PSC May Sue Legislature

The Public Service Commission is expected to meet in executive session on Friday to discuss the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the Louisiana Legislature. The request for an executive session was made by Commission Chair Eric Skrmetta.

At issue is the passage of SB 50 (Act 278) by Sen. Blade Morrish, which addresses certain forms of waste hauling in the state. It retools a part of the related permitting process that is currently overseen by the PSC.

The new law pulls administrative law judges into the application process, among other things, and alters how related permits can be used by companies.

Sources close to the ongoing talks believe the PSC has the votes to force the lawsuit, but that there will be opposition.