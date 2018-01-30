LaPolitics Lowdown: Louisiana’s German-Born Governor

January 30, 2018 By
Go pull those lederhosen out of your closet and fire up those frankfurters, because the country that gave us Albert Einstein and Bach and Beethoven also gave us a Louisiana governor...

Capitol Gains: JBE Talks Re-election

January 29, 2018 By

"I've had re-election politics since the very first day." Gov. John Bel Edwards is the guest for this inaugural episode of Capitol Gains.

SPONSORED: It’s Not Just About Mardi Gras

January 25, 2018 By

The Picard Group (TPG) traveled to Washington D.C. this week not only to celebrate Washington Mardi Gras but to meet with Congressional

NEW POD: Hashtag Louisiana

January 25, 2018 By

Welcome to Hashtag Louisiana, your monthly guide to the intersection of social media, business, and politics in the pelican

LaHistory: Mr. Long Goes To Washington

January 24, 2018 By

Thursday will mark an anniversary for the United States Senate — 86 years since the Kingfish himself took the upper chamber by storm, and

Democratic Group Wants More Elected Women in Louisiana

January 24, 2018 By

Emerge America, a national organization whose sole purpose is getting Democratic women elected into public office, has spread its roots to

The Beltway Beat: Shutdown Edition

January 24, 2018 By

— Marriage Advice: Don’t use C-SPAN to tell your wife that you bought a new vehicle. — TODAY’S POLITICO PLAYBOOK: As the Senate was

Everything is Fine…and Other Chatter

January 24, 2018 By

— The three-day government shutdown has ended. And there’s plenty of blame to go around, according to an NBC News survey. — Gov. John Bel

POD: The Beer Man Of Baton Rouge

January 23, 2018 By

This is an alcohol-soaked season opener with John Williams of the Beer Industry League of Louisiana. He talks about the dry areas that still

LOWDOWN: U.S. Presidents & The Bayou State

January 23, 2018 By

It’s time to hail to the chief, steer clear of the Secret Service and chime in on whether you voted for that dude or against that dude.

SPONSORED: “It’s All About Helping People”

January 18, 2018 By

Twenty years ago, Keith Myers and his wife, Ginger, wrote the guiding purpose for their business on a napkin while sitting at their kitchen

Tuesday’s Takeaways

January 17, 2018 By

Here’s all you need to know about what happened Tuesday in Louisiana politics: 1.) It was cold. Interstates were shut down. People who

Political History: “Long Live the Kingfish!”

January 17, 2018 By

Wednesday marks the 90th anniversary (Jan. 17, 1928) of a gubernatorial primary that forever changed politics in Louisiana. The tide

The Beltway Beat

January 17, 2018 By

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talked about President Donald Trump’s alleged statement and reporter etiquette on Fox News: “Whether he said it or

Political Chatter

January 17, 2018 By

— Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell: Louisiana could save millions if it converts to “energy efficient, environmentally friendly”

LOWDOWN: The Dogs of Louisiana Politics

January 16, 2018 By

That dog won't hunt. (We hear this quote in the Capitol quite a bit.) This is a real dog and pony show. (Attorney General Jeff Landry has

LOWDOWN: Cooking With The Chairman

January 11, 2018 By

In the latest episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown we travel to southwest Louisiana to learn how to cook the perfect hunting camp appetizer

SPONSORED: That Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Package

January 11, 2018 By

Building bridges may be Washington D.C.’s greatest undertaking of 2018 – both literally and figuratively. “Infrastructure – the nation

The Beltway Beat

January 10, 2018 By

— Who’s the richest elected official from Louisiana serving on Capitol Hill today? According to a review of federal disclosure information,

Political Chatter

January 10, 2018 By

— Via Rep. Julie Stokes: “Last night, I received a phone call from my doctor confirming lab results. As a result of my surgery on January

Regents Has a New Chair, New Member

January 10, 2018 By

After this week’s meeting, the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversees public higher education, has a whole new look. Former district

Schroder Still Focused on “Checkbook”

January 10, 2018 By

When Treasurer John Schroder was running for the statewide-elected office he was sworn into last month, he promised voters a website where

