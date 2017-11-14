By

These were first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 2 and Oct. 26, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe now!

“The university turned me into a total right-winger.”

—John Binder, the Louisiana-based fashion critic for Breitbart News, on Southeastern in Hammond, in The New York Times

“Cutting taxes is easy. If you want to pay for the tax cuts, that’s very difficult.”

—Former U.S. senator and lobbyist John Breaux, on the new congressional tax plan, in Roll Call

“No whole fish with the heads still on, nothing too spicy.”

—An unnamed source, characterizing the president’s instructions for his trip to Asia, on CNN

“If you rob a bank and pay the money back three years later, you still robbed the bank.”

—New Orleans mayoral candidate Desiree Charbonnet’s spokesman Kevin Stuart, on opponent LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city credit card, in The Times-Pic

“I’m in shock. I was completely unaware of it.”

—Lafourche Parish Councilman James Bourgeois, being told he had been indicted on a charge of filing false public records, in The Houma Courier

“What lawyer leaves sensitive information exposed in the back seat of an open convertible?”

—Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, denying he took recall petition documents aimed at removing him from office, after an attorney claimed they were stolen from his vehicle, in The Advocate

“Our roads are axle-breaking insults to the 21st century.”

—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on Louisiana infrastructure, in The Advocate

Oct. 26, 2017

"Instead of helping people, Sen. Kennedy spends his time in Washington D.C. coming up with crass one-liners better suited for a bad episode of 'Saturday Night Live.’”

—Richard Carbo, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, in The Advocate (See LaPolitics Weekly, “They Said It, JNK Edition,” Issue 1,136, Oct. 26, 2017)

“I’m an architect. This is way above my pay grade.”

—Rep. Reid Falconer, commenting on managed care contracts

"He's actually omnipresent, much like the Richland Parish version of The Force.”

—Press secretary Cole Avery, explaining the different mailing, business and home addresses of Congressman Ralph Abraham, his boss, in NOLA.com

“Look, the American people are smart. They don't read Aristotle every day, but they get it.”

—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on CNN

“It was lighthearted. It was a very positive meeting. Nobody called anybody an ignorant slut or anything.”

—Kennedy, when asked about a recent GOP lunch by Politico reporter Seung Min Kim, via Twitter (@seungminkim)

“They don’t want to watch us acting like a bunch of kids in the back of a minivan.”

—Kennedy, on voters’ perception of Congress, on CNN

“Except for beating Alabama, I'm focused on policy.”

—Kennedy, in The Advocate

"My advice repeatedly to the governor… has been to tell his people to get up off their ass.”

—Kennedy, in The Advocate