TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 116 – OCTOBER 3, 2017

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com) & Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

October 3, 2017 — Issue No. 116

________________________

Political History: From France To Spain

Last week marked the 253rd anniversary (September 30, 1764) of France’s decision to officially unload the Louisiana territory to Spain.

It was a real secret squirrel kind of a deal, with French officials keeping the colonists in the dark for two years. When France sent representatives to Louisiana to begin the process in 1762 they found a government that was described as understaffed and corrupt. The treasury, in fact, was nearly empty at the time.

In LOUISIANA: THE LAND AND ITS PEOPLE, author Manie Culbertson explains that Spain wasn’t in a big hurry to claim its prize:

The Louisiana colony went through a period when it was treated as though it belonged to no one. Neither country — France nor Spain — felt responsible for the colony. The Spanish had a policy of mañana [Spanish for “tomorrow”], that they would take the colony over when they got around to it.

Spain, of course, did eventually take ownership and it was up to French Governor Jean Jacques d’Abbadie to break the news to the locals. It didn’t go over too well, according to Culbertson:

On September 30, 1764, d’Abbadie received official word from France that the colony belonged to Spain. He was ordered to make the transfer. This was nearly two years after the secret treaty ceded the colony to Spain. It was not until d’Abbadie posted an announcement on the door of the church, in the custom of the times, that the Louisiana people learned of the transfer.

The people reacted in horror to the news. They were French! They did not want to lose their mother country that they loved so dearly. The idea of changing their flag, laws, language, and customs made them furious. They were angry that the king had given them to Spain. Louisianians were also fearful. For a long time stories had circulated about treatment by the Spanish in Mexico, Florida, and the West Indies.

The colony was in a sad state. France was no longer concerned. Even though Spain owned the colony, there was no sign of the Spanish. Louisiana colonists had to manage for themselves.

The colonial haters didn’t have to spend too much time under that flag, though. By 1803 Louisiana was back in French hands — for a few weeks, at least, before it was transferred to the United States.

Dardenne Goes To The Hoop

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is this week’s guest on The LaPolitics Report podcast. He reveals how close he came to walking on LSU’s basketball team, reflects on his 2015 race for governor and of course weighs in on next year’s fiscal cliff.

Plus we kick off this episode with a few songs that were topping the charts in 1955 and we dive into a 15-minute television spot that aired that year for Earl Long’s gubernatorial campaign. You’re going to want to hear these testimonials, delivered by Camille Gravel of Alexandria, Judge Edmund Reggie of Crowley and Bill Parker of Shreveport.

We’ll send out our usual email tomorrow, but you’ll also be able to find The LaPolitics Report on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud and LaPolitics.com.

ICYMI: The “Next Frontier” For Public Records

The general counsel for the state’s premier newspaper and magazine association believes that the “next frontier for public records law in Louisiana” will involve text messages and emails.

How the text messages of elected officials, appointees and public employees should be treated is a particularly tricky question, said Scott Sternberg, a First Amendment attorney and a partner with Sternberg, Naccari and White in New Orleans.

There’s little to no caselaw on the subject in Louisiana, he said, which means it will either require litigation or legislation for answers.

“I think we're going to see more and more exceptions to the public records law being written,” said Sternberg, the general counsel for the Louisiana Press Association.

The issue of email accounts is equally as challenging, especially in light of the growing number of volunteer government employees, like those serving on charter school boards, he said.

“We’re used to having a school board that gets elected and is paid (with public money) and has regular meetings,” Sternberg said, comparing that structure to some charter school boards. “These are doctors and lawyers and friends of the (charter) school that are all using their Gmail accounts to communicate and organize the efforts of the school.”

While technology has certainly improved how people can keep in touch, Sternberg pointed out that cell phones have likewise created an environment where real-time communications are fairly simple — and often overlooked as a public record.

For example, do text messages between members of a public body, drafted when the body is meeting, instantly classify them as public documents?

“What are we going to do about those text messages and what are we going to do about those emails when you have people on the dais texting each other about an ordinance they’re about to vote on?” he asked during last week's episode of The LaPolitics Report podcast. “You know, technically that’s a public record. That text message is a record created in the exercise of your public duties.”

But to obtain a definitive answer, Sternberg said it would likely take a citizen or reporter being denied public records related to text messages and then that party filing suit against the appropriate arm of government.

Political Chatter

His former colleagues in the Legislature probably won't dig it much, but John Schroder's new (and likely final) campaign commercial will definitely catch the attention of voters. It depicts Louisiana politicians partying hard and stealing money and Schroder, a former state rep running for treasurer, playing the party pooper. It's likely to become one of the more memorable moments from an otherwise bland race for treasurer.

— The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will vote Thursday on a proposal to open up a recreational red snapper season that would begin on Friday and run only during the weekends until the rest of the quota is caught. Who wants to go fishing?

— LABI’s SouthPAC has co-endorsed retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness and Covington Councilman Mark Wright in the special election for House District 77.

A new WWL-TV/Advocate poll shows a "tossup" in the New Orleans mayoral race.

— Mark Ballard in The Advocate: Are the Oct. 14 candidates harboring further political ambitions?

— POLITICO profiles Scalise and the shooting: “I’m laying on the ground, I remember turning my head sideways as Brad [Wenstrup] is dumping the Gatorade, and half of it’s going in my mouth, half of it’s hitting the ground. And it was the best feeling...It was lemon-lime...I mean, it was so good. And it was cold.”

— AP: 32 states, including Louisiana, are expected to legalize sports betting in the next five years

— WashPost: Bossier City high school football players “link arms but do not kneel during anthem”

— Elizabeth Crisp in The Advocate: Texas implemented its own “Shelter at Home” program after Harvey. Florida and Puerto Rico might follow suit.

— Gov. John Bel Edwards on Vegas: “Louisianans have experienced the heartbreak of horrific, calculated violence in recent years and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones and those who sustained injuries during last night’s attack in Nevada. In the wake of evil and hardship, communities across our country come together and demonstrate the inherent goodness in people.”

— Edwards on the Lafayette police officer fatally shot on duty: “Words are never enough to show gratitude to those who pay the ultimate price while carrying out their oath to protect and serve. We are forever grateful for this officer’s service to our community.”

— State and American flags on public buildings will be lowered until Friday.

— House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on Instagram: “Proud to stand for our national anthem and watch some Tigers football tonight in Baton Rouge. Glad to be back in Louisiana!”

— Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed Scalise back on his own Instagram.

— Jay Dardenne and Don Pierson were part of the LED pack in London this week. The Associated Press: “The trip was estimated to cost Louisiana taxpayers about $15,000 for flights, hotel stays and meals for the three state officials in the delegation. The other six members of the delegation were using private dollars to cover their travel costs.”

— MORE: “Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also is in Europe this week, along with members of his staff and 17 tourism industry officials, visiting Germany and Britain for a separate trip to market Louisiana as a destination for visitors and to promote the expansion of direct flights to New Orleans...It wasn't clear how much Nungesser's trip would cost taxpayers. The lieutenant governor's office didn't immediately answer questions about the visit's price tag.”

— The governor has released a video for his Puerto Rico donation drive. WATCH

— Early voting is now till Oct. 7. BALLOT ITEMS and LOCATIONS

— DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson and Congressman Garret Graves are considering taking some power away from the Corps in an attempt to speed up the Comite River Diversion Canal.

— 1,400 more prisoners (almost twice as many than usual) will be released next month as last session’s criminal justice overhaul package takes effect.

— The governor’s fiscal-cliff-of-doom tour across the state continues. The governor met this week with officials and business leaders in Acadiana and, for the second time, Baton Rouge.

— LDH sued a number of major opioid manufacturers last week for “their role in escalating the opioid crisis in Louisiana.” Secretary Rebekah Gee per her press release: “Recognizing that a key contributor to opioid addiction is prescription medications, where 110 prescriptions for opioids are written for every 100 Louisiana residents, we are addressing a fundamental cause of this problem.”

— Congress gave $14 million to reconnect the Mississippi River to St. John the Baptist Parish’s Maurepas Swamp. The whole project is supposed to cost $185 million.

— Liberty Bank and Trust Company Vice President of Strategy Todd McDonald was appointed to the Economic Development Corporation Board.

— Former Rep. Roy Burrell was appointed to the Red River Waterway Commission.

— Cox Business vice president Leigh King and CenturyLink governmental affairs director Melissa Mann were appointed to the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council.

— Clayton Homes consultant James Douglas Anderson was appointed to the Manufactured Housing Commission.

— Landowners Association Board member Cynthia Dupree was appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission.

— Six lawyers from prominent families are running for the open Baton Rouge City Court seat. READ

— Six new advisors to the Human Trafficking Prevention Commission.

— Louisiana ranks top five in the nation for growth in software jobs. REPORT

— Rep. Walt Leger was named LSU’s Young Alumnus of 2018.

The Beltway Beat

— Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to Congress and speaks on the floor. WATCH

— The Scalise 60 Minutes interview (his first after he was wounded) aired Sunday night. WATCH

— Congressman Garret Graves “knocks” President Donald Trump’s Jones Act waiver: "Anyone [who] thinks this waiver just solved the problem is confused. I'd argue that it just did more harm than good. We have a huge shipping industry on the Gulf Coast that needs the jobs and economic activity now to help economies recover from their disasters. You just took American jobs and sent them overseas."

— Steve Scalise and Speaker Paul Ryan shared an emotional reunion when Scalise returned to the Hill. VIDEO

— Steve Scalise is cruising the Capitol in a customized scooter, decked out with a Louisiana license plate and LSU logo. PICTURES

— Sen. Bill Cassidy asks President Donald Trump to let Louisiana send supply vessels to Puerto Rico: "We know from previous experience that disasters such as this require an 'all hands on deck' approach. Louisianans have witnessed the generosity of others and are prepared to do the same for the people of Puerto Rico." LETTER

— Former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s name is being floating around as a potential replacement for health and human services ex-secretary Tom Price.

— Congressman Mike Johnson on GOP tax reform: “Our federal tax code is more than 60 times longer than the Bible, and it contains none of the Good News...The Republican plan will create more jobs, fairer taxes and bigger paychecks for working-class Americans and small businesses.”

— Congressman Ralph Abraham was in Rayville on Friday to talk Farm Bill reauthorization.

ALFORD: Early Birds Win The Election!

Even though it hasn’t yet reached a conclusion, there’s already a group of winners emerging from the 2017 election cycle in Louisiana. They’re our state’s early voters, or those folks who either mail in their ballots or cast their choices in person during the weeks preceding Election Day.

“We’re not seeing a shift overall in voter turnout, but we are seeing early voting as an option continuing to build,” said Meg Casper Sunstrom, spokesperson for Secretary of State Tom Schedler. “It’s becoming more and more popular.”

Early voting for this fall's elections stretched from one Saturday to another (Sept. 30 through Oct. 7) and initial reports pointed to robust participation. So much so that JMC Analytics and Polling predicted — after just one day of balloting — that early voting could comprise 30 percent or more of the overall turnout.

If that’s the case, Louisiana’s early birds will set a new election record. The benchmark was established nearly a year ago, in November's presidential race, when early voters accounted for 26 percent of the total turnout.

So who are all of these people and how are they getting ahead of the game? For starters, early voting can be broken down into two categories: those who ship their ballots via the postal service and those who personally walk into the booth during the week of early voting, which is happening right now.

The vast majority of the early voters participating by mail are typically 65 or older. The state has a special program that allows senior citizens to opt-in for the mail service. Overseas military personnel fall into this category, too, as do Louisiana residents working or temporarily living in another country.

But there are many other people who could qualify for a mail-in ballot. For example, are you in a government witness protection program? There’s a mail-in ballot for that. Are you on a jury? Are you imprisoned but not yet convicted? Are you a priest, student, offshore worker or nursing home resident? There are mail-in ballots for all of that.

Simply make your choice and get that piece of paper to a parish registrar of voters. It’s that easy.

As long as you are registered to vote, and you have a good reason, you can even request a mail-in ballot right now — assuming you’re reading this prior to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, which is the final day to make such a request. (And please be aware that the deadline to submit your ballot is just three days later, on Oct. 13, unless you’re in the military or are overseas.)

You might be wondering what happens to all of those paper ballots that are let loose into the electoral wilds of Louisiana. Well, parish registrars more or less sit on them until Election Day, when the ballots are opened and counted in the early afternoon. Until then the mail-in counts remain a mystery.

By comparison, early voting in person is much easier. Find out where your early voting precinct is located, show up and be patriotic. Moreover, while you’re at it, take some pride in knowing that you’re part of a growing trend in Louisiana politics that may very well shatter a ceiling this year.

Some political nerds saw this coming. The number of people who are voting by mail or during the early voting week has exceeded 20 percent of the total turnout for four statewide elections in a row. Professionally-run campaigns, meanwhile, have certainly taken notice. Candidates are making sure this segment of the electorate doesn't go overlooked. After all, if it’s a tight race those senior citizens, roughnecks and soldiers can make all of the difference.

For consultants and media buyers, the growth in the early voting process has moved the entire election process up by two to three weeks. Commercials are popping up on television screens sooner and negative attacks are coming quicker. Elderly voters, in particular, are being courted more aggressively.

Newspapers are catching on as well. Whereas publications have long put out printed ballots for voters to study and mark up before they visit their precincts on Election Day, many are now doing the same for the week of early voting — even the smaller community papers.

One of the Bayou State's running gags has always been to encourage folks to vote early and vote often. One of those directives, of course, is rather illegal. The other, though, is perfectly legit. So vote early, Louisiana! This trend could become one of the best things to come out of the 2017 election cycle.

Postscript: Day 2 Of Early Voting

The column above was written Sunday evening, following a stellar first day of early voting stats. Day two, which was yesterday, offered up a dramatic drop. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of JMC Analytics and Polling:

— Total votes went from around 29,000 after Saturday’s balloting to 37,000 as of Monday evening (cumulative)

— In-person balloting for the first two days of early voting is 52 percent less than the first two days of early voting last December

— Mail ballots are up by 165 percent over the same period

