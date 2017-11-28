TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 122 – NOVEMBER 14, 2017

By

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com) & Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

November 14, 2017 — Issue No. 122

GET IT WHILE IT’S HOT

Another election season winds down, another dispatch from Press Row

The heat is on if you are one of the following:

— A consultant who needs a last-minute paycheck

— A campaign staffer who’s wondering about their next job

— A journalist who’s digging for an election closer

— A pollster who’s sweating the numbers

— A donor (or anyone else) who picked the wrong horse

— A government affairs pro who needs one more access point

— A fundraiser who’s trying to sell one more access point

— A candidate who’s confident of a defeat

— A candidate who’s confident of a victory

— A candidate’s spouse who just wants it to be over

These folks are feeling the November heat. And if you are among their ranks, then you already know that THIS IS IT.

Saturday’s elections will be the last Louisiana will see until March 24, 2018, unless God’s unwilling and the creek rises. The ongoing treasurer’s race will be the final statewide election of the year. The runoff in House District 77 will be the last special legislative ballot of 2017.

The direct mail will cease. Yard signs will both vanish and remain inexplicably rooted in front yards. Fewer people will be required to “approve this message.”

Media buyers will winter in Europe. Press secretaries, in many cases, will return to their home planets.

Days will turn chilly, followed by weeks that won’t be. Legislators will go on to fry turkeys. Congressmen will eat plates of oyster dressing. Reporters will vacation, likely somewhere nearby. Judges will open gifts. Lobbyists will toast to a New Year.

And then we will begin again. The heat will be on for these same personalities ahead of the March elections, and the frying pan will get even hotter for the following races in November — just one year away.

So let’s take a moment to appreciate what amounts to calm electoral waves these days in Louisiana’s political gulf. Because another tide is coming in soon. (And as always, LaPolitics will be fishing that tide.)

WE’RE TAKING NEXT WEEK OFF!

So pass the turducken… and enjoy these 4 reasons to be thankful…

If you’re a longtime subscriber to LaPolitics Weekly, or if you’ve been with The Tuesday Tracker since the beginning, then you already know we have a holiday break approaching.

There will be no issues published next week, in observance of Thanksgiving. But we’ll be back in your inbox in time for the last week of the month!

Until then, here are four reasons to be thankful this week.

1.) This past Friday brought with it a reunion of the delegates who crafted the Louisiana Constitution in 1973 and 1974. They caught up at Juban’s in Baton Rouge, and history took over the room. Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will learn more on Thursday.

2.) Fred Mulhearn, whose political cartoons have graced the digital pages of LaPolitics, has a new book on shelves. It’s called “Looziana Political Cartoons: The Best of Fred Mulhearn” and it can be ordered via Cavalier House Books. Here’s the book cover… (LaPolitics Weekly subscribers might recognize a few of the cartoons…)

3.) The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame has selected its next slate of inductees! Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will get the scoop on Thursday.

4.) Squirrel season is off to a solid start in the Bayou State, according to Louisiana Sportsman. Here’s one tip from the story: “The squirrels are getting pressured by now, and the forest canopy is decreasing. I try to find locations that have not been hunted hard, even if it means walking quite a bit farther.” (Look, if we don’t tell you this stuff no one will.)

J-B-E, THE D-E-Ms & SOME P-D-A

There’s already a followup to our recent analysis about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rising political stock among Democrats nationally.

Check out this Politico story that was posted on Monday. Edwards scored three big mentions in the piece, which examines the recent electoral successes of Democrats across the country, mostly in legislative races, but also for a few higher-hanging political fruits.

— MENTION ONE: “It depends on how the Democratic Party plays it: If they work under the assumption that simply not being Republican is enough, then they’re in for a big disappointment," said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards — one of just two Southern Democratic governors outside of Virginia and a leader who, like North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, frequently speaks with candidates in the region to offer advice. "But if they understand that this presents an opportunity for them to reconnect with voters who moved away from the Democratic Party over the last couple of decades, and then do what is required to reconnect with them, then there is a tremendous opportunity.”

— MENTION TWO: And while national Democrats have raised money for Jones, only one high-profile surrogate — former Vice President Joe Biden — has visited the state for him, partially because so few high-profile party leaders are palatable to the state's voters. Even some party leaders in the region think the optimism is premature. They note that Edwards and Cooper each ran against deeply unpopular Republicans in highly localized races, and say that local state party infrastructures remain a mess with too little emphasis on engaging black voters.

— MENTION THREE: “There are real opportunities right now, but sometimes you learn the wrong lessons,” warned Edwards. "We’re not going to win by simply not being Republicans. We’re not going to win by simply not being Donald Trump.”

JBE & DXC

Back home in Reilly’s Banana Republican, the governor’s comms shop whipped the press corps into a frenzy Sunday afternoon by sending out an advisory that could barely contain this headline:

Gov. Edwards to Make One of the Most Significant Economic Development Announcements in Louisiana History

This is how The AP’s Kevin McGill summed it up (his story also offers an overview of the incentives involved):

A technology services company that boasts 6,000 worldwide clients will establish a facility in downtown New Orleans and plans to hire about 2,000 people over five years, state and city officials said Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards called the decision by Virginia-based DXC Technology to locate facilities in New Orleans a historic economic development for Louisiana.

Rain fell on the governor’s parade almost immediately, beginning with cold water from John Kay, the director of the Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity. He called the administration’s deal a “$120 million corporate welfare handout.”

Rep. Reid Falconer also put out his own press release. It went something like this: The “impact is a drop in the state's budget bucket and doesn't cover what has been lost… we can't take seriously the heralding of the announcement as the best economic development project since the discovery of oil.”

Meanwhile, Truth In Politics went with the following GIF, via its Twitter account, to respond to Edwards’ announcement:

LOWDOWN VIDEO

6 rules of negative warfare

Politics can of course be a dirty business. But so can your job. And maybe even your life.

To help you fade the heat, this week’s episode of The LaPolitics Lowdown video series offers up six rules for going negative, along with four tips for fielding attacks.

After all, what good does it do to throw a punch if you don't even know how to take a punch?

Watch the latest LaPolitics Lowdown video right now!

POLITICAL CHATTER

— The AP’s Melinda Deslatte wrote these words about the Medicaid contract extensions on Joint Budget’s agenda Friday: “Despite pushback from Louisiana House Republicans, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration isn’t making any changes to contract extensions sought for the companies that manage care for 1.5 million Medicaid patients. The Department of Health is presenting the same contract terms to lawmakers for consideration Friday that already were rejected by House GOP lawmakers this month, said agency chief of staff Andrew Tuozzolo.”

— District Attorney Schuyler Marvin has a fundraiser on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City. (Via Lou Gehrig Burnett’s Fax-Net Update)

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK: “What do ballerinas take for transportation? A tutu train.”

— Mary Elise Schlesinger’s I HAVE A BAD JOKE TOO SUBMISSION: “What did Barack say to Michelle when he got down on one knee? I don’t wanna be Obama-self.”

— Attorney General Jeff Landry has been appointed to the Republican Attorneys General Association’s executive committee.

— A new pro-Derrick Edwards, NOLA-based PAC called “Raise the Bar” surfaced this week. Check out the affiliated Twitter account.

— Gov. John Bel Edwards and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain will be trekking to farms for the rest of this week to “hear from local agriculture and forestry producers.” SCHEDULE

— The Institute for Justice ranks Louisiana as “one of the worst states” for occupational licensing. REPORT

— The Louisiana Housing Corporation’s “Housing Roundtable” is this Friday at 9 a.m.

— Gov. Edwards has been inducted into LSU’s Military Hall of Honor.

— The Bureau of Governmental Research interviewed Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and former judge Desiree Charbonnet on video. WATCH: CANTRELLand CHARBONNET

— The New Orleans East Hospital’s Rhesa & Alden J. McDonald Jr. and Sue Ellen & Joseph C. Canizaro Diabetes Center opens tomorrow. PRESS RELEASE

— Megan Ryburn from the River Parishes Tourist Commission has been appointed as the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s director of sales.

— Port of New Orleans president and CEO Brandy Christian was appointed to the Louisiana Board of International Commerce.

— Carrie Castille has been appointed as the Louisiana office of USDA Rural Development’s new state director. as their newly appointed State Director. Castille is coming from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, where she was Associate Commissioner.

— Health Education Authority of Louisiana executive director Jacob Johnson is “seeking an official opinion” from Attorney General Jeff Landry to “avoid loss of $19.6 million dollars in HEAL funding for projects in New Orleans East, Lafayette, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Zachary and Plaquemine.” PRESS RELEASE

— You can also read Johnson’s email to Landry here.

— The Louisiana Housing Corporation’s board of directors approved “more than $194 million to expand affordable housing opportunities statewide.” READ

— Gov. Edwards met Friday with university systems presidents to “discuss efforts to promote a positive and safe learning environment on all Louisiana college campuses.”

— New Orleans mayoral candidate Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell has a new video. WATCH IT

— By the way: The “final rally” for Cantrell’s campaign is 7 p.m. this Thursday at Mardi Gras World. DETAILS

— Last week’s initial and continued unemployment insurance claims were higher than the week before, but still below last year’s numbers. REPORT

— Now that early voting is over (again), John Couvillon has the analysis. READ IT

— ICYMI: New Orleans City Council issued a statement last week on council members’ credit card use: “We are not a department of the Mayor and are not required to follow the Mayor's purchasing plan. In fact, in many cases, it is cheaper to independently find the lowest price for office supplies rather than to simply purchase them through the City's contracted supplier.”

— New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy: “Local police departments don’t have the funding, training, or equipment to fully protect our country from terrorists.” LETTER

— The Louisianan Association of School Superintendents is looking for public school reform. LASS executive director-elect Michael Faulk: “There is not a ‘one-size-fits-all plan’ that works evenly across the state. It’s time that local and regional perspectives be factored into the state’s standards.” PRESS RELEASE

— The Louisiana Department of Education launched Louisiana School Finder, their new site to search public school and daycare centers.

— New Orleans Councilmember Nadine Ramsey is hosting her annual “Thanksgiving Luncheon for Senior Citizens” at the Roy E. Glapion Reception Hall today.

— The 2017 Free Enterprise Awards reception will be at the APTIM headquarters in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. TICKETS

— Jeff Crouere’s next “Politics with a Punch” is Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Eiffel Society. LINEUP

— Elizabeth Smart is the keynote speaker at the Louisiana Women Leaders Business and Government Conference and Hall of Fame Awards on Dec. 2 at the New Orleans Marriott. DETAILS

— New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is receiving the first-ever “Change Agent Award” on Nov. 15 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. for “his leadership and commitment to changing student lives in New Orleans and throughout the country.” EVENT DETAILS

— Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is “reenergizing” the Audubon Golf Trail to make Louisiana a “renowned golfing destination.” Nungesser: “I am more optimistic about the future of the Audubon Golf Trail than ever before. We have so much to offer in Louisiana, and the golf courses are a major part of the Louisiana outdoor experience.”

— The Democratic women’s candidacy-recruitment and training organization Emerge Louisiana has announced its inaugural board of directors. THE MEMBERS

THE BELTWAY BEAT

— Congressman Steve Scalise honored his security detail saviors from the Congressional Baseball game practice shooting at the United States Capitol Police Medal of Honor Ceremony. WATCH or READ

— After that, Scalise talked recovery and gun control with Kasie Hunt on MSNBC. WATCH

— MORE ON MOORE: “Louisiana's two Republican U.S. senators responded with alarm Monday amid mounting sexual assault allegations and growing denunciations of Roy Moore, the GOP's candidate for an open Alabama U.S. Senate seat. The state's two senators struck different notes, however, when asked about allegations from several women that Moore sexually pursued them when they were teenagers in the 1970s.” (Via The Advocate’s Bryn Stole)

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy via The Advocate’s @BrynStole on Twitter: “If the allegations are true, Judge Moore needs to step aside.”

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on Twitter: “Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support.”

— Congressman Garret Graves’ testified against the National Flood Insurance Program bill in committee last night because it “disproportionately” and “adversely” affects Louisiana. The bill goes on the House floor today, and Graves’ office told us the congressman plans to speak up again. Catch the Facebook Live on his Facebook page afterwards.

— Cassidy today on the Senate tax reform bill: “Repealing the [Obamacare] individual mandate as part of tax reform will provide working families in Louisiana with even more tax relief.”

— Cassidy yesterday: “[The] bill will boost take home pay for Louisiana families by approximately $1,900 a year...Imagine what that would mean to families from Monroe to Lake Charles, Shreveport to New Orleans.” WATCH or READ

— Cassidy earlier this week: “While our bill isn’t perfect, the inclusion of provisions like the Historic Tax Credit is positive for Louisiana, and we’re going to keep working toward tax reform until we get the job done.”

— Graves has teamed with other “pre-2017 disaster states” (Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Texas) to push the White House to provide additional Community Development Block Grant funds for those states.

— In case you didn’t hear, Graves also traveled on Nov. 5 and 6 to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to work on recovery reform.

— Kennedy: “For the life of me, I don’t know why anyone who is an addict would decide to become a parent and bring an innocent child into his or her sick drug den. My only conclusion is that some parents figure someone else will raise their children while they do drugs, drink, party, commit crimes, Snapchat, plant fake crops on FarmVille, and do anything but parent.” READ THE OP-ED

— Graves had a “good” meeting today at the U.S. Department of Transportation with West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes to discuss safety conditions on a “new” Mississippi River bridge. TWEET

— Graves this morning: “Good morning discussion about North Korea, China and other issues over Louisiana coffee with Ambassador John Bolton.” TWEET(and check out the photo with Scalise)

— Graves yesterday: “Louisiana’s rapidly growing technology industry adds DXC to a growing list of major IT wins that began in earnest over six years ago...Projects like CGI in Lafayette, GE Digital in New Orleans, IBM in Baton Rouge, CSRA in Bossier City, and the CenturyLink expansion in Monroe will further develop the next generation of workforce skilled in computer science and IT solutions.” TWEET

— Kennedy has asked the Senate Finance Committee to maintain Adoption Tax Credit in tax reform. LETTER

— Kennedy introduced the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II Commemorative Coin Act, commemorates Louisiana veterans Ira Schilling and Earl Messmer. FLOOR SPEECH

— Scalise on Twitter: “This week, our bill passed the @WaysandMeansGOP committee. I'm looking forward to getting this done to cut taxes for all Americans. Let's go!” FOX NEWS CLIP

— Cassidy also talked about it on the floor. READ or WATCH

— Congressman Mike Johnson published a tax reform op-ed in the Shreveport Times. READ

— ICYMI: Last week, Johnson talked tax reform in a Facebook Live video (WATCH) and on Talk 107.3 (LISTEN).

— ICYMI: An epic scooter race between Scalise and Texas Congressman Sam Johnson around the Capitol Hill rotunda last Wednesday.

— Johnson highlights House bills supporting veterans. PRESS RELEASE

PITTER PATTER

