SPONSORED: Tax Reform (& A Tax Cocktail)

October 12, 2017 By
Tax reform is one of the nation’s most polarizing issue.

The topic is so vast and complicated that few even attempt to understand the array of options and changes. Even so, the U.S. could face massive restructuring at the hands of a Republican Congress.

Former Congressman, Rodney Alexander, The Picard Group’s senior director of federal affairs, says what reform means depends on who you consult — and how it all comes together has yet to be seen.

“What it all means depends on who you talk to. There are some Democrats in favor of doing something because corporations and high and middle income people are taxed so much,” he said.

The new plan, among other changes, would consolidate seven brackets into three for individuals and slash corporate taxes from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Politics, at this stage, however, can be “ugly” and Alexander said while bipartisan support for a matter is possible, there is the truth that often the opposing party can hesitate simply because they don’t want something positive passed under an opposing administration.“I do think some changes will be made. But, the president getting what he’s asking for remains to be seen,” Alexander said.

What this tax reform looks like is a simplification, in some ways, of a code that is long and complex. While the major tenets of the plan include consolidating the levels of income and slashing the corporate tax rate, the proposal also includes a lowering of the rate for “pass-through businesses” to 25 percent, doubling the standard deduction and an increase in the child tax credit.

“You don’t want to cut taxes so much that the deficient spending goes up,” Alexander explained. “You want economic growth — but that takes a while before that begins to happen.”

Doing tax reform right requires a fine balancing act. The tax matters must also be coupled with a backdrop of increased spending for the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.

“You have to put all of it into the equation,” Alexander said. “It doesn’t look pretty. But, there are some Democrats – especially Blue Dog Democrats that look at something to stimulate the growth of the economy and they support that and they’ll work with the administration, I think.”

This process, Alexander said are the most difficult part of politics at this level — the delicate balance of representing those who sent an elected official to Washington D.C., as well as the best interest of the nation.

“Sometimes you have to put blinders on and concentrate on what’s going on back at home,” he said of life in Congress. “But, in Washington you’re exposed to more of the details and you weigh all of that when it comes time to make a decision.”

What Congress will decide remains to be seen. The tax plan, released Sept. 27, is the combined effort of the Trump administration and the GOP leadership. To no surprise, it faced opposition quickly. The chief concern is the lack of details on how the plan will pay for what could cost trillions in new cuts. However, as the debate continues, sources in national media point toward a deliberate lack of details, which will give tax writing committees more flexibility down the road.

For Alexander, as a lobbyist, matters like tax reform take on a new dimension that leans more toward interpretation and estimation of the outcome. “We are trying to understand how the changes in Washington are going to affect those who trusted us to get their message across,” Alexander says. “For those elected, there is a challenge — when the pot is stirred, you figure out how the stirring effects those you’re charged to represent.”

THE INCOME TAX COCKTAIL (Yes, it exists!)

1 1/2 ounces gin
1/4 ounce dry vermouth
1/4 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce orange juice
1 dash Angostura bitters
Garnish — orange twist

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

