination for governor.

Carrying 47 parishes and 44 percent of the vote, Long effectively captured the Governor’s Mansion, facing only nominal Republican opposition in the general election.

It was not Long’s first race for governor, as he had run four years earlier but finished third, behind Henry Fuqua, the Angola warden who would become governor, and Lieutenant Governor Hewitt Bouanchaud.

Later recalling that earlier 1924 contest, Long always maintained that a massive Election Day rainstorm kept his supporters home.

While he was stung by the loss, Long immediately started campaigning for the 1928 race. Privately recognizing that his north Louisiana base was not enough to win statewide, he focused his attention on Acadiana, knowing that rural, Cajun audiences would be receptive to his message of new roads and free textbooks.

Barnstorming the bayous and backroads in his bright new automobile, Long spoke to any crowd willing to invite him, often peppering his promises of social programs with biting humor and vicious personal attacks on his opponents. The crowds loved it.

The Long campaign was a family affair. The candidate’s brother, Earl, also criss-crossed southwest Louisiana as a surrogate, while back at headquarters, his 10-year-old son, Russell, was in charge of stuffing envelopes and licking the stamps.

Long’s opponents were no match for his oratory or his stamina and a coalition was formed relying on the support of New Orleans’ political ring, The Old Regulars; The Times-Picayune; and the Standard Oil Company. Strictly machine politicians, Wilson and Simpson preferred to make a only a few campaign appearances while the bosses drummed up support.

Their efforts were fruitless on Election Day, as rural voters turned out in record numbers, eager to cast their ballots for Long.

Moments before victoriously addressing his supporters, Long turned to his inner circle and said, “We’ll show ‘em who’s boss. You fellows stick by me… We’re just getting started.”

(Sources: Huey Long, T. Harry Williams; Kingfish, Richard D. White; Legacy to Power: Senator Russell Long of Louisiana, Bob Mann; and Earl K. Long: The Saga of Uncle Earl and Louisiana Politics, Michael Kurtz and Morgan Peoples)

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell: Louisiana could save millions if it converts to “energy efficient, environmentally friendly” streetlights.

— New Orleans Councilman-elect Jay Banks had a Debt Retirement Fundraiser scheduled for this evening in New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards is listed as the “honorary chairman.”

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK, COLD WEATHER EDITION: “How do penguins build their houses? Igloos them together!”

— Reince Priebus, former RNC Chairman and former White House Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump, will be among the guests at the Republican Party of Louisiana’s Elephant Gala on Jan. 20 at the New Orleans Marriott. Congressman Steve Scalise will receive the honorary Red Elephant Award. See the guest list or RSVP here.

— LABI President Stephen Waguespack on tax reform: “Congress clearly defined tax reform with a new approach, and it didn’t take two years and a myriad of task forces to do it…We can do something similar to Congress here in Louisiana. It’s not too late.” Here’s Waguespack’s video version of his op-ed, if you prefer to listen.

— Actress Jennifer Lawrence, former Gov. Buddy Roemer and former White House Ethics Counsel Richard Painter will be at the first-ever Unrig the System Summit at Tulane University in New Orleans from Feb. 2 through Feb. 4. You can register to attend here.

— The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. has installed their 2018 Board of Directors. Trey Crawford with Grady Crawford Construction will serve as chairman.

— Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will give the keynote address at the Louisiana Redistricting Summit at LSU on Jan. 19. Register here.

— Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain asks Congress to expand the cap on returning workers: “Many of our agricultural businesses in Louisiana rely on seasonal foreign labor to fill positions they cannot fill with American workers.”

— Cheniere Energy State Government and Public Affairs Director Matt Barr; McNeese State University President Daryl Burckel; Buquet Distributing President J.J. Buquet; Ochsner Health System CEO of System Retail Services and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs David Gaines; CSRA Integrated Technology Center Senior Principal of External Affairs Mimi Hedgcock; and Kyle McInnis of Anderson Feazel Management have been appointed to CABL's board of directors.

— CABL also named Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin as chairman of its board of directors for 2018.

— As reported by The Advocate’s Elizabeth Crisp, there’s a buzz building around reducing occupational licensing requirements for certain industries. There has been some chatter about florists, interior designers and arborists, none of which are required to be licensed in many other states. After last year’s successful effort to deregulate hair-braiding by Rep. Julie Emerson, traditional “small government” advocates are looking for more anti-regulation wins. But not everyone is keen on the idea…

— Gov. John Bel Edwards on the Trump administration’s oil and gas leasing program: "One of the by-products of Louisiana's energy production has been significant coastal erosion and land loss that has threatened its citizens and its ability to continue to produce the energy resources to fuel America. If Florida’s citizens and states along the East and West coasts are opposed to offshore drilling, I can respect that decision. However, it’s time for all of America to realize how vital Louisiana’s coast is to the nation’s energy security and economic survival."

— JBE’s op-ed in the Advocate: “Louisiana is well positioned to enter an era of prosperity the likes of which we have not seen in decades, but we cannot pretend there isn’t a very real threat to the significant progress we’ve made.”

— What the governor’s office wants you to read: “F. King Alexander: Recruiting threatened amid 'billion-dollar budget problem'”

— Civil District Court Judge D. Nichole Sheppard’s investiture ceremony is Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Algiers Auditorium at Federal City.

— The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Mosquito Control Association have a new survey for municipalities to apply for a grant to get equipment and chemicals to enhance mosquito abatement efforts if they are not already covered by surveillance-based mosquito abatement districts.

— Winn Parish Police Jury District 4 representative Mike Carpenter was appointed to the Sparta Ground Water Conservation District as representative of Winn Parish.

— Karen Harrison Consulting, LLC owner Karen Harrison and VocStat Rehabilitation, LLC owner Scott Landry, both rehabilitation counselors, were appointed to the Louisiana Licensed Professional Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors Board of Examiners.

— Dentist and Thomas H. Price, D.D.S. owner Thomas Price was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry as representative of the 9th Dental Board District.

— Jefferson Parish Department of Fire Services Assistant Hazardous Materials Risk Coordinator Nissan Patel was appointed as an at-large member of the Louisiana Emergency Response Commission.

— Green Clinic audiologist Jerrilyn Frasier was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

— Counselor and Nichols State University Assistant Professor Jessica Fanguy Cortez was appointed to the Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners.

— Ochsner Health System Education Coordinator and physical therapist Judith Halverson was appointed to the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board.

— System Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Quality at Ochsner Health System Tracey Moffatt was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

— Registered nurse and Associate Dean for Undergraduate Programs at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center – New Orleans Jennifer Manning was appointed as a nursing educator to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

— Polygraphist and Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Human Resources Supervisor Mary Danielle Blanchard was appointed to the Louisiana State Polygraph Board.

— Physician, Tulane Department of Pediatrics Research Vice Chair and Tulane Brain Institute Associate Director Stacy Drury was appointed to the Commission on Perinatal Care and Prevention of Infant Mortality.

— Usry, Weeks & Matthews attorney Derrick Edwards was appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation, representing the 2nd Congressional District.

— The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has a new mobile app to “verify individuals claiming to be landscaping or other horticulture professionals.”

— The Waste Tire Program Task Force will meet on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m.

BELTWAY BEAT

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talked about President Donald Trump’s alleged statement and reporter etiquette on Fox News: “Whether he said it or not, that’s not the issue. What about the higher problem of what do we do about border security and DACA?… To go out and kind of report it is going to undermine trust. Not just for this issue, but for future issues. It’s just the rule of human contact.”

— Cassidy on Guatemala relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel, and I’m glad Guatemala is joining us in recognizing that fact.”

— Cassidy on his meeting with First Daughter Ivanka Trump: “Ivanka is focused on empowering American workers to achieve their full potential and making life easier for working parents, especially mothers, and I couldn’t agree more with these goals.”

— U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Jack Reed sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting an investigation of Intel Corp CEO Brian Krzanich’s stock sale.

— Congressman Mike Johnson on the House Natural Resources Committee passing the Streamlining Environmental Approvals Act of 2017: "Washington bureaucrats should never have the authority to halt coastal initiatives based on their own politically biased agendas. Yet many permit approvals are prolonged, including coastal restoration efforts and critical naval operations, specifically for that reason.”

— Johnson on new infrastructure funding for direct access to the Barksdale Air Force Base: “We are grateful for the more than ten years of work that many leaders at Barksdale and in Bossier Parish have invested to make this construction possible.”

— Cassidy to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works: “Now, remember I said we’re losing coastline like this minute? We get five years to permit something, and by that time there’s been dramatic change. This timeframe is unacceptable given the magnitude of the threat to Louisiana’s coastline.”

— Congressman Garret Graves writes to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke: “If it is now the Department of the Interior’s position that adjacent states and local governments dictate what happens in federal waters...Louisiana’s voice deserves to be heard as well.” Read the letter.

— Graves wants to know your top legislative priorities for 2018.

— WATCH: Graves discusses the Streamlining Environmental Approvals Act of 2017 in Natural Resources Committee.

— Do you live in Congressman Cedric Richmond’s district? You can apply to study abroad in Japan.

