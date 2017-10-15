MEDIA SNAPSHOTS: About Last Night…

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: LAPOLITICS WEEKLY

ISSUE 1,134 The Rundown: Turnout projected to be 15 percent… Davis campaign spending money to promote Derrick … More

WILL SCHEDLER EAT CROW? Bird feast wager on 15 percent You’ve got to give it to Secretary of State Tom Schedler. He’s … More

Davis Promoting Opponent, Attacking Others The campaign of Angele Davis is underwriting direct mail and robocalls that promote Derrick Edwards, … More

Forcing The Alphabet Issue Asked what it was up to with all of these robocalls and direct mail pieces, the Angele Davis … More

Riser, Schroder Respond “It goes to show you that our grassroots campaigning in the African-American communities in and … More

HD77: LCRM Hits Ward, JBE After staying quiet for most of the primary cycle, the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority … More

Political Foreshadowing? Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has gone on a tear lately about the plan by Gov. John Bel Edwards and … More

Governor’s Tour Ending, November Plan Likely Gov. John Bel Edwards conducted another business roundtable meeting yesterday in Monroe and he has … More

LABI Is Getting A Super PAC It was only a matter of time. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is engineering a … More

Graves: Add Cajuns To Endangered Species List Last week Congressman Garret Graves offered an amendment in the Natural Resources Committee to … More

Field Notes — The Republican Delegation and Democratic Caucus released a joint statement this afternoon about … More

They Said It “We have a wheelbarrel full of needs and a thimble-full of money.” —DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, … More

ISSUE 1,133 The Rundown: Whispers about a post-Mardi Gras special session… House members meeting for … More

TIME IS RUNNING OUT Candidates for treasurer kick it into overdrive Derrick Edwards, the lone Democrat in the … More

Riser Is On The Ballot(s) If there were any doubts out there that Neil Riser was courting traditional Democratic voters in New … More

Davis & Trump Angele Davis is so far the only candidate this cycle to craft a message anchored by mentions of and … More

Schroder & Cannizzaro Aside from owning the airwaves, the biggest news out of John Schroder’s push this week was a mailer … More

The Other, Other Edwards Whether or not Derrick Edwards makes the runoff resides solely with the turnout in Orleans Parish. … More

Lawmakers Meeting In Cliff’s Shadow State representatives can’t go anywhere these days without hearing about the dreaded “fiscal cliff.” … More

A Post-Mardi Gras Special Session? That’s the latest word from the Capitol’s top influencers. But like all things that radiate from … More

Charbonnet To Narrative: I Want Control As the perceived frontrunner for New Orleans mayor (most of the time) former Judge Desiree … More

About That PSC Race… With very little interest to begin with in the Public Service Commission, and turnout looking like a … More

Special House Elections — HD58/PRICE/SPECIAL: A bit of independent polling has been floating around the special election in … More

Rumblings Over Redistricting There may be a touch of momentum surrounding the redistricting conversation in Louisiana, even … More

Who Should Be In The HOF? LaPolitics last week announced the details for the annual Louisiana Political Hall of Fame ceremony … More

Correction: JBE In The USA It was mistakenly reported in The Tuesday Tracker this week that Gov. John Bel Edwards was in London … More

They Said It (Kennedy Edition) “I mean, I don’t pay extra in a restaurant to prevent the waiter from spitting in my food.” —U.S. … More

They Said It (Best Of The Rest) “They're obviously responding and it shows me they're children and they're acting like … More

ISSUE 1,132 The Rundown: Louisiana Speaks PAC (you’ll be hearing that name a lot)… MRI poll has Bagneris … More

BARRAS GOES BIG New PAC to “combat” JBE’s influence, target sessions Speaker Taylor Barras is chairing a new … More

MRI: Bagneris Got A Summer Bounce The latest polling from Market Research Insight (view the PowerPoint presentation here) has former … More

Derrick Edwards Not Totally Overlooked New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards is probably best known as the lone Democratic candidate for … More

Tune Out & Drop Out — That’s Turnout Early voting begins Saturday and ends one week later on Saturday, Oct. 7. If you didn’t know that … More

Taking Winnfield On The Road The induction ceremony and banquet next year for the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame will once … More

Legislative Watchlist — HD71/POPE/OPEN: Local influencers are talking to Jonathan Davis, a former member of the Walker … More

I Know That Gator From Somewhere… The campaign of retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness has released a “gator video ad” in the special … More

Getting Politically Organized in Pointe Coupee Registered GOP voters in Pointe Coupee have formed a Republican Parish Executive Committee, or RPEC. … More

Field Notes — This opening sentence from reporter Greg Hilburn had all of northeast Louisiana buzzing this … More

Throwback Thursday: Leonard Chabert Tuesday was the 26th anniversary of the death of Leonard Chabert, who served in the state House from … More