TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 127 – JANUARY 9, 2018

By

January 9, 2018 — Issue No. 127

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com) & Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER SHOT

The coming year will provide voters with new opportunities to get involved in government, not only in their polling locations but also at the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Those opportunities will also amount to a shot at redemption, which is sorely needed after the parade of apathy that was on display in 2017.

For anyone who reads local news with any regularity, the tale of last year’s elections should be well known by now. There were five statewide ballot items in 2017, and on average they yielded a voter turnout of 14 percent.

That’s a dark corner in recent political history. Secretary of State Tom Schedler, as a result, is on a mission to reverse the electoral slump. But a change in state law shouldn’t be needed; in addition to making sure you vote in 2018, make it a part of your civic duty to take someone along with you.

As for voter participation at the Capitol last year, we heard the same kind of participation crickets chirping into the wind. Despite the heavy debates that were raging about the budget and taxes, not to mention the fiscal future of Louisiana, the hallways and committee rooms were relatively quiet.

It’s a troubling trend that editorial writers have been wasting ink on, and some politicos hot air on, with no shift in sight. Sadly, the problems also run from head to toe in the Bayou State.

At the front-end, fewer people want to run for office, based on recent qualifying periods. Fewer people are voting, as we learned from last year’s tallies. And finally, fewer people are participating in the legislative process, particularly when it comes to the fiscal issues hosted by this term’s sessions.

For those wanting to see, first and foremost, a sizable spike in statewide voter turnout, that desire will need to be paused until 2019. So far there aren’t any statewide ballot measures certified for our elections this year.

That could change if a statewide-elected office unexpectedly becomes vacant, which happens occasionally. Or if state lawmakers make a push to include another constitutional amendment on the fall ballot, which lawmakers are wont to do.

There are, however, other regional and local elections that will touch every corner of the state. That is, if all of the slated contests draw contenders, which is unlikely. Nonetheless, there will be electoral action in 2018 and more than likely you will get a chance to vote for or against someone.

The hottest ticket of the year comes courtesy of Washington, with all of our U.S. House members up for re-election in November. That means Congressmen Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Cedric Richmond and Steve Scalise will be asking for your vote, or thanking their lucky stars they’re unopposed.

The Public Service Commission will have a seat up for grabs in the fall too.

Plus there will be a pair of regional state House battles, both of which are already heating up. Voters in the Hammond-Amite area will select a new representative, or force a runoff, in February. The following month, in March, voters in the French Quarter area of New Orleans will do the same.

From the bench there are upcoming races for the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the 18th and 3rd judicial district courts. There’s an election for district attorney down in Lafourche Parish as well that has candidates ready to go.

On top of all of this, 2018 will be a busy year for local elections. There are mayoral contests across the map, from Broussard and Bunkie to Slidell and Shreveport, and loads of locales in between. These races are attracting interest from legislators and other elected officials, which means they could, in turn, potentially produce unintended special elections.

(For example, state Rep. Greg Cromer is running for mayor of Slidell. Should he win, a special election for House District 90 would be a distinct possibility.)

There will also be elections this year for school boards, chiefs of police, justices of the peace, councilmen, aldermen and other positions. Visit your local registrar, or get on www.SOS.La.Gov, to prepare yourself.

For those of you wanting to dive into legislative politics, you may get a couple of opportunities in the coming months. You’ll have at least one shot to catch a lawmaker’s ear in 2018 — during the regular session that convenes March 12 and adjourns June 4. That's when the House and Senate will be charged with balancing a budget, which may prove difficult.

If you have ever earnestly sweated about funding for higher education and health care, this will be a session to watch. Gov. John Bel Edwards may have to call a special session prior to the regular session, and/or maybe after it, to get lawmakers to vote on tax proposals to address a shortfall of roughly $1 billion.

So if you sweat being taxed, any session preceded by the word "special" will be something you’ll want to tune in for in 2018.

The New Year brings with it a chance for a fresh start when it comes to public participation in government. Whether you’re a chronic voter or a new voter or a sometimes voters, let’s all embrace that political resolution to do better.

We certainly can’t do any worse than 2017. Hopefully.

POLITICAL HISTORY:

Landrieu’s Very Shaky Start

By Mitch Rabalais

It was exactly two decades ago this month (January 2017) when Louisiana found itself sending a new U.S. senator to Washington for only the second time in nearly 30 years. But a close election, in concert with an investigation and a formal Senate inquiry, threatened to end Mary Landrieu’s tenure before it ever began.

Her opponent from the November election, then-state Rep. Woody Jenkins, had refused to concede the race, claiming that Landrieu’s 5,788 vote margin was fraudulent. After attempting a lawsuit, Jenkins filed a formal complaint with the Senate contesting the election. Jenkins alleged that massive voter irregularities had taken place, particularly in Orleans Parish.

Over Jenkins’ objections, Secretary of State Fox McKeithen had already certified Landrieu’s election.

On Jan. 7, 1997, Landrieu was seated "without prejudice," a unique legal circumstance in which the Senate recognized her victory, but retained the right to investigate the election and, if necessary, remove her from the upper chamber.

The matter was referred to the Committee on Rules and Administration, which reviewed Jenkins’ petition and heard his testimony. Jenkins and his supporters also intensively lobbied Republicans on the committee to open a formal investigation. The majority of members agreed in a vote that divided along party lines.

Seeing the investigation as purely partisan, Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd said, "The majority has decided to go to war."

Assisted by the FBI, Senate investigators spent weeks in Louisiana reviewing voter records and collecting testimony. GOP Sen. John Warner, the committee’s chairman, held four days of hearings in the state during a congressional recess.

With no significant evidence produced, Senate Democrats rallied around Landrieu and attempted to use parliamentary measures to block the investigation. Majority Leader Trent Lott countered by moving daily adjournment times around to accommodate his party’s ongoing hearings.

While uncovering a handful of instances of voter fraud, investigators were unable to find the proverbial "smoking gun" to reverse the election. On Oct. 1, 1997, the committee unanimously voted to end the investigation, stating in a final report that "no evidence has been uncovered that Senator Landrieu was involved in any fraudulent election activities."

Addressing reporters after the committee vote, Landrieu said of the ordeal, "It has been an unwelcomed baptism by fire for me in the Senate."

SCRODER STILL FOCUSED ON “CHECKBOOK”

When Treasurer John Schroder was running for the statewide-elected office he was sworn into last month, he promised voters a website where government spending could be tracked and investigated.

As Schroder was campaigning on the idea, other lawmakers and special interest groups were also looking into similar models to implement in Louisiana, with most gravitating back toward something called the Ohio Checkbook.

Now there are conservative outfits like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the state chapter of Americans For Prosperity vowing to make the spending transparency website a reality.

Schroder, for his part, said in a recent interview that he remains focused on achieving his original goal as well.

“I’ll partner up with anybody, but I don’t want to be stonewalled,” the treasurer said. “We are working our way toward that already in this department.”

If the drive to establish a statewide system fails, Schroder said he would still want to establish online access into his own department.

“I’ll do it,” he said. “I don’t need legislation to do that.”

The Ohio Checkbook was created by Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, among others, and it allows anyone to use Google-style queries to track or search for spending by the state, local governments, school districts, pension systems and other entities.

Louisiana has a similar system in place now called LaTrac, but Schroder and others contend it falls short and doesn’t dig deep enough.

“Money and funding is obviously a challenge, but a transparent portal into spending could generate savings for us,” said Schroder. “People’s activities change when you make things more transparent.”

The Ohio Checkbook reportedly cost $800,000 and took two years to bring online.

REGENTS HAS NEW CHAIR, NEW MEMBER

After this week’s meeting, the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversees public higher education, has a whole new look.

Former district attorney Robert W. Levy was selected as the new chairman of the influential board, replacing Richard Lipsey, whose term has expired.

It won’t be too much of an adjustment for Levy, who has served on the board for more than 16 years, including one previous term as chair. “I am keenly aware of both the challenges and the opportunities that are ahead,” he said. “These are critical times in higher education that call for tough decisions-especially when we are continuously faced with budgetary challenges and limited funding.”

To increase educational attainment, Levy said the state should “stop disinvesting in higher education” and get back to investing in students and institutions. “To do less is to continue our rankings at the bottom of the list for every good higher education measure and the top of the list for negative measures,” he said. “We must strive to increase our access and success.”

A new board member, former state Senate President Randy Ewing, was also sworn in during this week’s meeting.

POLITICAL CHATTER

— Via Rep. Julie Stokes: “Last night, I received a phone call from my doctor confirming lab results. As a result of my surgery on January 3rd, I can now say that I am 100% Cancer Free!”

— Neil Buckingham, formerly with Shell Oil Company’s legal and government relations departments for nearly four decades, officially joined Hood Baumann & Associates last week.

— LMTA HEAD HIRED… PRESS RELEASE: “Today, the Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA) announced that Chance McNeely has been selected to lead the organization as its new Executive Director. The announcement concludes a diligent, months-long effort by the LMTA Board of Directors to fill this crucial role. McNeely has served as an appointed executive at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development since Governor Edwards took office in 2016.”

— House Dem Chair Gene Reynolds, on the House leadership and a meeting conducted yesterday between Capitol players and Gov. John Bel Edwards: “Unfortunately, those leading our Republican colleagues showed up to the meeting empty-handed, without any idea, speculation, or estimate as to how many of their own members - a majority in our body - would support the proposals which have now been vetted in the media, the public, a republican-led study group, as well as the legislature, for over two years.”

— The Governor’s Office welcomed two new staffers to the ranks on Monday. Nick Albares is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new health care policy advisor, with an additional focus on children and families, housing and military families. He was previously with the Louisiana Budget Project. Leslie Ricard Chambers is Edwards’ new criminal justice policy advisor, with an additional focus on juvenile justice issues. She has worked for the past eight years as an assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial District.

— New Orleans Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell officially launched her transition website, “Forward Together New Orleans.”

— The dynamic duo consisting of Roy Fletcher and Jason Redmond are heading up the campaign for Tom Acosta for Division B district judge.

— Josh Borill, former director of state affairs at The Picard Group, has launched State Capitol Solutions, a new lobbying practice. “Since 2004 I have worked inside and outside the rails at the state Capitol,” he said, “and I’m excited about sharing that experience with my clients to advance their business needs and concerns.”

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener!”

— Kirk Williams’ CORNY JOKE SUBMISSION: “Why do the LSU Tigers eat cereal straight from the box? They choke whenever they get near a bowl.”

— The Orleans Parish Republican Party Executive Committee has its Fete de Rouge scheduled for Jan. 18 at American Sector. INVITE

— Sen. Mike Walsworth thanks St. Francis Medical Center in a new video series for providing lifesaving neonatal and pediatric care in northeast Louisiana. This two-part video (PART ONE & PART TWO) focuses on the Futch and Hawthorne families and “valuable access to medical specialists.”

— PRESS RELEASE: “This month the Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS) marks its 20th anniversary of service to local governments. Incorporated in 1998 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA), LaMATS provides numerous free and low-cost benefit programs to the LMA membership, including the collection of $22.5M in insurance premium taxes on behalf of more than 200 participating municipalities.”

— Gov. John Bel Edwards to U.S. President Donald Trump: “Mr. President, for many people in my state, access to this treatment means a person could return to the workforce, return to school or simply lead a normal life.” Read the full letter.

— The governor spoke at a country music fundraiser in Baton Rouge this evening for Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was wounded in a July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement officers.

— The Lens is hosting an charter school-focused public records workshop on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

— The Bureau of Governmental Research is accepting nominations through Jan. 16 for its 2018 Excellence in Government Awards.

— New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Orleans (France) Mayor Olivier Carré signed a “Sister City Agreement” to form projects around tourism, water management, education and the economy in both cities.

— Rep. Reid Falconer’s state Senate campaign fundraiser is Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at Keith Young’s Steak House in Madisonville.

— January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Louisiana. Here’s Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation.

— Louisiana Democrats: “Senator Kennedy Could Do Something, If He Wanted To.” READ

— Looking for a quick side hustle? New Orleans’ Department of Sanitation is looking for 150 temporary employees to do clean-up for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

— The TOPS Task Force meets again on Jan. 11. AGENDA

— Business Facilities magazine named New Orleans’ DXC Technology’s Digital Transformation Center the nation’s No. 2 project in its 2017 Economic Development Deal of the Year competition.

— LABI’s 2018 Annual Meeting and Luncheon is Feb. 8 in Baton Rouge. Early-bird tickets are on sale until Jan. 19.

— The governor asked the Louisiana Public Service Commission in a letter to “consider reducing utility rates in light of a recent reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate.”

— The governor also penned over 50 professional licensing boards asking they make an effort to grant military spouses the ability to practice their profession in Louisiana.

— Southern University Title IV-E Director and social worker Shailindra “Lynn” Farris was appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board as representative of the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

— First Choice Real Estate Services, LLC owner and real estate broker Dayna Yeldell was appointed to the Sabine River Authority.

— Ochsner pediatrician Alicia Kober was appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board and the Fluoridation Advisory Board as the representative of the Louisiana State Medical Society.

— National Board Certified Teacher and Librarian with the Caddo Parish School Board and South Highlands Elementary Magnet School E. Sheridan Shamburg was appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation as a representative of the 4th Congressional District.

— Former Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Assistant Secretary Whalen Gibbs Jr. was appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District.

— Real estate agent Carmen Jones was appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation as a representative of the 5th Congressional District.

— Former state Senate President and Randy Ewing, LLC owner Randy Ewing was appointed as state representative at-large for the Board of Regents.

— Warner Orthopedics and Wellness and the Healing Sole, LLC owner and orthopedic surgeon Meredith Warner was appointed to the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board.

— Baton Rouge Water Company Water Production Manager Dennis McGehee was appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District.

— LABI, the Family Justice Center, Jefferson Business Council, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Southeast Louisiana Women United are hosting a two-hour seminar on liability issues in the workplace today (Jan. 9) in Metairie.

— Entergy New Orleans, LLC is hosting a public meeting on its “Rooftop Solar Project" this evening at the Southern University of New Orleans Lake Campus.

— Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are getting a pay raise this year.

— New Orleans is encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees for coastal restoration.

— ICYMI: Ochsner and LSU have agreed on a new public private partnership in Shreveport and Monroe.

— LABI President Stephen Waguespack on New Year’s resolutions: “The President needs to resolve to chill out with his twitter feed...The media needs to resolve to call balls and strikes more fairly.”

— Waguespack again: “There is a time for politics but that time is not now. This is no time to rush into a bad decision. This is simply a time for a thoughtful public debate of the specifics within the Governor’s tax plan.”

— The governor on the decreasing unemployment rate: “There is certainly more to do, but there is also good reason to believe that Louisiana is on the verge of the type of prosperity that we have not seen in many years.”

— What the governor’s office wants you to read: “Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reforms Working in LA.”

— Yum. Della Hasselle writes for The Lens: “Coming to a raw oyster bar near you: larger, cleaner, meatier shellfish.”

— The Gambit Weekly named its New Orleanians of 2017: HousingNOLA Executive Director Andreanecia Morris and United Way of Southeast Louisiana Public Policy Chair Kim Sport.

— Online applications for the Keep Louisiana Beautiful 2018 Trash Receptacle Mini-Grant and Healthy Communities Grant open on Jan. 16.

BELTWAY BEAT

— Who’s the richest elected official from Louisiana serving on Capitol Hill today? According to a review of federal disclosure information, GoBankingRates.com estimates it’s Congressman Ralph Abraham, with a net worth of $12 million.(Make sure to mix that into your next chit-chat about the 2019 race for governor.) READ THE REVIEW

— Congressman Steve Scalise… PRESS RELEASE: “House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced this morning that he will undergo a planned surgery tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, as part of his recovery from last June's Congressional Baseball Game practice shooting.”

— Scalise: “I have been fortunate to make tremendous progress in my healing from last June's shooting, and tomorrow I will undergo a planned surgery as part of my ongoing recovery process. I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers I have received from friends and neighbors in southeast Louisiana, my colleagues in Congress, and wonderful people from all across the country. I appreciate all of the continued prayers as I move forward with my recovery, and I continue to be thankful for the dedicated care I am receiving from my medical team. I will remain fully engaged in my work as I heal from this procedure, and I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks.”

— Scalise was reportedly one of the Republican leaders to meet with President Trump at Camp David last Friday. Up for discussion were this year’s legislative agenda and the midterm elections.

— POLITICO: “At a time when the president’s approval ratings are mired in the 30s, there is widespread worry in the party about the midterm elections and how prepared the administration is. The group (was) expected to discuss the challenges confronting the party in this year’s races, but also opportunities.”

— Scalise gave his take on Facebook: “It was important to hear from Secretary of Defense Mattis this weekend at Camp David. We talked about the national security threats we face, and how critical it is to ensure our men and women in uniform have the resources they need.” Here’s some more photos from the meeting.

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy talked to CNN about Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s flaming bestseller on U.S. President Donald Trump: “I don’t know if what’s in the book is true...It could be the author just pulled it out of his orifices.”

— Kennedy to CNN on the CHIP program: “I’m very supportive of it...We’re going to renew it.”

— Kennedy thanked Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon for “extending the disaster declaration to the people of southwest Louisiana.”

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Kennedy praised the U.S. Department of the Interior and Trump administration’s oil and gas leasing proposal.

— Here’s a video of Cassidy talking about the proposal on the Senate floor.

— Congressman Mike Johnson also approved: “The Trump administration’s decision...puts the United States one step closer to achieving energy dominance.”

— Congressman Garret Graves weighed in, too: “The United States has one of the safest, most environmentally-sensitive conventional energy production programs in the world – and nobody does it better than Louisiana. Eliminating barriers to domestic energy production as envisioned in this plan is a step in the right direction.”

— Congressman Clay Higgins via press release: “I am committed to unleashing American energy potential and will continue to fight for Louisiana oil and gas jobs.”

— Congressman Abraham on Twitter: “This decision will lead to more jobs for hard-working Louisianians anxious to return to work and provide greater economic stimulation in our communities that rely on energy production for survival.”

— Cassidy was one of a handful of lawmakers to ask the U.S. Government Accountability Office to review the 1999 Foreign, Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act in light of the opioid epidemic and drug trafficking.

— Cassidy appeared on Fox Business last week to argue how America has already seen tax reform benefits and why the country needs a border wall. The senator also said this about U.S. President Donald Trump’s rumored volatility: “I am sure that he can lose his temper. Who doesn’t?”

— On Congressman Cedric Richmond’s Facebook: Restore LA is hosting three outreach events in Baton Rouge this month for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods, starting today.

— Scalise touted tax reform benefits, especially for Louisiana breweries, on local station Fox 8 and Fox News. The House member also told Fox News what’s “on tap” for 2018 and channeled Trump on Fox Business: “I never get tired on winning.”

— The Majority Whip also has a webpage tracking all the winning.

— FEMA has announced that houses of worship are now eligible for disaster assistance.

— Johnson went on air to talk modernizing the military with radio talk show host Lars Larson. He also reflected on 2017 with Kevin Gallagher on Baton Rouge's Talk 107.3.

— Johnson talked to Fox Business about the House probe into “who funded the anti-Trump dossier.”

— Graves did his regular Facebook Live on Jan. 5.

— ICYMI before Christmas, Kennedy had a statement on Syria: “ISIS must be smothered out of existence if we’re to sleep peacefully at night.”

