Tuesday’s Takeaways

Here’s all you need to know about what happened Tuesday in Louisiana politics:

1.) It was cold. Interstates were shut down. People who rarely see snow captured video of it falling to the ground. Kids were home from school. So were many state workers. Former Sen. Marty Chabert tweeted an image of an actual crawfish wearing a pink sweater that someone at some point knitted.

— THE TAKEAWAY: You get the picture. It was cold.

2.) Florida Gov. Rick Scott told Gov. John Bel Edwards that he’s coming to Looziana with three shells in the chamber and an economic development call on his lanyard. Scott said all Edwards does is “raise taxes” and Bayou State businesses would perform better in the Sunshine State. During the exchange(press releases and Twitter) Edwards countered that Scott was making a “fundraising stop” and nothing more.

— THE TAKEAWAY: The spin is that Scott has one-time Bobby Jindal aides working for him. Which is true. But it’s also probably true that the Republican Governors Association has finally realized that they’re going to need to put boots on the ground in Louisiana no later than yesterday to start softening up Edwards for next year. Because efforts launched by conservatives in 2017 certainly fell flat.

3.) U.S. Sen. John Kennedy “respectfully” requested a meeting with Gov.John Bel Edwards and CMS Administrator Seema Verma “to help expedite a waiver to institute work requirements for able-bodied Medicaid recipients.” Kennedy wants work requirements, Edwards said he’s open to the idea and now this request, in the form of a letter, surfaces.

— THE TAKEAWAY: It’s fun to read between the lines. For example, Kennedy also wrote in the letter, “The consultant the state recently hired is also welcome to join the meeting.” In other news, Kennedy is viewed as a contender to challenge Edwards for governor next year.

4.) It’s gonna be a high-roller session, y’all! Riverboat casinos will be on the legislative agenda in a big way during the regular session and Sen. Ronnie Johns will be the man to watch. He has a package of bills that were approved by a task force today. AP ace Melinda Deslatte has the story.

— THE TAKEAWAY: Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will get a political preview filled with takeaways in Thursday’s issue. So look for it then, or sign up today! Whatever you do, don’t hit snooze on this policy topic. Gaming hasn't been debated in a meaningful way in Louisiana in a very long time. Lots of politics at play…

5.) If you have a credit card and you know how to use a web browser, then you probably have a special tax bill headed your way. Kevin Dupuy of WWL-TVoffered this report: “If you bought something online and didn’t pay sales tax, you might be getting a letter in the mail soon. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, online retailers that did not collect sales taxes at the time of purchase will send notifications about taxes due on those purchases. The letters, which must be mailed by Jan. 31, will arrive in an envelope marked ‘Important Tax Document Enclosed.’”

— THE TAKEAWAY: There will be some people, primarily those who aren’t keeping up with the news, whose eyes are going to pop out of their heads when those tax notices arrive in the mail. Smart lawmakers are making sure constituents know that the law change is in effect and heading their way.

LOOKING AHEAD
— At 9:30 a.m. on Friday the executive budget of Gov. John Bel Edwards will be presented to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. It’ll be the top story of the day in Baton Rouge.

— Friday is also the deadline JBE gave to GOP lawmakers for agreeing on a plan in order to trigger a post-Mardi Gras special session. But the governor said he’s also willing to give lawmakers a little more wiggle room.

— Friday is indeed a big day. In Washington it represents another deadline, this one is for Congress to pass a spending plan to avoid a government shutdown.

— Washington Mardi Gras is next week. If you have any business with hardcore politicos to take care of, do it soon. Otherwise they’ll be difficult to reach until Jan. 29. (Unless you’ll be in D.C. too!) If you’re not going north, just keep an eye on LaPolitics. We’ll have a week’s worth of coverage starting one week from today.

