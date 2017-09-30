ICYMI: Cassidy’s Week of “Doom”

Once again the Tuesday news cycle was ruled by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. It was quite a day for him…

— The Washington Post offered this headline for its regular PowerPost feature: “Bill Cassidy: The public face of a doomed health-care bill

— Deep Questions Posed: “At what point does a quixotic effort become masochistic? And what would make Cassidy, or anyone for that matter, want to remain its public face?”

— Cassidy’s Answers: “Keep plugging, keep plugging and never quit. Two years ago, people thought I was Don Quixote. A month ago, people thought things were dead. Two weeks ago, people smiled. And now folks say, ‘Wow, they may still pull it off.’ If you keep your head down and keep plugging, good things happen, and that’s my goal.”

— Why didn’t the big health care vote move in the Senate? Here’s more from Cassidy, via Axios: “We don't have the votes. We made the decision that because we don't have the votes, we will postpone the vote."

— Among those crowing, Louisiana Budget Project Director Jan Moller: "This is excellent news for the nearly two million Louisianans who rely on Medicaid or the individual marketplace to purchase their insurance."

LaHISTORY: Jim Garrison

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of the death of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, a man with firm connections to the

Political Chatter

— You’ve got to see this… Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has remodeled his office to look like the Oval Office. Via WWL-TV —

The Beltway Beat

— ABRAHAM: “Certainly these are divisive times. I get that, and I get that people have a right to protest. But the flag is about more than

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

— Tuesday 09/26: Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, Erin Bendily and Ben Bankston — Wednesday 09/27: Buddy Boe, Lacey Seymour, Morgan

Treasurer's Race Suffering From Donor Fatigue

September 28, 2017

Talk to some of the hands working on the various campaigns for state treasurer and they’ll agree about one thing — that very few people in

SPONSORED: Monroe’s Can-Do Culture

Monroe, Louisiana, is a city where innovation, entrepreneurship and a “can-do” culture form the foundation for success that many outside the

LISTEN: The Attorney To The Journalists

Scott Sternberg, the general counsel to the Louisiana Press Association and a First Amendment attorney, discusses his work with the state's

HIGH ALTITUDE: About The FAA Reauthorization… (Sponsored)

September 21, 2017

Innovation in aviation regulation has come to a halt as Congress continues to grapple with whether to privatize air traffic controllers.

Happy Birthday, Trackers!

— Tuesday 09/19: Former State Police Col. Mike Edmonson, Wes Hataway, Michael Tisserand, Travers Mackel and Bruce Alpert — Wednesday

News About News, Via LPA

— Rachel Steffan is now editor at the Leesville Daily Leader, where Chris Schoonover and Micah Pickering have also joined as

Quiet Race About To Be Not-So-Quiet

Television buys, anonymous tips to reporters, shielded social media accounts and independent expenditures. Yes, the race for state treasurer

The Beltway Beat

— Ads Target Kennedy: As part of a six-figure national ad buy, Allied Progress is said to be running commercials in Louisiana highlighting

Political Chatter

— The House bulletin for the 2018 regular session has been completed. Read it now to prepare for legislative warfare. — Pollster Greg

LaHISTORY: Share Our Wealth, Post-Kingfish

September 20, 2017

We reflected on the death of Huey P. Long last week (the 82nd anniversary), so it’s only natural to move forward with that storyline and

The Treasurer’s Race

— Former state Rep. John Schroder has finally released his first commercial that “will begin airing on TV across Louisiana in the coming

Cassidy Healthcare Briefing

The hottest action in Louisiana politics is actually taking place in Washington, where U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is helping drive the debate of

The Setting Goals & Paving Roads Episode

September 20, 2017

  Do you set goals for yourself? If so, how do you follow up on them? In this episode we get a few pointers from Shawn

SPONSORED: Chomp! Another LegisGator In The Books…

August 31, 2017

Last week more than 800 legislators, supporters, lobbyists, business leaders and others involved in the political realm gathered for

SPONSORED: What Drives Mike Michot

August 24, 2017

Mike Michot’s love for public service runs deep. His connection to politics and the political process can be traced back to roots even older

POD: Yard Signs?!? Yes, Yard Signs!

August 23, 2017

This is the official campaign yard signs episode of 2017! Chad Melder of CAMCO Consulting stops by to tell us what design elements work and

SPONSORED: Go Sharks!

Before Southside High School in Youngsville opened its doors this August, nearly 50 years had passed since a new high school was built in

POD: “So They Named Me Peppi”

He’s the one-time speaker pro tem, a master of the redistricting process, a former GOP House delegation chair and a current member of the

Political Birthdays & Other Dates Of Note

August 15, 2017

— Tuesday 08/15: Joe Mapes, Karen Carver Shachat, Megan Regina and Randy Angelle — Wednesday 08/16: Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Rep. Dustin

ICYMI: Oil Spill Claims Process Nearing An End

August 15, 2017

After five years, nearly 400,000 claims and more than $9 billion in payment offers, BP’s massive settlement program may be coming to a close

