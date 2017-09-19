TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 113 – SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

By

By Jeremy Alford (JJA@LaPolitics.com) & Sarah Gamard (Sarah@LaPolitics.com)

September 12, 2017 — Issue No. 113

Greetings from Lafayette. I had a couple of meetings this morning with local media outlets and caught word of a few sizable ad buys related to the ongoing election cycle. (Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will get the lowdown on Thursday.)

Gov. John Bel Edwards, meanwhile, has been in New Orleans most of the day and is capping off the afternoon with yet another business roundtable discussion. The names of those who participated were not immediately made available, but it’s likely a group of folks who are somewhat removed from the Capitol. (Again, subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly will get a bit more info on these meetings in Thursday’s issue.)

There’s a also a bit of movement this morning in Washington for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s health care legislation. (More on that underneath “Political Chatter” below.)

Alright Trackers. Let’s get on with it…

Mitch Watch 2017: Who Gets The Nod?

It hasn’t been clear this cycle whether New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu would eventually endorse a candidate in the race to fill his shoes — until now.

According to a letter sent to supporters of NOLA PAC, Landrieu’s leadership PAC, former Judge Desirée Charbonnet and Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell will address the organization this evening at Basin Street Station. There will be prepared remarks as well as a question-and-answer session.

The meeting will “prove highly informative… in guiding Mayor Landrieu in his decision regarding an endorsement,” according to the letter. The PAC’s big dollar donors may be using the meeting to make their decisions as well.

Michael Bagneris, who ran against Landrieu in 2014, is noticeably absent from the list of candidates being vetted.

Political History: Huey Long’s Medical Care

This week marks the 82nd anniversary of the death (Sept. 10, 1935) of a U.S. senator and presidential candidate. Of course we’re referring to Huey Pierce Long Jr.

While there has been a great deal of speculation over the years about who exactly shot the Kingfish, the issue of his medical care prior to death is often overlooked.

A 2012 article that’s available via the U.S. National Library of Medicine examines the medical care Long received after being shot and the “circumstances that may have ultimately led to his demise, as well as the important questions of whether the care he received was consistent with standards of the time and whether the best available surgical team participated in his care.”

Dr. Michael C. Trotter writes in the article that “politics and medicine were intertwined in this incident, and the Ochsner connections are worth examination in this context.”

Here is Trotter’s conclusion on the matter, although you really should check out the entire article:

Although the death of Huey P. Long will continue to be the subject of research, debate, speculation, and controversy, Long was clearly a victim of timid medical care when he needed aggressive and purposeful treatment.

Alternate history is interesting to contemplate in this case. The most obvious speculation is what would have happened if (Dr. Urban) Maes and (Dr. James D.) Rives had arrived in time to operate? What if Rudolph Matas had been called for advice?

What if Alton Ochsner had been called and successfully operated and took charge of Long's care? Was Ochsner not considered for consultation because of politics, or was it just an oversight because of the chaos of the situation?

Clearly Long would have benefitted from the talents of a surgeon such as Ochsner. The attributes of a great surgeon—maturity of judgment, dexterity of hand, and serenity in crisis — appear to have been absent that night.

What if Tom Ed Weiss' assertions that Carl Weiss was not the assailant and that the fatal gunshot was from someone other than his brother are correct? What if the official findings confirmed this assertion in the 1930s? Politics in Louisiana may well have undergone permanent changes, and the impact may have had national ramifications.

Interestingly, these questions may never be definitively answered. However, this consideration of alternate history raises the question of whether the care Long received may have led to his demise.

It is reasonable to conclude that Long likely died from hypovolemic and/or septic shock due to penetrating abdominal trauma resulting in renal injury superimposed with peritonitis secondary to bowel perforation and aseptic surgical conditions. Expert surgical care unhindered by political constraints may have provided the best opportunity for a successful outcome.

Although medical standards of care were evolving in 1935, sufficient existing expertise appears to have been reasonably available. However, this expertise was not available to Huey Long on that fateful night.

The Report & The Weekly Are Back!

We’ll be sitting down with DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson tomorrow morning to record what promises to be another fascinating episode of The LaPolitics Report. Whether you care about the gas tax or just simply track state government, this is a show you will not want to miss. It’s coming to your earbuds next Wednesday, Sept. 20.

LaPolitics Weekly will also be back in digital print this Thursday. (If you missed the teasers, they’re at the top of this email.)

Hospital Drama

— BRF and University Health System “expect to favorably resolve the issues raised in a notice of breach sent to them last night by LSU, and expect to continue in their role as owners and operators of the hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.” FULL STATEMENT

— Keep your eyes on this one…. The hospital dustup could become a major war. More from the BRF/UHS statement: “BRF and University Health strongly disagree with the positions taken by LSU, and is prepared, if necessary, to fight those issues out successfully.”

— Set your clock for 60 days… It’s important to remember that the notice of breach does not immediately terminate University Health. There’s a 60-day review process where some or all of the perceived problems could be resolved.

Political Chatter

— New committee assignments! Reps. Edmond Jordan and Polly Thomas have been appointed to the House Commerce Committee.

— Via Politico Playbook: “Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy are meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this afternoon about their health care proposal.”

— Graham, Cassidy and others are actually unveiling the bill tomorrow during a press conference in the Russell Senate Office Building.

— You still have time to reserve a seat at Family Forum’s Legislative Awards Gala, slated for Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the gala’s top award recipient, is scheduled to make an appearance — his first since the shooting.

— The U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform’s 2017 Lawsuit Climate Survey has ranked Louisiana as the 50th-worst in the nation... Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch and the Coalition for Common Sense has responded… “Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that our legal climate ranked as the worst in the nation this year,” said LLAW executive director Melissa Landry. LEGAL CLIMATE STUDY

— WAGS (He weighed in as well): “While Louisiana’s bad legal climate reputation is a result of many years of poor policies protected by complicit politicians, a strong citizen-led movement towards a more transparent system can be the deed that helps us lose that reputation. It’s time to trend in that direction.”

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ bad joke of the week: “Why are frogs always so happy? They eat whatever bugs them!”

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congressman Mike Johnson met with Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto, the ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala, to discuss the case of Zachary Wilson of Shreveport. Wilson traveled to Guatemala in March for a mission trip with the Word of God Church and is currently being detained by Guatemalan authorities.

— Congressman Ralph Abraham today praised the “efforts of the staff and volunteers at the Alexandria Mega Shelter for their response following Hurricane Harvey.” FLOOR SPEECH

— Retired Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand started his new live radio show this week. “Right now there's so much smoke that billows up and blocks the truth,” said the career law enforcement veteran in a station press release. “We're going to blow the smoke free together… and see to the bottom of the issues." You can listen to the smoke blow away on weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on WWL.

— Chesapeake Energy Corporation government relations director Paul Pratt has been appointed by the governor to the Volunteer Louisiana Commission.

— Louisiana District Attorneys Association executive director Pete Adams, Judge Scott Schlegel and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc are the 2017 “Kevin Kane Justice Award” recipients.

— Former Rep. John Schroder has released a lengthy bio video in his bid for treasurer. WATCH

— Voters will find three constitutional amendments on the Oct. 14 ballot. Do you know where you stand on property taxes and transportation funds? Read the nonpartisan guide from the Public Affairs Research Council.

— Former Judge Michael Bagneris, Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell and former Judge Desirée Charbonnet will be at Xavier University on Sept. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a forum hosting the candidate for New Orleans mayor.

— Former Judge Desirée Charbonnet’s mayoral campaign has a fundraising event tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the Martine Chaisson Gallery. INVITE

— Sen. Sharon Hewitt and the Board of Regents will host the first Louisiana Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Claiborne Building.

— BRIGGS: “The effects of this storm were not just felt in Texas or the United States; Hurricane Harvey was felt worldwide in the global oil and gas market… [W]e have a significant amount of crude oil but a limited supply of refined products like gasoline and diesel. As a result, you and I will experience higher prices at the pumps for some time to come.”

— PRESS RELEASE: “Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced that Louisiana has joined a multi-state settlement with Mylan Inc. that resolves allegations the drug manufacturer knowingly overcharged taxpayers for EpiPen and EpiPen Jr… Per the agreement, Mylan will pay $465 million to the federal government and the states. Louisiana’s portion is $6,922,152.05 — money that General Landry said will go toward replenishing the State’s Medicaid program.”

— Louisiana’s gender pay gap has barely shrunk… The wage gap between blacks and whites has widened… The employment rate has been lagging behind population growth since the Great Recession… The Louisiana Budget Project has released its latest workforce report, complete with graphics and policy recommendations.

— The Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association is hosting a free, one-day class called “Role of Elected Leaders in Economic Development,” this Thursday in Alexandria. Reservations are already closed, but local and state elected officials are being encouraged to attend. The Louisiana Municipal Association, Louisiana Economic Development and CLECO are the class co-hosts.

— Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland will travel to Jennings, Monroe, Bossier City and Keithville this week for community meetings.

— Democrats for Education Reform-Louisiana PAC is hosting a beer-and-jambalaya-packed, team-nonspecific tailgate Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Urban South Brewery in New Orleans. TICKETS

— The Louisiana Municipal Association’s latest Occupational License Tax Manual is out. The revision extends to the 2017 legislative sessions. GET IT

FOLLOW-UP: GOP Turns Away Disassociation Idea

While there were some heavy hitters coalescing around the concept, members of the Republican State Central Committee decided recently that now is not the time for a new party rule that would allow the Louisiana GOP to disavow certain candidates on the ballot.

The most used example of this proposed practice involves David Duke, a former Klu Klux Klan grand wizard and one-time Louisiana legislator who ran for the U.S. Senate last year as a Republican.

“He would have never been the party’s candidate for governor (in 1991) if we had this tool,” said Chairman Roger Villere, who supported a disassociation resolution. “I think we should be able to decide who gets to run under the Republican banner and we should be able to exercise that right as so many other states do.”

While anyone has the right to register with any party of their choosing, the policy discussion that was being had by some in the Louisiana GOP involved a kind of authorization process, which other states have implemented.

In theory, a candidate who would be denied the right to run as a Republican in this process could still appear on the ballot as a non-party candidate or even a Democrat if they switch parties in time.

But for now the conversation has come to an end. The RSCC, which is the guiding body of the Louisiana Republican Party, decided to indefinitely postpone any related vote.

ALFORD: A Worn-In Governorship

There was no honeymoon period for John Bel Edwards after he was elected as governor in 2015. He didn’t get a pass from the press, the Legislature (actually the House in particular) launched immediately for his jugular and his other political enemies most certainly did not order up a ceasefire.

That said, going from Bobby Jindal to John Bel Edwards was still a bit of a transition for Louisiana’s political class. Movers and shakers had to figure out what it meant to have a Legislature controlled by Republicans and a Governor’s Mansion occupied by a Democrat.

Influencers likewise had to get used to Edwards’ ways. He can be defensive at times and doesn’t hold punches, especially if another throws the first one. Over the past year and a half Edwards has gotten sideways with reporters, lawmakers, statewide elected officials and members of Congress.

Edwards strives to a be a last-word governor. He doesn’t let slights or oversights pass without a response. Simply put, the man seems to love a fight.

We know all of this because Edwards is no longer Louisiana’s “new governor.” His style of governing was defined rather quickly by budget shortfalls and natural disasters, giving him more to deal with in a year and a half than what some governors face in an entire term.

That’s to say he’s wearing the governorship like a worn-in pair of shoes now. And he intends to stay in the job, based on the $3.3 million he raised last year for his 2019 re-election campaign. The governor will likely get some outside help too from some national Democratic groups, and he’s going to need it.

Already there’s a Louisiana-based group, Truth In Politics, committed to seeing him go down in flames. Then there’s America Rising and its numerous national affiliates that are taking aim. So is Americans For Prosperity, mainly in terms of Edwards’ pro-tax agenda.

Taxes, in fact, represent one of two areas of vulnerability for the governor as he approaches re-election. There hasn’t been a fiscal session yet where Edwards didn’t recommend or support some increase in taxes, which we all know is a red meat issue for conservative voters. The question is how far his opponents can push the topic, because occasionally polls do show voters being much more nuanced on the issue than lawmakers.

Storm recovery is another area where Edwards has to watch his back. The organized opposition that’s out there has already tried to hit him with this theme a few times by criticizing his administration’s response to last year’s historic flooding.

Whether Edwards did anything wrong is irrelevant. It’s a storyline that his enemies believe will stick to the wall. Plus the governor definitely has an uphill climb in regard to federal recovery money.

Edwards is still pushing for additional resources for the 2016 floods. Those victims, and those still reeling from the recent damage in southwest Louisiana from Harvey, will have to stand in line behind the destruction in Florida and Texas. Sadly there may not be enough recovery cash to go around to address all urgent needs. Edwards, despite Mother Nature’s guiding hand in all of this, could be saddled with some of the blame.

For now, though, the governor has some pretty strong poll numbers — much higher than many would have predicted just a year ago. It is somewhat fascinating that one of the things Edwards has going for him today, meaning polling, was also the tool in 2015 that consultants and others tried to use to prove that he would never be elected. Then again, we learned in 2015 that poll numbers can change and that they can be wrong.

What the governor and his team really need to do is crack the code in the state House, which has managed to block many of the administration’s most significant budget and revenue reforms. While the governor has been able to blame the lower chamber for this inaction in Baton Rouge, that mantra is unlikely to have a lengthy shelf life. He’s also running out of runway to keep blaming the Jindal Administration for the fiscal condition of Louisiana’s government.

Next year may be the true litmus test for Edwards on this front. To reverse the legislative tide the governor is currently reaching to businessmen and company representatives in an effort to build a base of support for something — anything, really.

What that will be exactly no one seems to know. But it’s an interesting approach that pulls policy discussions out of the Capitol’s marbled halls and places them in a different setting, far from the prying eyes of lawmakers and lobbyists. It’s a sign that Edwards isn’t yet ready to roll over and play dead.

Looking ahead, what Edwards truly needs, maybe more than anything else, is a perfect field of opponents, much like what he enjoyed in 2015. That’s a political element, however, that his supporters and campaign team will have very little sway over.

But it should be another barnburner of an election — one that has definitely already started.

Reading Material

— “Louisiana is sick and dying.” A spirit-lifter from columnist Bob Mann.

— Gov. John Bel Edwards offered a public response: “I hope and pray that if [my wife] Donna and I are blessed with grandchildren, that they also will call Louisiana home. I have more faith in our future than the day I took office.”

— “Can This Governor Teach Democrats How to Win in the South?” by Tyler Bridges in POLITICO…

— ABC: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have caused up to $200 billion in damage, comparable to Katrina…

— The Advocate’s Bryn Stole: “Louisiana reacts to Trump administration's decision to pull plug on DACA…”

— Julia O’Donoghue: “What does Louisiana's state treasurer do?” (Good question)

— ABC News showcases U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the classroom, where he has long been a substitute teacher. “This job is hard as hell,” Kennedy told ABC. “You learn… how hard it is to be a kid… These kids are 13 years old. They have seen things that I didn’t even know about till I was in college.”

— PEW: “More than half the states with sales taxes are using a temporary amnesty program to corral scofflaw online businesses into their tax systems, just in time to reap sales taxes from the upcoming holiday shopping season.”

