MEDIA SNAPSHOTS: About Last Night…
October 15, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
SPONSORED: Tax Reform (& A Tax Cocktail)
October 12, 2017 By The Picard Group
Tax reform is one of the nation’s most polarizing issue. The topic is so vast and complicated that few even attempt to understand the
You Should Be Listening To The Supremes
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Can you name one of the justices currently serving on the United States Supreme Court? If you cannot, you’re among 57 percent of likely
The Beltway Beat
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— Lindsay Lohan’s parents want a lawsuit filed against U.S. Sen. John Kennedy for the “mini-bar” comment. Missed that one? Watch
Happy Birthday, Trackers!
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Tuesday 10/10: Late Supreme Court Justice George Eustis (1796) — Wednesday 10/11: Rick Boudreaux — Thursday 10/12: The one and
Political Chatter
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— RELEASE: “During the October meeting on Thursday, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission opted not to vote on a proposal to give
Early Voting Analysis: “Not Much To Say”
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
The following words and thoughts belong to Ed Chervenak, the director of the UNO Survey Research Center… An analysis of the early voting
Jeff Landry’s New Chief Of Staff
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Lynnel Ruckert, the former chief of staff to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, has been hired by Attorney General Jeff Landry to fill the
POD: The Jambalaya Episode
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
John Diez, the PAC director for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, stops by to discuss what you need to make the perfect
LaHistory: An Unfriendly Month For Governors
October 11, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
Since 1828 there have been seven Louisiana governors who have passed away during the month of October, either while in office or later in
LOWDOWN: The Time Thibodaux Was Governor
October 10, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser reveals a private conversation he had with Gov. John Bel Edwards about his future election plans... We meet
SPONSORED: Experience Is The Best Teacher
October 5, 2017 By The Picard Group
Experience is the best teacher. Louisiana-native Emily Bacque has learned the truth behind this adage after much experience in the
ICYMI: The “Next Frontier” For Public Records
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
The general counsel for the state’s premier newspaper and magazine association believes that the “next frontier for public records law in
Happy Birthday, Trackers!
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
— Tuesday 10/03: Former Congressman Charlie Melancon, David Crigler, and John Hill — Wednesday 10/04: Former Gov. Buddy Roemer, former
The Beltway Beat
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to Congress and speaks on the floor. WATCH — The Scalise 60 Minutes interview (his first after he
Political Chatter
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— His former colleagues in the Legislature probably won’t dig it much, but John Schroder’s new (and likely final) campaign commercial will
POD: Dardenne Goes To The Hoop
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is this week’s guest on The LaPolitics Report podcast. He reveals how close he came to walking
LaHistory: From France To Spain
October 4, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
Last week marked the 253rd anniversary (September 30, 1764) of France’s decision to officially unload the Louisiana territory to
This Week In The Tracker…
October 3, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
That time France unloaded Louisiana on Spain... New campaign commercials... The "next frontier" in public records law... A closer look at
LOWDOWN VIDEO: Wooden Arms, Dardenne, JBE & Gin
October 3, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
The LaPolitics Lowdown — a video product from Louisiana, where all of the donors are wealthy, all of the reporters are unbiased and all of
Early Birds Win The Election!
October 3, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Even though it hasn’t yet reached a conclusion, there’s already a group of winners emerging from the 2017 election cycle in Louisiana.
ICYMI: Cassidy’s Week of “Doom”
September 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford
Once again the Tuesday news cycle was ruled by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. It was quite a day for him… — The Washington Post offered this
LaHISTORY: Jim Garrison
September 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
Next month marks the 25th anniversary of the death of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, a man with firm connections to the
Political Chatter
September 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— You’ve got to see this… Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has remodeled his office to look like the Oval Office. Via WWL-TV —
The Beltway Beat
September 30, 2017 By Jeremy Alford and Sarah Gamard
— ABRAHAM: “Certainly these are divisive times. I get that, and I get that people have a right to protest. But the flag is about more than
