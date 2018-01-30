LaPolitics Lowdown: Louisiana’s German-Born Governor

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,146 THE RUNDOWN It’s good to be the king… The other Graves talks politics… Beer, bruh… Checking in on … More

ONE LOVE King casting long shadow over Washington Mardi Gras The real buzz coming out of The 65th Parish has … More

Inside The Hilton John Williams of the Beer Industry League of Louisiana left his mark on Washington Mardi Gras … More

Exclusive: Edwards Raises $2.1M In 2017 Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign will soon report that it raised $2.1 million last year, … More

We’ve Got Bills The regular session of the Louisiana Legislature doesn’t convene until March 12, but that doesn’t … More

GOP Set For New Chair With Roger Villere stepping down, the Republican State Central Committee will vote on Feb. 24 to … More

Abraham Getting More Aggressive If there were any doubts that Congressman Ralph Abraham is running for governor next year, they were … More

Mitch Mania Continues More chatter is surfacing about Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s presidential prospects, according to NBC … More

History Lesson: The Forgotten Offices With six out of our 20 state departments being run by elected officials — lieutenant governor, … More

They Said it “This is an arms race, and it’s gotten out of control.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, addressing … More

Issue 1,145 THE RUNDOWN It’s not just the riverboats… Video poker interests and Harrah’s working on bills too… … More

ALL IN Gaming industry expecting busy legislative year With the regular session of the Legislature … More

Know The Players The backstory on the task force is the tale of two Ronnies — Sen. Ronnie Johns of Lake Charles, who … More

Know The Committees The Judiciary B Committee, chaired by Sen. Gary Smith, and the Criminal Justice Committee, chaired … More

Budget Watch: Monday Is The New Friday Supporters of Gov. John Bel Edwards still expect that the executive budget to be presented on Monday … More

D.C.’s Deadline Frenzy A lot of the key personalities involved with next week’s Washington Mardi Gras are more concerned at … More

Special Elections Update The House of Representatives is set to pick up two new members this spring via special elections in … More

JBE To JNK: “Nah. I’m good” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards this week to “respectfully” request a meeting … More

Field Notes — The state GOP’s Elephant Gala honoring Majority Whip Steve Scalise tomorrow in New Orleans is sold … More

They Said It “Then I’m out.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, suggesting to reporter Greg Hilburn that he won’t be … More

ISSUE 1,144 THE RUNDOWN Tickets oversold for Washington Mardi Gras… Record-setting celebration expected… About … More

HUMUNGOUS! D.C. Mardi Gras bursting at seams, tickets oversold Members of the Mystick Krewe of … More

Kennedy Has Dedicated Fundraiser Courtney Guastella, a respected GOP fundraiser who has handled financing for some of the biggest … More

Complete Cut To TOPS Expected If the TOPS scholarship program truly is one of the third rails of Louisiana politics, then … More

End Of An Era At LOGA While promising to remain active in state politics and in industry issues, Don Briggs announced this … More

Field Notes — Associated Press, Wayne Parry: “A new report predicts 18 states (including Louisiana) will … More

They Said It “I think my wife would leave me if I ever retired. Not because of the income. Because I don’t think … More

ISSUE 1,143 THE RUNDOWN Expect one “shocker” of a budget… January deadline set… The return of revenue neutral… … More

JOHN BEL’S BIG WEEK A plan and a poll and a deadline Gov. John Bel Edwards is just about halfway done with his term as … More

Mark Your Calendar: January 19, 2018 In terms of the Fiscal Cliff Sessions, the biggest news of the week came Wednesday when the governor … More

Devil & Details They were the two most interesting words uttered by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week when he … More

Schroder Watching From Afar (For Now) Treasurer John Schroder hasn’t yet been on the job for a full month, but he’s keeping tabs on the … More

SMOR: JBE Is Killing It It actually felt like Christmas for those on the fourth floor of the Capitol on Wednesday, when … More

SMOR: The Trump Train President Donald Trump received the highest “excellent” job rating score in the SMOR poll and the … More

ADVANCE LOOK: The LaPolitics Christmas Card While the rest of the world will get this in time to kick off next week, we wanted to offer … More

Legislative Watchlist Updates — HD37/ABRAHAM/INCUMBENT: This could become an open seat if Rep. Mark Abraham decides to run in … More

Field Notes — Will the federal tax plan passed by Congress this week have an impact on how Louisiana’s elected … More