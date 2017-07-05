Another Announcement For Treasurer

By

Davis To Announce With Endorsement From Mike Foster

Sources tell LaPolitics that Angele Davis, the former commissioner of administration, will officially announce her candidacy for treasurer in the coming days, ahead of next week's three-day qualifying period.

Davis, president of The Davis Kelley Group, has been raising money for months for the post, so the announcement itself won't be a huge surprise for politicos.

An endorsement from former Gov. Mike Foster, though, which is expected to be rolled out alongside her endorsement, should help generate some media coverage.

Supporters expect Davis to focus on an anti-tax message (at times) and position herself as a watchdog candidate, which has become a buzzword already in the early stages of this race.

Other announced candidates so far include state Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia, Derrick Edwards of New Orleans, former state Rep. John Schroder of Covington and state Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner.