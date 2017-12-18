Broadwater Resigns From House

By

Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Republican from Hammond, has resigned from the House to spend more time with his family and to focus on his law practice. Broadwater notified House Speaker Taylor Barras last week, and told his colleagues about his decision in a written letter Monday morning.

“(It) is time for me to refocus my attention on the wonderful family with which I have been blessed,” Broadwater wrote in a revealing and personal letter to his colleagues. “I know that what I have described is not foreign to any of you.”

Broadwater's exit will pave the way for the Legislature's tenth special election this term, a term that is just now nearing its midway mark.

One special election has already be held in the Senate. In the House, seven have been conducted thus far, and two more need to be called, including the race to eventually replace Broadwater in House District 86.

Broadwater was a utility player in the lower chamber, someone who strived to work with both Republicans and Democrats, and with both legislative leaders and the Edwards Administration.

"We just lost someone we can actually talk to," said a longtime Democratic legislator Monday morning upon learning the news.

House Clerk Butch Speer predicted in a recent interview with LaPolitics that the resignation count for the current term “could get worse.”

Prior to term limits, he said the statehouse had “remarkably few” special elections. “We’ve been losing people hand over fist ever since,” Speer said, later adding,“If they didn’t like being here, they just didn’t run for election next time they came up. There was no benefit to quitting in the middle.”