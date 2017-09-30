ICYMI: Cassidy’s Week of “Doom”

By

Once again the Tuesday news cycle was ruled by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. It was quite a day for him…

— The Washington Post offered this headline for its regular PowerPost feature: “Bill Cassidy: The public face of a doomed health-care bill”

— Deep Questions Posed: “At what point does a quixotic effort become masochistic? And what would make Cassidy, or anyone for that matter, want to remain its public face?”

— Cassidy’s Answers: “Keep plugging, keep plugging and never quit. Two years ago, people thought I was Don Quixote. A month ago, people thought things were dead. Two weeks ago, people smiled. And now folks say, ‘Wow, they may still pull it off.’ If you keep your head down and keep plugging, good things happen, and that’s my goal.”

— Why didn’t the big health care vote move in the Senate? Here’s more from Cassidy, via Axios: “We don't have the votes. We made the decision that because we don't have the votes, we will postpone the vote."

— Among those crowing, Louisiana Budget Project Director Jan Moller: "This is excellent news for the nearly two million Louisianans who rely on Medicaid or the individual marketplace to purchase their insurance."