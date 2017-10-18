POD: One From The Lobbying Corps…

Episode 22 of Season 2 has two guests from Spradely & Spradley, a government relations firm in Baton Rouge. They are Tom and Matt Spradley, father-and-son lobbyists.
Tom shares what it was like getting into the business in the 1970s, when lobbyists could actually be found voting the machines of lawmakers. Matt offers more of an updated take, reflecting on his own introduction to the Capitol during the Jindal-JBE era.
Plus we kick off this new episode by looking back at two of Louisiana’s best-known political investigations, Brilab and the Louisiana Hayride scandals.
— iTunes here
— SoundCloud here
— Stitcher here