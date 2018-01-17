Tuesday’s Takeaways

|
January 17, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
Here’s all you need to know about what happened Tuesday in Louisiana politics: 1.) It was cold. Interstates were shut down. People who
January 17, 2018 By LaPolitics.com
Wednesday marks the 90th anniversary (Jan. 17, 1928) of a gubernatorial primary that forever changed politics in Louisiana. The tide
January 17, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
— Tuesday 01/16: Peggy Cromer and Kyle Gautreau — Wednesday 01/17: Former Congressman Don Cazayoux, political pro Bud Courson and Sid
January 17, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talked about President Donald Trump’s alleged statement and reporter etiquette on Fox News: “Whether he said it or
January 17, 2018 By Sarah Gamard
— Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell: Louisiana could save millions if it converts to “energy efficient, environmentally friendly”
January 16, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
That dog won't hunt. (We hear this quote in the Capitol quite a bit.) This is a real dog and pony show. (Attorney General Jeff Landry has
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
In the latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown we travel to southwest Louisiana to learn how to cook the perfect hunting camp appetizer
January 11, 2018 By The Picard Group
Building bridges may be Washington D.C.’s greatest undertaking of 2018 – both literally and figuratively. “Infrastructure – the nation
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
— Tuesday 01/09: Late President Richard Milhous Nixon (1913), LaPolitics publisher Jeremy Alford, Kevin Roig, Kelli Spillers
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— Who’s the richest elected official from Louisiana serving on Capitol Hill today? According to a review of federal disclosure information,
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— Via Rep. Julie Stokes: “Last night, I received a phone call from my doctor confirming lab results. As a result of my surgery on January
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
After this week’s meeting, the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversees public higher education, has a whole new look. Former district
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
When Treasurer John Schroder was running for the statewide-elected office he was sworn into last month, he promised voters a website where
January 10, 2018 By LaPolitics.com
It was exactly two decades ago this month (January 2017) when Louisiana found itself sending a new U.S. senator to Washington for only the
January 10, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
The coming year will provide voters with new opportunities to get involved in government, not only in their polling locations but also at
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
December 21, 2017 By The Picard Group
Christmas spirit and good cheer may abound this time of year. There are beautiful trees of gargantuan proportions tinseled and trimmed, and
December 19, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Think the Legislature has a tough time voting on taxes? Try the official state jelly. (That decision was so tough lawmakers picked
December 18, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Republican from Hammond, has resigned from the House to spend more time with his family and to focus on his law
December 14, 2017 By The Picard Group
First Lady Donna Edwards brings more than her beloved holiday décor to Baton Rouge. She also brings a familial tradition and a taste of her
December 13, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Members of the House Republican Delegation gathered in New Orleans today for a policy retreat, but they haven't been meeting alone. Gov.
December 13, 2017 By Sarah Gamard
— Congressman Garret Graves on President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Army Corps of Engineers: “I’ll be very candid. This nomination was
December 13, 2017 By Sarah Gamard
— [Hello. You have exactly three months until the start of the 2018 regular session. This message will self destruct in 20 seconds...] —
December 12, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
They say birds of a feather flock together. But what about featherless legislators with bird-like names? Also, how many Carters does
December 7, 2017 By The Picard Group
Despite the horrors of the day, the attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) shaped both the generation who survived it and their descendants
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
THE RUNDOWN Tickets oversold for Washington Mardi Gras… Record-setting celebration expected… About … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
D.C. Mardi Gras bursting at seams, tickets oversold Members of the Mystick Krewe of … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
Courtney Guastella, a respected GOP fundraiser who has handled financing for some of the biggest … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
If the TOPS scholarship program truly is one of the third rails of Louisiana politics, then … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
While promising to remain active in state politics and in industry issues, Don Briggs announced this … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
— Associated Press, Wayne Parry: “A new report predicts 18 states (including Louisiana) will … More
January 11, 2018 By Jeremy Alford
“I think my wife would leave me if I ever retired. Not because of the income. Because I don’t think … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
THE RUNDOWN Expect one “shocker” of a budget… January deadline set… The return of revenue neutral… … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
A plan and a poll and a deadline Gov. John Bel Edwards is just about halfway done with his term as … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
In terms of the Fiscal Cliff Sessions, the biggest news of the week came Wednesday when the governor … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
They were the two most interesting words uttered by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week when he … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Treasurer John Schroder hasn’t yet been on the job for a full month, but he’s keeping tabs on the … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
It actually felt like Christmas for those on the fourth floor of the Capitol on Wednesday, when … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
President Donald Trump received the highest “excellent” job rating score in the SMOR poll and the … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
While the rest of the world will get this in time to kick off next week, we wanted to offer … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— HD37/ABRAHAM/INCUMBENT: This could become an open seat if Rep. Mark Abraham decides to run in … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Will the federal tax plan passed by Congress this week have an impact on how Louisiana’s elected … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Longtime subscribers already know it’s time for LaPolitics’ annual two-week holiday break. We’ll be … More
December 21, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
“He had a rougher year than most of us… It’s a hell of a way to lose weight.” —President Donald … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
THE RUNDOWN: Surplus numbers being brought to REC… Committees to stay busy today… At the Mansion … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Capitol players will find surplus dollars in their stockings State officials will definitely have … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
If you have any business remaining at the Capitol this month, or need to catch a legislator while … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
If you’re thinking about running for governor, don’t lose sight of the larger timeline. Because it’s … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Attorney General Jeff Landry: At times it seems like the media does more to make Landry a … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson was speaking to GOP lawmakers at their New Orleans policy retreat on … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— HD10/REYNOLDS/INCUMBENT: Rep. Gene Reynolds took to Facebook recently to make sure no one was … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Like sands through an hourglass, so are the meetings of the Joint Budget Committee. It happens … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
According to a story published this week by CQ, Congressman Garret Graves is less than impressed … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Doug Jones’ defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race this week has a few Louisiana ties. … More
December 14, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
“The least you can do is demand that his cabinet appointees pay their taxes.” —U.S. Sen. John … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
THE RUNDOWN: “Louisiana Ledger” concept gaining momentum… Even from across aisles… A date which … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Transparency model catching on like "wildfire" in BR… …it’s the biggest issue you’ve heard the … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
If you’re not doing so already, keep an eye on Congressman Ralph Abraham, the airplane-piloting, … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
The story of how Louisiana’s greatest generation of politicians orchestrated America’s last … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Although there’s some agreement between the Edwards Administration and a few House members on the … More
December 7, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
"Damn, Breaux, you told me this was a great place to be.” —Former U.S. Sen. John Breaux, … More
November 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
THE RUNDOWN: Kennedy changes mind on Duncan… Mike Johnson credited with heart-to-heart… More on … More
November 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
What U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is really up to… …and why he has decided to back Ken Duncan U.S. … More
November 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Anyone who has closely watched John Kennedy’s professional career in Louisiana knows he is never … More
November 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
After months of watching his poll numbers hold steady, his national profile grow and some of his … More
