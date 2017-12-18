Broadwater Resigns From House

December 18, 2017 By
Email Send

Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Republican from Hammond, has resigned from the House to spend more time with his family and to focus on his law practice. Broadwater notified House Speaker Taylor Barras last week, and told his colleagues about his decision in a written letter Monday morning.

“(It) is time for me to refocus my attention on the wonderful family with which I have been blessed,” Broadwater wrote in a revealing and personal letter to his colleagues. “I know that what I have described is not foreign to any of you.”

Broadwater's exit will pave the way for the Legislature's tenth special election this term, a term that is just now nearing its midway mark.

One special election has already be held in the Senate. In the House, seven have been conducted thus far, and two more need to be called, including the race to eventually replace Broadwater in House District 86.

Broadwater was a utility player in the lower chamber, someone who strived to work with both Republicans and Democrats, and with both legislative leaders and the Edwards Administration.

"We just lost someone we can actually talk to," said a longtime Democratic legislator Monday morning upon learning the news.

House Clerk Butch Speer predicted in a recent interview with LaPolitics that the resignation count for the current term “could get worse.”

Prior to term limits, he said the statehouse had “remarkably few” special elections. “We’ve been losing people hand over fist ever since,” Speer said, later adding,“If they didn’t like being here, they just didn’t run for election next time they came up. There was no benefit to quitting in the middle.”

Broadwater Resigns From House

December 18, 2017 By

Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Republican from Hammond, has resigned from the House to spend more time with his family and to focus on his law

SPONSORED: First Lady, In Holiday Mode

December 14, 2017 By

First Lady Donna Edwards brings more than her beloved holiday décor to Baton Rouge. She also brings a familial tradition and a taste of her

Governor Surprises House GOP Retreat

December 13, 2017 By

Members of the House Republican Delegation gathered in New Orleans today for a policy retreat, but they haven't been meeting alone. Gov.

The Beltway Beat

December 13, 2017 By

— Congressman Garret Graves on President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Army Corps of Engineers: “I’ll be very candid. This nomination was

Political Chatter

December 13, 2017 By

— [Hello. You have exactly three months until the start of the 2018 regular session. This message will self destruct in 20 seconds...]  —

LOWDOWN: The Bird & Carter Caucuses

December 12, 2017 By

They say birds of a feather flock together. But what about featherless legislators with bird-like names? Also, how many Carters does

SPONSORED: A Date Which Will Live in Infamy

December 7, 2017 By

Despite the horrors of the day, the attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) shaped both the generation who survived it and their descendants

#HBD TRACKERS!

December 5, 2017 By

— Tuesday 12/05: Former Congressman Rodney Alexander, Baton Rouge Councilman Buddy Amoroso and Charles Landry — Wednesday 12/06:

Remarks from Mary Landrieu

December 5, 2017 By

Former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu was presented with the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award this past weekend by the Louisiana Center for

The Beltway Beat

December 5, 2017 By

— Congressman Ralph Abraham went duck hunting with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue this past weekend, in a couple of different blinds in

Political Chatter

December 5, 2017 By

— Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards hosted their Christmas festivities at the Governor’s Mansion today. — The First

LOWDOWN: Crowley Vs. Winnfield (Where’s The Real Political Muscle?)

December 5, 2017 By

Which Louisiana city has the best political crop? Is it Crowley or Winnfield? Or is it somewhere else? State Rep. John Stefanski of

Sponsored: The Spirit Of Metanoia

November 30, 2017 By

Metanoia is an ancient Greek word meaning “the journey of changing one's mind, heart, self and way of life.” But in an undisclosed haven

The Beltway Beat

November 29, 2017 By

— Dan Fagan in The Advocate: Is U.S. Sen. John Kennedy really anti-abortion? We get the “real answer” tomorrow, when the Senate holds a

Political Chatter

November 29, 2017 By

— Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, D.C., today with Rep. Tanner Magee, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections deputy

Alford: Cybersecurity a Burgeoning Issue

November 29, 2017 By

Hang around the process long enough and you’ll recognize the same phrases being parroted in each and every regular session of the Louisiana

LaHistory: Bob Kennon and the JFK Mailer

November 29, 2017 By

By Mitch Rabalais In late November, Louisiana politics is usually consumed with the excitement of the final weeks before an election —

From the LaRC: Huey’s Been Drinking Again

November 29, 2017 By

We thought you’d enjoy this… The Louisiana Research Collection scored this great photograph of Huey P. Long, captured in August 1933 at the

POD: Our Ex-Cop-Gone-Congressman

November 28, 2017 By

Next month will mark Congressman Clay Higgins’ first full year of serving in U.S. House. We talked to Higgins on the pod back in the spring,

LOWDOWN: Jimmie Davis + 3 Legislative Factoids

November 28, 2017 By

That time Louisiana's governor rode his horse into the Capitol building... Plus we recall that very uncomfortable period when two different

Duncan Devotees Target Kennedy

November 27, 2017 By

This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 9, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe

They Said It

November 27, 2017 By

These were first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 9, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe now! “I had a 4.0

BREAKING: Sexual Harassment Claims Precede Resignation In Governor’s Office

November 22, 2017 By

Over the past week sources have confirmed to LaPolitics that sexual allegations were going to be leveled against one of Gov. John Bel

Turkey Talking, Fool! (Rick Ward & The Presidents)

November 21, 2017 By

In this week's episode of The Lowdown we're talking turkey, fool! And you better believe that Louisiana politicians, like Sen. Rick

They Said It

November 14, 2017 By

These were first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 2 and Oct. 26, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe

Filed Under: Featured