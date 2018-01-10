HBD Trackers!

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,143 THE RUNDOWN Expect one “shocker” of a budget… January deadline set… The return of revenue neutral… … More

JOHN BEL’S BIG WEEK A plan and a poll and a deadline Gov. John Bel Edwards is just about halfway done with his term as … More

Mark Your Calendar: January 19, 2018 In terms of the Fiscal Cliff Sessions, the biggest news of the week came Wednesday when the governor … More

Devil & Details They were the two most interesting words uttered by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week when he … More

Schroder Watching From Afar (For Now) Treasurer John Schroder hasn’t yet been on the job for a full month, but he’s keeping tabs on the … More

SMOR: JBE Is Killing It It actually felt like Christmas for those on the fourth floor of the Capitol on Wednesday, when … More

SMOR: The Trump Train President Donald Trump received the highest “excellent” job rating score in the SMOR poll and the … More

ADVANCE LOOK: The LaPolitics Christmas Card While the rest of the world will get this in time to kick off next week, we wanted to offer … More

Legislative Watchlist Updates — HD37/ABRAHAM/INCUMBENT: This could become an open seat if Rep. Mark Abraham decides to run in … More

Field Notes — Will the federal tax plan passed by Congress this week have an impact on how Louisiana’s elected … More

They Said It “He had a rougher year than most of us… It’s a hell of a way to lose weight.” —President Donald … More

ISSUE 1,142 THE RUNDOWN: Surplus numbers being brought to REC… Committees to stay busy today… At the Mansion … More

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE Capitol players will find surplus dollars in their stockings State officials will definitely have … More

A Busy Day In B.R. If you have any business remaining at the Capitol this month, or need to catch a legislator while … More

GOV-19: When Should Candidates Announce? If you’re thinking about running for governor, don’t lose sight of the larger timeline. Because it’s … More

GOV-19: The Challengers — Attorney General Jeff Landry: At times it seems like the media does more to make Landry a … More

GOP Retreat Review Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson was speaking to GOP lawmakers at their New Orleans policy retreat on … More

Legislative Watchlist Updates — HD10/REYNOLDS/INCUMBENT: Rep. Gene Reynolds took to Facebook recently to make sure no one was … More

Joint Budget Drama, Part 4 Like sands through an hourglass, so are the meetings of the Joint Budget Committee. It happens … More

Fight Brewing Over Corps Choice According to a story published this week by CQ, Congressman Garret Graves is less than impressed … More

Field Notes — Doug Jones’ defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race this week has a few Louisiana ties. … More

They Said It “The least you can do is demand that his cabinet appointees pay their taxes.” —U.S. Sen. John … More

ISSUE 1,141 THE RUNDOWN: “Louisiana Ledger” concept gaining momentum… Even from across aisles… A date which … More

THE OHIO WAY Transparency model catching on like "wildfire" in BR… …it’s the biggest issue you’ve heard the … More

What’s Up Doc? If you’re not doing so already, keep an eye on Congressman Ralph Abraham, the airplane-piloting, … More

CC73 Book Plans Announced The story of how Louisiana’s greatest generation of politicians orchestrated America’s last … More

Field Notes — Although there’s some agreement between the Edwards Administration and a few House members on the … More

They Said It "Damn, Breaux, you told me this was a great place to be.” —Former U.S. Sen. John Breaux, … More

ISSUE 1,140 THE RUNDOWN: Kennedy changes mind on Duncan… Mike Johnson credited with heart-to-heart… More on … More

OUTSIDER POLITICS What U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is really up to… …and why he has decided to back Ken Duncan U.S. … More

Now What? Anyone who has closely watched John Kennedy’s professional career in Louisiana knows he is never … More

Enemies See JBE As Vulnerable After months of watching his poll numbers hold steady, his national profile grow and some of his … More

Archival Legislation Being Researched A legislatively-created task force has been touring the state visiting as many locales as possible … More

A Comeback For Cleo? A well-circulated rumor creeping through Baton Rouge has former legislator and congressman Cleo … More

LEGE WATCH 2019: Other New Names, New Races — HD27/HAZEL/OPEN: Pineville attorney Michael T. Johnson is considered to be a top candidate in this … More

Maginnis Books Optioned The landmark books written by late author and journalist John Maginnis have been optioned by a … More

Field Notes — EXPLOSIVE: “A newly released State Police report contains potentially criminal allegations against … More

They Said It "Hotdog, that's a big catfish!" —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on Twitter, to 9-year-old Callan … More