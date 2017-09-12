TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 112 – AUGUST 29, 2017

By

________________________

By Jeremy Alford — August 29, 2017 — Issue No. 112

Harvey.

That’s all there is to the political news in Louisiana today. The tropical storm, after making an initial landfall as a hurricane in southeastern Texas, tracked back into the Gulf and is now headed for another landfall tomorrow in the vicinity of Lake Charles. Then, amazingly, it’s forecasted to cut diagonally across the state until reaching Monroe on Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has been in communication with President Donald Trump, is traveling from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles this afternoon for briefings and a press conference. There’s actually a strong possibility that Trump will make his way to Louisiana by Saturday or sooner to survey the damage here.

Here’s the rest of your foul-weather overview:

— The flooding in Lake Charles has already started and hundreds have been rescued.

— There’s a real threat of flooding in St. Tammany.

— The impact could be widespread; even officials in Grand Isle are concerned.

— But a state of emergency is not expected for Baton Rouge and other northerly locales (yet).

— Daily Report: “Hurricane Harvey shut down a significant portion of Texas’ shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies…”

— PRO RATA: “Axios' Ben Geman has the latest on how Hurricane Harvey is affecting the energy markets, including the expected rise in gasoline prices but unexpected stability in natural gas prices.”

— How Big? Consider this lengthy headline from The Times-Pic: “Harvey's 2-day rain in Houston is 3 times floodwater pumped from New Orleans after Katrina”

— Jeff Is Ready: “All 69 pump stations in Jefferson Parish are currently staffed, and its 181 pumps are ready to remove any water that accumulates as intense rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey pass through the area, President Mike Yenni said Monday (Aug. 29) in a statement.”

— Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Harvey: 'Stay home, stay off the streets' Tuesday in New Orleans

— Down The Bayou: “Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes’ pump stations were keeping water levels down even as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped more rain onto the area.”

— PLAYBOOK: “D.C. is beginning to turn its attention to the likelihood that it will have to pass a massive emergency spending bill to help rebuild Houston. It will take a while for Texas and the federal government to fully assess its needs. But President Trump yesterday promised ‘rapid action from Congress,’ not to mention his vow that the water-logged state will be ‘up and running very, very quickly,’ something that emergency managers and Texas officials have pushed back on.”

— WAGS: “We at LABI are corresponding with our partners in Texas and will continuously update our website with a list of resources to help those impacted to Hurricane Harvey. Feel free to check http://bit.ly/HarveyLABIResources for more information.”

— NUNGESSER: “Visit http://www.volunteerlouisiana.gov.”

— WLF: “Volunteers with boats who would like to assist in the search and rescue effort in the Houston area are asked to call the Houston Police Department (HPD) at 713-881-3100.”

— MORE: “The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division currently has 40 agents with 40 trucks and 40 vessels performing search and rescue missions in coordination with the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Law Enforcement Division in the Houston area for the flooding impacts caused by Hurricane Harvey.”

— @GregHilburn1: “@LouisianaGov refuels Cajun Navy at border; rival @SenJohnKennedy helps fleet in Youngsville…”

— PRNewswire: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. (‘Cheniere’) (NYSE American: LNG) today provided updates on company operations resulting from Hurricane Harvey, and announced that it will make a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the storm.”

— The Louisiana Department of Health will close all oyster-growing waters in the state effective at sunset.

________________________

As we all try to wrap our minds around Harvey, many of our neighbors are still trying to deal with the 2016 floods and, reaching much further back, Hurricane Katrina… Here are a couple of hits on that front:

— New Deadline: “Victims of the August 2016 flood have been given another extension,

this one until Dec. 31 to file claims with the National Flood Insurance Program.”

— ABC News: “Louisiana begins evacuations for Harvey on 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina…”

— Additional words from Congressman Cedric Richmond: “Unfortunately, on this anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey is causing devastation at a level that we hoped to never see again. Today, as we reflect on how far we’ve come, we must continue to pray for the safety of everyone affected by Harvey.”

Have a friend who should be reading The Tracker? Have them sign up here. Got a hot tip? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com!

LABOR DAY PUBLISHING BREAK!

NO POD… NO TRACKER… NO WEEKLY…

— There will be no episodes of The LaPolitics Report podcast for the next three weeks. The next episode will hit your earbuds on Sept. 20. There are just six episodes left in this second season of the podcast and we have some terrific surprises in store for you. If you haven’t checked out our new “sound,” give the latest episode a spin by clicking here.

— There will be no issue of Tuesday Tracker next week, in observance of the Labor Day break.

— There will be no issue of LaPolitics Weekly as well next week, for the same reason. (But there will be an issue sent to paying subscribers this Thursday.)

Political History: Who Was Governor 100 Years Ago Today?

As governor of Louisiana from 1916 until 1920, Democrat Ruffin G. Pleasant oversaw Louisiana’s efforts during World War I (1914-1918), which ranked among the largest in the nation in terms of both financial support and individual service.

Elected to office with the backing of New Orleans mayor Martin Behrman and the conservative Regular Democratic Organization, Pleasant proved loyal to them throughout his term — so loyal that critics labeled him a pawn in their political machine. Later in his career he was an outspoken critic of Huey P. Long.

Pleasant was born in Shiloh (in Union Parish) on June 2, 1871, to Benjamin Franklin Pleasant and Martha Washington Duty Pleasant. He attended Ruston College and Mount Lebanon College in Pineville before studying at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he was captain of the football team in 1893. He played in the first game between LSU and Tulane University, a now legendary rivalry.

Pleasant later studied law at Harvard and Yale universities before serving as lieutenant colonel of the 1st Louisiana Regiment of Infantry during the Spanish-American War (1898). In 1906 he married Anne Ector, founder of Pleasant Hall, a coed private school in Shreveport.

After practicing law in Shreveport, Pleasant served as the city attorney from 1902 until 1908. He went on to become state attorney general in 1912, a position he held until he was elected governor in 1916. With Behrman’s support, Pleasant defeated Lieutenant Governor Thomas O. Barret in the Democratic primary and then John M. Parker, a reform candidate, in the general election.

During his term, Pleasant worked to mobilize support for America’s entry into World War I in April 1917. Eleven major military installations were constructed as part of the state’s war efforts and New Orleans’s shipbuilding and port facilities were updated. Ultimately more than 71,000 Louisianans fought in the war and at least 1,400 sacrificed their lives

Much to the dismay of many of his New Orleans supporters, Pleasant also endorsed prohibition when the U.S. Congress passed the Volstead Act in 1917. At the end of his term, Pleasant supported calls for a constitutional convention in 1921, to which he served as a delegate.

After leaving office, Pleasant returned to Shreveport to practice law but remained politically active. In 1924 he served as a delegate at large to the Democratic National Convention. Though he supported Huey P. Long in the 1928 gubernatorial election, Pleasant eventually became an outspoken participant in the anti-Long movement. He died in Shreveport on September 12, 1937.

Used with permission from KnowLouisiana.org. (Romero, Sidney J. "Ruffin Pleasant;” Encyclopedia of Louisiana; edited by David Johnson; Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities; 2010; http://www.knowlouisiana.org/entry/ruffin-pleasant)

A Message From Harris, Deville & Associates: CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 UNDERWAY Constitutional Amendment #1 on the October ballot deals with CWIP (construction) while in progress – and is supported by a broad coalition that includes the Louisiana REALTORS® and the Louisiana Homebuilders Association. The amendment would prohibit the assessment of ad valorem property taxes on materials purchased for construction work. Passage of this amendment will keep housing and mortgage costs down for home and business owners. If this amendment fails to pass, construction work on homes and businesses could be taxed THREE times. Materials are already taxed as inventory before use and are then taxed after construction is complete. Constitutional Amendment #1 will protect homeowners and taxpayers from large property tax increases and will keep our economy competitive by protecting investment in the state by both homeowners and business. In addition to the REALTORS® and Homebuilders, the coalition includes the Louisiana Municipal Association, the Louisiana Police Jury Association, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Louisiana Association of General Contractors, the Louisiana Chemical Association, the Louisiana MidContinent Oil and Gas Association, the Louisiana Energy Export Association and others. Please consider voting YES on CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 on October 14!

LaPolitics Weekly: Recap Time

Subscribers to LaPolitics Weekly received these headlines FIVE DAYS AGO:

— Desiree Charbonnet, LaToya Cantrell and Michael Bagneris in the running…

— Taylor Barras making the rounds in Louisiana talking session…

— But it’s still all about the penny…

— Constitution may be an issue during the 2019 elections…

— Julie Emerson running for state GOP chair…

— Disassociation may be a topic for RSCC subcommittee…

— New candidate surfaces for B.R. House seat…

— Rep. Pat Smith running for the Senate…

— Neil Riser wins the John Alario Primary…

— True Blue almost sold out…

— Endorsement news…

— “Throwback Thursday” with birthday boy Earl Long…

— Plus our regular “They Said” It feature: “I don’t think there will be anything to pursue.” — Rep. Thomas Carmody, saying there won’t be another bill from him to protect Confederate monuments, in the USA Today Network of Louisiana Papers

For 24 years LaPolitics Weekly has been Louisiana's premier trade publication for elected officials, lobbyists, campaign professionals, journalists and other politicos.

Become a part of this elite community by subscribing today!

Political Chatter

— Former Rep. Joe Lopinto will officially be sworn in as Jefferson Parish sheriff on Thursday at 4 p.m. inside the Parish Council chambers.

— Staying on theme… Sunday would have been the Chinese Cowboy’s 85th birthday. Late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee died a decade ago (as of Oct. 1) and his fingerprints are still on that high-profile office…

— Former commissioner of administration Mark Drennen has been hired as the new president of the Capital Area Finance Authority.

— The Louisiana Supreme Court announced last week that Edward J. Walters Jr. of Baton Rouge has been appointed as an attorney-member of the state Judiciary Commission.

— Michelle A. Beaty has also been appointed as the deputy judicial administrator/special counsel for the Judiciary Commission.

— NFIB has selected Sen. Ronnie Johns and Rep. Alan Seabaugh as its “Guardian Award” winners for 2017.

— POLL: “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey asked likely U.S. voters if they agree or disagree with this statement from President Trump’s speech last week in Phoenix: ‘If you wanted to discover the source of the division in our country, look no further than the fake news and the crooked media which would rather get ratings and clicks than tell the truth.’ Forty-three percent agree and 51 percent disagree.”

— SALES TAX UPDATE: “South Dakota officials, seeking a path for states to collect billions of dollars each year in sales taxes from internet retailers, will ask the state's highest court Tuesday for a speedy defeat in pursuit of their true goal: an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

— The U.S. Travel Association has named Louisiana Office of Tourism Assistant Secretary Kyle Edmiston as its “State Tourism Director of the Year” for 2017.

— Congressional aide Michael Willis’ Bad Joke Of The Week: “Why are archeologists so annoyed? They always have a bone to pick!”

— You may have noticed in the item above that Willis’ status has changed from “lobbyist” to “congressional aide.” He has accepted a new position with Congressman Ralph Abraham.

— The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Exporting American Journalism… That’s the title of the talk Dr. Leonard Teel is giving at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Holliday Forum in LSU’s Manship School.

— Evan Bergeron and Alix Tarnowski have been named co-directors of the Louisiana Chapter of New Leaders Council for 2017-2018.

— Speaking of… NLC is recruiting for its 2018 fellowship class and applications are due Oct. 1. Potential applicants can learn more about the program here and can find a link to the application here.

— Freelance journalist and author Tyler Bridges will be taking a brief break from Louisiana politics as he heads north to take on the role of a Joan Shorenstein fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School. (More about what T-Boy will be doing up there…)

— Senate President John Alario is the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association’s 2017 “Governmental Friend of Tourism” and he has also been chosen as a “Business Champion” by the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.

— The Preservation Resource Center and the Louisiana Landmarks Society will sponsor a mayoral forum on Sept. 19 where the three leading mayoral candidates will address questions surrounding the theme “Shaping a Livable Historic City: The Challenges of Calling New Orleans Home.” It starts at 7 p.m. in Nunemaker Auditorium at Loyola.

— Nicole Sweazy, the executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, has been selected to chair the Governor's Council on Homelessness.

— WLF: “Based on the latest LA Creel landings data and this weekend’s weather forecast, LDWF biologists anticipate the red snapper season will remain open through Labor Day.”

— Louisiana Tech Student Government Association President Benjamin Rice has been sworn in as the student member of the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

— Well-Ahead Louisiana, an initiative of the Louisiana Department of Health, was recently honored with the Wellness Frontiers Award from the Healthcare Leadership Council.

— Ryan Haynie and Randy Haynie were recognized last week by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association for their “many years of partnership in advocating for and on behalf of the Louisiana tourism industry before the Louisiana Legislature.”

— Press release: “The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System (LASERS) ended the June 30, 2017 fiscal year with an investment return of 15.8 percent. This performance ranks as one of the highest in the history of LASERS, increasing the total asset value of LASERS to over $11 billion.”

Political tidbit? Let us know about it at news@LaPolitics.com! Have a fundraiser or event? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com! Career move? Political appointment? Send word to news@LaPolitics.com!

A Message From Harris, Deville & Associates:

WE ARE BUILDING As Sasol builds a world-scale petrochemical complex in Louisiana, the company is also building careers, local business and community. But don’t take our word for it: "Working for a good company with good people makes me want to come to work every day with a smile on my face.” –Carlton Avery, instrument technician at Sasol "The employees are what make any company great, and Sasol is no exception. These jobs are not easy jobs, but they are very rewarding. Sasol looks for people who are critical thinkers and who take initiative.” –Eric Walker, senior production manager at Sasol "I've been doing business with Sasol for many years, and they've always made it a priority to support local businesses. Sasol's mega project has created an opportunity for small businesses like mine to provide our goods and services to more customers. My business has grown, I’ve hired more people and my revenues have increased." –Carolyn Chitty, owner, United Office Supply & Equipment Co. "The financial support afforded to me through this scholarship fund has truly changed my life. I graduated in process technology from SOWELA Technical Community College in December and I am currently testing for a position with area industry. I look forward to using my new skill set to be of service to my community.” –Kenya Cowen, Workforce Scholarship Program graduate, process technology at SOWELA Technical Community College Learn more at www.SasolNorthAmerica.com/WeAreBuilding.

ALFORD: Regional Wars Defining Treasurer’s Race

None of the contenders running for treasurer have the kind of campaign cash to promote their candidacies nonstop on statewide television. And even if they did, it’s doubtful that voters would be willing to engage.

Voters, in fact, are barely hitting the snooze bar when it comes to this race, which is to say many of them will likely sleep right through it. Polling shows most folks are as undecided as they are unexcited, and turnout predictions are hovering around the 20 percent mark, if not less.

That has made for a political battle that has so far been waged on a regional basis, rather than statewide. So instead of trying to win hearts and minds across Louisiana, it’s as if the candidates are conducting mini-campaigns in different corners of the state.

The hottest action (not surprisingly) has been in New Orleans. That’s where state Sen. Neil Riser of Caldwell Parish made an early splash by snagging the endorsement of the Orleans Parish Republican Executive Committee. It was a claim to fame that former state Rep. John Schroder, who lives in neighboring St. Tammany Parish, wanted badly, especially after he had received a similar endorsement from the Jefferson Parish GOP PEC.

Schroder, though, did eventually rebound in mid-August with his own endorsement from the Greater New Orleans Republicans PAC. It was yet another chapter in the unfolding tale of which candidate for treasurer will capture the Big Easy and its surrounding suburbs.

It has been an interesting exercise to watch — two Republican candidates slugging it out for votes in a Democrat-dominated city. The focus on New Orleans is an early signal that turnout will be high there, what with a major mayoral election on the ballot.

There’s actually a Democrat from New Orleans who is running for treasurer, but so far he has faced nothing but roadblocks on the campaign trail. His name is Derrick Edwards and he’s an attorney, but the Louisiana Democratic Party has refused to endorse him due to late campaign finance filings and other concerns.

That surely stings a bit for Edwards, who is the only Democrat running for the post. Locally party diehards are split over how this situation should be handled and the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee voted last week to stand by Edwards, who is unlikely to have the cash needed to be completive this fall.

Schroder, for his part, will likely spend heavily in the New Orleans media market. While it might sound like a low-yield situation for Schroder (putting all that cash behind commercials in a city filled with Democrats who are unlikely to vote for him), his campaign actually has to buy into the New Orleans media market to access his home base on the North Shore, where turnout is usually above average.

Riser’s team, meanwhile, is said to reaching out to the New Orleans politicos who are best known for putting money on the streets for get-out-the-vote activities.

Riser is making notable moves and gaining momentum in Lafayette and Lake Charles too. As for the other smaller parishes in Acadiana, it’s still too early to tell. Much like Congressman Clay Higgins did in the lead-up to his surprise victory last year, Schroder appears to be hitting those outlying areas in Acadiana hard.

Closer to the Capitol, former commissioner of administration Angele Davis is hoping to galvanize her hometown of Baton Rouge and the nearby Florida Parishes. Coupled with outreach to moderate and Democratic voters, supporters believe it could be the foundation for a place in the runoff. (Davis was the last major candidate to jump into the fray, but she did pick up the endorsement of Crimefighters of Louisiana recently.)

North Louisiana presents another interesting storyline. While the piney north is definitely Riser Country, local politicos say Schroder has been showing up and chasing endorsements and cash in Riser’s backyard with varying degrees of success.

Regardless, it’s an area of the state where Riser could dump some serious cash, based on his own budget, especially in Monroe and Alexandria. Further west television ad prices in the Shreveport market, which are usually on the high side, have a couple of the candidates questioning if they’ll even buy there.

As for which region is the most important, that depends on the candidate. But the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans media markets could collectively produce as much as 65 percent of the total votes in the primary election.

Right now it’s difficult to truly gauge how these regional battles are playing out. There’s no dependable, independent polling being shared with the public and Louisiana hasn’t seen a special, off-year election in quite some time. So we could be in store for some surprising results.

Given the sleepy nature of this race so far, it would certainly be a welcome development.

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

— Tuesday 08/29: Quay McKnight, Kevin Blanchard and Paul Coussan

— Wednesday 08/30: Huey P. Long (1893), Adam Eversole and Walt Bennetti

— Thursday 08/31: Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, Blythe Bellows Lamonica, Rene Repp Sonnier, Scott Shalett and Wendy Williber Davros

— Friday 09/01: Rep. Paul Hollis

— Saturday 09/02: Sen. JP Morrell, Brad Stevens and Bob Mann

— Sunday 09/03: Former Sen. Robert Adley and Ali Akbar

— Monday 09/04: Connie Koury and Brett Barrouquere

Anniversaries & Wedding Bells

— Alana Haynie and her husband Ryan celebrated their fifth anniversary last week. (Aug. 24)

— Marty Maley and Shaina Bessonet Landry are engaged!

— Penny Berthelot Bouquet and her husband Leo notched 52 years last week. (Aug. 21)

Pitter Patter

— Cary Koch and his wife Tyler announced that “Baby K #3” is on the way. (Arriving in March 2018)