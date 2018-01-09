TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 126 – DECEMBER 19, 2017

By

December 19, 2017 — Issue No. 126

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com) & Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

CHRISTMAS VACATION

The Tracker will return on Tuesday, January 9, 2018

We all entered the New Year in January knowing the politics would be hot at the Capitol and there would be a few elections to distract us along the way.

And here we are now…

The politics were indeed hot at the Capitol. And also unresolved. We now head into 2018 facing the same fiscal challenges that greeted us in 2017.

Distracting elections came and went as well. Although without much fanfare from voters, which prompted state officials to declare everything above the coast and below the Arkansas line as a turnout disaster area.

But more elections are on the way. (We’re looking at you, members of Congress.) The Legislature will likewise convene again. (At least twice.)

Will 2018 be a year of political redemption? Or will it be a political repeat, with scenes and sights that are uncomfortably familiar?

Your friends here at LaPolitics are ready to help you sort it out. But not for another two weeks. That’s because, as longtime readers already know, it’s time for our annual two-week Christmas break.

We’ll be back in your inbox on the ninth day of the first month in the next even-numbered year.

From our families to you and yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

THE LOWDOWN

The Officially Official Side of the Legislature

Think the Legislature has a tough time voting on taxes?

Try the official state jelly. (That decision was so tough lawmakers picked two.)

There's an "official" designation for boudin and milk and tomatoes — and much, much more — all of which required actual legislative debates and votes.

Waste of time or time well spent?

Decide for yourself in this week's LaPolitics Lowdown!

LOWDOWN FOLLOWUP

Jones: You forgot about St. Mary…

Two weeks ago our LaPolitics Lowdown explored the political attributes of two iconic Louisiana cities, Crowley and Winnfield. (For the video and the names that framed that debate, click here.)

Since then, Rep. Sam Jones of Franklin has reached out and suggested that LaPolitics forgot about St. Mary, which is technically a parish and a not a city.

So he got a little more specific. “Franklin, Louisiana, was home to four governors, one lieutenant governor and two U.S. senators,” Jones said, noting that his list of names had more fire power than the local list cited by Crowley Rep. John Stefanski in the recent Lowdown video.

“And I’m sure I can come up with more,” Jones added. “Now what do I win?”

For those needing more evidence, the four Franklin governors were Mike and Murphy Foster, Jared Y. Sanders and Henry Johnson. The lieutenant governor was Taddy Aycock and the pair of U.S. senators were Alexander Porter and Donelson Caffrey.

MANIC MONDAY

(And here’s the obligatory link to The Bangles)

We’re not sure which one of you fed the Gremlins after midnight, but the political news yesterday was pretty heavy.

Here’s what you missed or ignored:

— Rep. Chris Broadwater has resigned from the state House, as first reported by LaPolitics…

— For those of you Trackers keeping track at home, that is the Legislature’s 10th resignation, which will lead to its 11th special election this term…

— Gov. John Bel Edwards released a tax plan that “would shift from sales tax (which is a burden to poor people) to higher taxes for wealthier people and businesses,” according to journalist Julia O’Donoghue.

— Via north Looziana newzman Greg Hilburn: Ochsner strikes deal to operate state's safety net hospitals in Monroe, Shreveport

TAX TUESDAY

The big vote on the Hill

— OLD NEWS… Washington (CNN): “The final version of the GOP's tax reform bill passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending it on to the Senate, where it's also expected to pass.”

— BACKGROUND… CBS: “Here are the details of the final tax agreement…”

— NEW NEWS… Washington Post: “Three minor provisions in the Republicans’ tax bill must be changed for the bill to pass through the Senate, a last-minute discovery that will require the House — which was thought to have finished with the bill Tuesday afternoon — to re-vote on the measure Wednesday. The bill is still expected to pass Congress this week and be signed into law by President Trump.”

Bill Clinton & Edwin Edwards

Another kind of Troopergate…

…at Christmastime

By Mitch Rabalais

By late December of 1993, Edwin Edwards was looking forward to some rest.

The 66-year-old governor, then in his fourth term, had spent the majority of the month shuttling between tense casino license negotiations and packed parties at the Governor’s Mansion. With a few free hours on one quiet afternoon, the governor decided to head out for some horseback riding, a favorite activity of his.

Shortly after Edwards mounted his mare, however, the horse bolted and ran, suddenly bucking her rider. Thrown from the saddle, the governor landed hard, painfully jamming his shoulder and injuring his back.

Edwards was taken to the hospital, where doctors found that he had fractured a vertebra in the fall. The governor, bedridden with his injuries, was carefully attended by the physicians and his then-girlfriend, Candace Piccou, an LSU nursing student.

While Edwards recovered, reports surfaced alleging that President Bill Clinton had used State Troopers to facilitate extramarital affairs when he was governor of Arkansas. Clinton, Edwards’ old friend from their days as neighboring governors, viciously denied the charges.

The ensuing scandal became known as “Troopergate.”

With the national press consumed with “Troopergate,” Louisiana reporters were curious if Edwards had conducted his affairs — if there were any — in a manner similar to Clinton. The governor, after all, had always played to the perception that he had been womanizing for years, even telling reporters during the 1991 campaign that he and opponent David Duke were “both wizards under the sheets.”

When a reporter reached Edwards’ bedside phone and asked if he also used State Troopers to arrange affairs, the governor simply said, “I’m too egotistical for that, I handle things on my own.”

The quote ran the following morning, Christmas Eve.

(Sources: Edwin Edwards: Governor of Louisiana, Leo Honeycutt, and Smiley!: A Laughing Matter, Smiley Anders.)

POLITICAL CHATTER

— @GregHilburn1: “Great news. Sen. Francis Thompson 'cancer free' following surgery.”

— Former state Sen. Joe McPherson was appointed to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

— PAR commentary on tax reform...

— Dawn Starns, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, commented on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ tax plan: “This is the kind of tax reform only a Scrooge would love. Here we are, on the verge of federal tax reform that would energize the small-business community and encourage them to expand and create jobs, and Governor Edwards is talking about raising taxes on these same job creators.”

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE THE WEEK: “Why do the Christmas Alphabet only have 25 letters? Because there is Noel.”

— The Small Business Innovation Research Consortium hosted its “Innovation Luncheon” last week and presented “Innovation Awards” to the lead players on R&D policy this year, including Reps. Paula Davis, Franklin Foil and Julie Stokes and Mandi Mitchell of Louisiana Economic Development. The SBIR Consortium is a new entity and an outgrowth of recent R&D legislative efforts meant to promote entrepreneurism and innovation statewide. Dino Paternostro is serving as state director of the new organization. LEARN MORE

— The Tensas Basin Levee District is set to get about $2.4 million in federal disaster funds for levee repairs in Morehouse Parish.

— The governor has appointed members to the new Task Force on Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Policy.

— He’s also established a Criminal Justice Reform Oversight Council. EXECUTIVE ORDER

— Here’s which funds the Ad Hoc Dedicated Fund Review Subcommittee of Joint Budget took a look at on Friday.

— Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday’s Joint Budget Committee vote to extend Medicaid contracts: “While it seems to me that the approval process became unnecessarily mired in political gridlock, I am very grateful for the good judgement shown by the committee today and for the leadership of Chairman Eric Lafleur in particular.”

— About $859,000 in grants has been given to prevent child abuse and neglect in Louisiana for the next year. Gov. Edwards: “Protecting our most vulnerable children has been a priority for my wife Donna and I.”

— Gov. Edwards on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report into the Louisiana State Police: “The Legislative Auditor's report uncovered some troubling findings and serious problems with past abuses of power from its previous leader.”

— Check out Sen. Troy Carter’s Christmas card.

— The international men’s fashion magazine GQ ran a feature on the Cajun Navy.

— The Wall Street Journal writes on LSU’s ‘Lazy River’ and the “student-fee sham.”

— LABI, the Family Justice Center, Jefferson Business Council, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana Women United are hosting a seminar on workplace liability issues on Jan. 9. REGISTER

— Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detective and polygraph examiner Calvin Bowden has been appointed to the Louisiana State Polygraph Board.

— Clinical psychologist and Tulane School of Medicine assistant professor Angela Breidenstine has been appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board to represent the Louisiana Psychological Association.

— Senior Administrator of Kingsley House, Inc. Yolanda Motley has been appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board. to represent the “early childhood community.”

— Retired Kentwood dairy owner Wilkie “Jo” Travis has been appointed to the St. Helena Parish Board of Supervisors.

— Retired Sabine Index Newspaper publisher and owner Robert Gentry has been appointed to the Sabine Parish Board of Election Supervisors.

— Retired educator and principal for the Natchitoches Parish School Board and Northwestern State University Jimmy Berry has been appointed to the Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.

— CWC Services owner and operator Carl Carpenter has been appointed to the Red River Levee and Drainage District.

— Woodworth Pearson Drugs #7 owner Marty McKay has been appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee.

— Former Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network program director Jamie Karam was appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs.

— Obstetrician, gynecologist and Southeast Community Health Systems Chief Medical Officer Carol Patin was appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee.

— R.V. Byles Enterprises, Inc. president and owner Robert Byles was appointed as Sabine Parish representative to the Sabine River Authority.

— Clinical Surgery Professor, Administrative Affairs Vice-Chair and Undergraduate Education Director at LSUHSC-Shreveport Forrest Griffen was appointed to the Louisiana Medical Disclosure Panel.

— Sabine River Authority Executive Director Jim Pratt was appointed to the Sabine River Compact Administration. Pratt will retire as executive director this month.

— Daughters of Charity Health Centers Executive Director and nutritionist Stephenie Marshall was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition.

— Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital School Health Division Administrator Susan Catchings was appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board.

— Four Oaks Farm and Smart Acre Solutions, LLC partner and farmer Mark Frey was appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District.

— Retired accountant Kimberely Basile was appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council.

— New Horizons Independent Living Center Independent Living Programs Director Mitchell Iddins was appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council.

BELTWAY BEAT

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy fields the questions for U.S. President Donald Trump’s “stumbling” judicial nominee, Matthew Spencer Peterson, in committee.

— Congressman Garret Graves via press release: “Just like there are different management strategy rules for Dungeness Crab or Atlantic Salmon, so should there be for Red Snapper.”

— His coastal restoration legislation passed out of Natural Resources Committee. Watch how that conversation went.

— Congressman Steve Scalise on the Gulf State revenue sharing amendment to the tax bill: “Our amendment provides an additional $300 million in revenue sharing for Gulf states, and Louisiana should receive at least $100 million of that funding.”

— Cassidy on Fox News: “There’s folks who are going to spin it that (the tax bill is) something terrible for the American people but, frankly, we’re hoping the text speaks for itself.” WATCH

— Cassidy on Fox Business: “It's up to (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller to step forward and restore credibility to his investigation. I am willing to give him that shot.” WATCH or READ

— Congressman Mike Johnson this week established the Bipartisan Honor and Civility Caucus with Florida Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist: “We can be stalwarts of our respective policy positions without tearing one another down.”

— Congressman Ralph Abraham shows his nine grandkids baking a “birthday cake for Jesus” on Facebook.

— Abraham on the live nativity scene outside the U.S. Supreme Court: “Isn’t it great that we live in a country where we can celebrate our religion? It’s a right we cherish and must always fiercely defend.” Check out the photo and note the camel.

