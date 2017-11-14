They Said It

November 14, 2017 By
Email Send

These were first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 2 and Oct. 26, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe now!

“The university turned me into a total right-winger.”
—John Binder, the Louisiana-based fashion critic for Breitbart News, on Southeastern in Hammond, in The New York Times

“Cutting taxes is easy. If you want to pay for the tax cuts, that’s very difficult.”
—Former U.S. senator and lobbyist John Breaux, on the new congressional tax plan, in Roll Call

“No whole fish with the heads still on, nothing too spicy.”
—An unnamed source, characterizing the president’s instructions for his trip to Asia, on CNN

“If you rob a bank and pay the money back three years later, you still robbed the bank.”
—New Orleans mayoral candidate Desiree Charbonnet’s spokesman Kevin Stuart, on opponent LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city credit card, in The Times-Pic

“I’m in shock. I was completely unaware of it.”
—Lafourche Parish Councilman James Bourgeois, being told he had been indicted on a charge of filing false public records, in The Houma Courier

“What lawyer leaves sensitive information exposed in the back seat of an open convertible?”
—Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, denying he took recall petition documents aimed at removing him from office, after an attorney claimed they were stolen from his vehicle, in The Advocate

“Our roads are axle-breaking insults to the 21st century.”
—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on Louisiana infrastructure, in The Advocate

Oct. 26, 2017

"Instead of helping people, Sen. Kennedy spends his time in Washington D.C. coming up with crass one-liners better suited for a bad episode of 'Saturday Night Live.’”
—Richard Carbo, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, in The Advocate (See LaPolitics Weekly, “They Said It, JNK Edition,” Issue 1,136, Oct. 26, 2017) 

“I’m an architect. This is way above my pay grade.”
—Rep. Reid Falconer, commenting on managed care contracts

"He's actually omnipresent, much like the Richland Parish version of The Force.”
—Press secretary Cole Avery, explaining the different mailing, business and home addresses of Congressman Ralph Abraham, his boss, in NOLA.com

“Look, the American people are smart. They don't read Aristotle every day, but they get it.”
—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on CNN

“It was lighthearted. It was a very positive meeting. Nobody called anybody an ignorant slut or anything.”
—Kennedy, when asked about a recent GOP lunch by Politico reporter Seung Min Kim, via Twitter (@seungminkim)

“They don’t want to watch us acting like a bunch of kids in the back of a minivan.”
—Kennedy, on voters’ perception of Congress, on CNN

“Except for beating Alabama, I'm focused on policy.”
—Kennedy, in The Advocate 

"My advice repeatedly to the governor… has been to tell his people to get up off their ass.”
—Kennedy, in The Advocate

They Said It

November 14, 2017 By

These were first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Nov. 2 and Oct. 26, 2017. Wish you had read it then? Subscribe

Four Reasons to be Thankful This Week

November 14, 2017 By

If you’re a longtime subscriber to LaPolitics Weekly, or if you’ve been with The Tuesday Tracker since the beginning, then you already know

JBE & DXC

November 14, 2017 By

Back home in Reilly’s Banana Republican, the governor’s comms shop whipped the press corps into a frenzy Sunday afternoon by sending out an

J-B-E, THE D-E-Ms & SOME P-D-A

November 14, 2017 By

There’s already a followup to our recent analysis about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rising political stock among Democrats nationally. Check

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

November 14, 2017 By

— Tuesday 11/14: Austin Stukins — Wednesday 11/15: Ryan Berni, Andy Kopplin, Matt Dardenne, Aaron Eggleston and Pam Bounds — Thursday

The Beltway Beat

November 14, 2017 By

— Congressman Steve Scalise honored his security detail saviors from the Congressional Baseball game practice shooting at the United States

Political Chatter

November 14, 2017 By

— The AP’s Melinda Deslatte wrote these words about the Medicaid contract extensions on Joint Budget’s agenda Friday: “Despite pushback from

LOWDOWN VIDEO: 6 Rules For Negative Warfare

November 14, 2017 By

Politics can of course be a dirty business. But so can your job. And maybe even your life. To help you fade the heat, here are

Sponsored: Why The Rural Hospital Coalition Is Important

November 9, 2017 By

More than half the hospitals in the United States are rural facilities. But, singularly, the institutions lack the voice of their larger

Dedicated Funds Get Another Look

November 8, 2017 By

This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Oct. 19, 2017. Wish you would have read it then? Subscribe

Who Is Ken Brass?

November 8, 2017 By

  This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Oct. 19, 2017. Wish you would have read it then? Subscribe

Another House Special Election

November 8, 2017 By

This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Oct. 19, 2017. Wish you would have read it then? Subscribe now! If

Tough Night For Higgins, Richmond

November 8, 2017 By

This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Oct. 19, 2017. Wish you would have read it then? Subscribe

WELCOME TO THE RUNOFF

November 8, 2017 By

This story was first published for subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly on Oct. 19, 2017. Wish you would have read it then? Subscribe

Back Home in the Banana Republic…

November 7, 2017 By

Here’s the latest buzz, condensed: — A few folks in New Orleans and some Democrats are warning that the race for treasurer could be tighter

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

November 7, 2017 By

— Tuesday 11/07: Rep. Randall Gaines, late Sen. Armand Brinkhaus (1935) and Stephanie Durand Robin — Wednesday 11/08: Late Gov. Henry

The Beltway Beat

November 7, 2017 By

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy: “If you try to design a more irrational immigration program than the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, you couldn’t

Political Chatter

November 7, 2017 By

— Congressman Cedric Richmond has endorsed Derrick Edwards for treasurer. — Sen. Neil Riser has endorsed former Rep. John Schroder for

LaHistory: Zach Attack

November 7, 2017 By

The first week of November, as always, brings with it another Tracker-terrific look at Zachary Taylor — a reluctant president. It was 169

PODCAST ROYALE: Edwards vs. Landry

November 7, 2017 By

Sen. Dan Claitor calls them “The Odd Couple.” Although he comically stops short of identifying who is Oscar Madison and who is Felix

LOWDOWN VIDEO: Top 10 Don’ts of Campaigning In Louisiana

November 7, 2017 By

There are a lot of things that candidates should never do while campaigning in Louisiana. From staffing and social media to fundraising and

National Interest Knocks For The Governor

November 6, 2017 By

While there might be a fair share of haters and doubters in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ national fan club appears to be

Sponsored: Marrying A Heartfelt Cause

November 2, 2017 By

For most, finance may not seem like an endeavor of the heart. But, Natalie Domino Person is proof that marrying a heartfelt cause with

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

October 31, 2017 By

— Tuesday 10/31: Rep. Franklin Foil — Wednesday 11/01: Rep. Cameron Henry, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Clancy DuBos and Frederick

The Beltway Beat

October 31, 2017 By

— Gov. John Bel Edwards and Health Secretary Rebekah Gee were at the White House last week to talk opioids with Trump. EDWARDS: The

Filed Under: Featured