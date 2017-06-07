SCHRODER RESIGNING

By

Turning attention to race for treasurer



State Rep. John Schroder of Covington has filed the required paperwork to resign from the Louisiana House of Representatives and intends to vacate his seat immediately following the adjournment of the regular session on Thursday, he told friends and family during a gathering this evening.

Schroder told supporters that the purpose of the resignation is to allow him to be "fully committed" to running for higher office and that he's "all in" for his treasurer bid.

A member of the House since 2008, Schroder is expected to address his colleagues tomorrow on the floor regarding this decision.

Strategically it's a noteworthy move in the developing race for treasurer. The resulting special election in House District 77 will likely be placed on the same Oct. 14 ballot as the special election for state treasurer.

That means turnout in the region Schroder is known best — where he has run unopposed the last two cycles — will probably be higher than expected. Equally important is that Schroder represents St. Tammany Parish, the heart of any statewide GOP run and an area that could play a central role in who gets elected treasurer.

Other major Republicans running include Angele Davis of Baton Rouge, state Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner and state Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia. New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards, a Democrat, is in the race as well.