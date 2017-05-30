TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 101 – MAY 23, 2017

By

May 23, 2017 — Issue 101

Here’s where we are:

— There are slightly more than two weeks to go until sine die.

— There’s no compromise on the budget yet.

— Next year’s $1.3 billion fiscal cliff is unlikely to be addressed in full this session.

— A majority in the House hates taxes.

— The majority in the Senate wants new revenue.

— The governor is unhappy and he’s talking more publicly about another special session, probably later in the year.

Did I mention that this regular session ends in slightly more than two weeks?

__________________

Tuesday History: Seersucker and You

“Seersucker Thursday” on Capitol Hill was kicked off in 1996 by lobbyist and then-U.S. Sen. Trent Lott of Mississippi. Today, however, it’s U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge who’s helping lead the striped charge.

It’s on June 8 this year, otherwise known as the last day of the regular session in Louisiana. Up in D.C., though, senators will be sporting their best puckered prints and posing for a morning snapshot at the Ohio Clock in the Capitol. Lobbyists and staffers will be seersuckered up as well.

The tradition seems to grow a little each year. Which is fortunate. The political holiday was actually scrubbed from Beltway calendars in 2012 when legislators were worried that such fashion-forward fun would send the wrong message during what was supposed to be a very serious term.

Those were dark times for seersucker enthusiasts. The next year, in 2013, a Missouri state senator tried to push an amendment banning most residents from wearing seersucker suits because, as the lawmaker put it, they “look ridiculous.” That effort — it actually happened — went down in flames.

In 2014, Cassidy, then in the House, revived Seersucker Thursday alongside Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who got the upper chamber involved again and who still the co-sponsor.

For a bit of historical context, Cassidy put the following into the Congressional Record recently:

Mr. President, today I rise in recognition of seersucker manufacturers and enthusiasts across the United States.

The storied history of this uniquely American fashion dates back to 1909 when Joseph Haspel designed the first seersucker suit at his Broad Street facility in New Orleans.

Louisiana is proud to have played an important part in introducing the country to seersucker apparel.

During the hot summer months, Americans across the country have worn and enjoyed this lightweight cotton fabric, known for its signature pucker.

Mr. Haspel said it best, “hot is hot, no matter what you do for a living.”

NPR, reporting on Seersucker Day in 2015, added this to the historical weave:

The blue and white fabric was born, named "Seersucker" from the Persian for "milk and sugar" in homage to its textured weave.

According to the Senate historian, the suits became popular in the Capitol in the early part of the 20th century — an easy sell in the former swamp that is the District of Columbia. But as air conditioning began to be installed, its popularity dropped off.

Want more? Town & Country magazine has “10 Things You Didn't Know About Seersucker.”

__________________

__________________

__________________

Troy Hebert On The Pod

A man with a million stories will be the guest on The LaPolitics Report podcast tomorrow.

He’s the former lawmaker Moon Griffon called “Pretty Boy Troy” and the one-time ATC commissioner who had a direct line to “the little man.”

It’s Troy Hebert. He’ll discuss how he got his start in politics and why he got into trouble during his first day as a legislator, plus some observations on where the Legislature is headed and how Louisiana’s electorate is changing.

As usual we’ll be sending out an email with a link to the audio tomorrow, but you’ll also be able to find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

Your Wednesdays have never sounded so good!

__________________

Political Chatter

— WEST SIDE TOO: Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Baton Rouge tomorrow, as you may have learned in news reports over the past 24 hours. Technically, however, Pence will also be visiting Port Allen, where he’ll lead a roundtable discussion, take a walking tour of Cajun Industries and address reporters.

— A big birthday party is being planned for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. But it’ll cost you. Tickets are said to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $250, with all of the proceeds benefitting the birthday boy. It should coincide with the paperback release of the EWE bio that was penned by Leo Honeycutt.

— The Confederate monument controversy is brewing in Shreveport too. The Citizens Advisory Committee, appointed by the Caddo Commission, was expected to hold its final public meeting today to make recommendations on what to do with the monuments on the parish courthouse grounds.

— The gas tax is still ticking at around 50 votes, which falls short of what will be needed on the House floor tomorrow. Taking hitchhikers of all shapes and sizes helped get HB 632 out of committee, but supporters are going to need some flashier moves to get it past the full body of representatives. Stay tuned.

— CABL BACKS GAS TAX: “Today, there is currently comprehensive legislation based on a well-designed priority plan being considered to address these critical needs. It’s time to act on it and move it forward.”

— RUMOR: Keep an eye on HB 3 tomorrow. There have been rumblings for a while about a group of lawmakers plotting to stall the capital outlay funding mechanism. It’ll take a rather large group to make that happen, which is why Capitol observers are skeptical.

— WAPO STEPS UP FOR MITCH: “Despite huffing and puffing by relatively small bands of whites — some armed, some unrepentantly racist — claiming their ‘heritage’ was being dishonored, Mayor Mitch Landrieu acted decisively.” READ IT

— State Sen. Troy Carter is out of the NOLA mayoral race, but he did take the stage yesterday with Desiree Charbonnet when she announced her candidacy in front of a crowd of about 300 people.

— Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux has endorsed Rep. Ed Price in Senate District 2.

— OUCH: The Advocate’s Will Sentell only needed one sentence to summarize the administration’s public ed package: “For the second consecutive year, the key parts of Gov. John Bel Edwards' public schools agenda have died with little fanfare.”

— New cyber threats grabbing headlines around the world are even prompting the House and Senate in Baton Rouge to update its software. Staffers have been hard at work over the past couple weeks. Journalist Jenni Bergal writes of the larger trend: “The massive cyberattack that has infected computers in at least 150 countries this past week hasn’t had a major impact on the federal government. But it has struck at least one county and several universities and prompted some state and local agencies to scramble to beef up their protections against the virus.” MORE

— Tulane’s Louisiana Research Collection is now home to 10 linear feet of Tyler Bridges’ papers. They cover his research into David Duke and the Louisiana gubernatorial race of 1992. Also housed in the LRC are the papers of former U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

— CORRECTION: In last week’s regular “They Said It” feature in LaPolitics Weekly Tyler Bridges’ last name was technically misspelled. It is not Bridge’s. Tyler made sure to let me know. (I am so sorry, Tyler. Can you get this correction into your papers at Tulane?)

— WAGS: “The Governor and some in the mainstream media like to blame partisan politics, frequently singling out one party as the problem each time, even when bipartisan opposition is the reason a bill is defeated (see the Commercial Activity Tax).” LABI HAS THE REST OF THE COLUMN

— Louisiana Family Forum’s positions sheet on the Senate District 2 race. TAKE A LOOK

— Senate President John Alario was honored last week as the first recipient of the Westbank Business and Industry Association’s Legacy Award.

— Sen. Eric LaFleur and Rep. Bernard LeBas will be back in their districts tomorrow to join Evangeline Parish school officials and a number of special guests to launch two new French immersion schools at Ville Platte Elementary and Mamou Elementary.

— STATELINES: “Taxing online sales is just one of the ways states are trying to keep up with the modern economy by reforming their tax codes, which have not been overhauled in decades.” THE STORY

— The Louisiana Council on Aging Directors Association has named Sen. Francis Thompson as its 2017 Legislator of the Year.

— Like the Louisiana Legislature, other states looking into sunscreen prescription laws… READ MORE

— LMOGA Prez Chris John on Scott Angelle’s appointment as director of the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement: “Today’s announcement of Scott Angelle as Director of BSEE is good news for America but especially good news for the oil and gas industry in Louisiana. Since Scott previously served as the Secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources, he has a keen understanding of the significance of our offshore industry to Louisiana’s economy and good-paying jobs, also has an appreciation of the need for sound and sensible safety and environmental protections.”

— During the final two days of the regular session small business officials from the Trump Administration will be seeking input on the federal regulatory landscape. LABI is hosting a roundtable for the Small Business Administration’s Advocacy Office on June 7 at 8 a.m. in its conference center. SBA officials will likewise lead a regulatory roundtable in New Orleans the next day, June 8, at 8 a.m. at the New Orleans Marriot. Major Clark III, the acting chief counsel for advocacy, said the information gleaned from the gatherings represent “a key component in our efforts to help lessen the heavy regulatory burden on small business.” BR RSVP & NOLA RSVP & CHIME IN ONLINE NOW

— Rachael Johnson’s investiture ceremony for her bench on the Orleans Civil District Court is Thursday at 6 p.m. at McDonogh #35.

— The Council of Student Body Presidents has elected its executive board: Arthur Williams, Southern University Law Center, chair; Donald Fountain, Baton Rouge Community College, vice chair; Jonah Harington, Louisiana State University at Shreveport, secretary; and Mary McMahon, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, parliamentarian…

— Congressman Clay Higgins on the floor regarding National Police Week: “These men and women behind the badge arise each day and serve each night, as we work, and as we slumber - sure to face danger unknown, certain to face enemies unseen, and sometimes to be completely unappreciated. But this week, we recognize them, we celebrate them. And to my brothers and sisters of the Thin Blue Line, please hear that your support within this body is unwavering and shall not falter.”

— LCTCS President Monty Sullivan on the Hatch-Cassidy College Transparency Act: “While we recognize the importance of protecting personal information, we know that our students require more facts as they are making critical college and career decisions. The bill presents a timely opportunity to have an important policy discussion to advance higher education and more importantly, the success of our students. As proposed, the bill will also allow for data collection and metrics that recognize the important distinctions between the multiple missions across higher education, specifically the mission of community and technical colleges.”

— FIGHTING ROBOTS! Sen. Sharon Hewitt is helping promote the first annual Louisiana Festival de Robotique, to be held Thursday at the State Capitol Welcome Center. Demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event is sponsored by Dow and FIRST Robotics.

— Judge Regina Bartholomew Woods has a birthday fundraiser next Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris in New Orleans.

— The New Orleans Aviation Board today announced the appointment of Kevin Dolliole as the permanent director of aviation.

__________________

Quick Clips

— RING RING: “Anti-tax lobbyist John Kay accused Republican state Rep. Clay Schexnayder of trying to turn the tables this weekend by forwarding his legislative office phone to Kay following a House committee vote to support an increase in the state's gas tax.” Via Greg Hilburn

— PARTY OPPOSITION: “Louisiana’s Republican Party leaders are urging state lawmakers to reject a gas tax hike ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled vote on the measure and have chastised GOP legislators who voted for the proposal.” Via Melinda Deslatte

— OPEN BENCH: “16th Judicial District Court Judge Paul deMahy has announced that he will retire at the end of 2017.” Via The Daily Advertiser

— MOVIE PROGRAM: “A revamp of the state's film tax credit program moved a step closer to becoming law when it won approval from the House Ways and Means Committee Monday. Senate Bill 254 would continue to have taxpayers subsidize the filming of movies and TV shows in Louisiana but would impose limits to stabilize the cost, provide enough incentives to bring producers back to Louisiana and encourage more of a homegrown industry, state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, the bill's sponsor, told the committee members before getting their unanimous approval. Under legislation approved in 2015, the program cannot cost more than $180 million per year. Morrell's bill would ratchet that down to $150 million after three years.” Via Tyler Bridges

— ROAD RAGE: “Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told the Senate Finance Committee on Sunday that his department was able to build only 3.27 miles of new roads in Louisiana in 2016 because of the need to address the maintenance and repair demands on the 16,635 miles of state roads and the 938 miles of interstate highways that traverse the state.” Via Mike Stagg

__________________

A Political Farewell…

— “Louisiana political legend William ‘Billy’ Broadhurst, an Acadiana confidant to former Gov. Edwin Edwards and others throughout the state and nation, died overnight at his home in Crowley.” HILBURN HAS BILLY’S STORY

— “Al Ater, who as interim secretary of state was instrumental in ensuring voters evacuated to other states after Hurricane Katrina were able to participate in local elections, passed away in Houston Sunday evening from complications with brain cancer.” BALLARD HAS AL’S STORY

__________________

Skepticism About Trump Budget…

— Black Caucus Chair Cedric Richmond: “On top of the callous healthcare bill that is being rammed through Congress on the backs of working people, this budget is a slap in the face to the entire state of Louisiana. The President makes his priorities clear and strips funding from programs that help working families get ahead. Our economy is strongest when investment is focused from the middle out, rather than the top down. Instead, the President’s proposal delivers the moon and stars to the wealthiest Americans while leaving the middle class without a parachute.”

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy: “Taking funding away from Louisiana’s coastline is a nonstarter. Our state’s future depends on this funding to rebuild our coastline. However, this budget is a guideline; Congress must now hold hearings and do the necessary work to ensure the bill protects American taxpayers and families. There are deal breakers for me in the current budget. For one, this budget fails to prioritize restoring Louisiana’s eroding coasts. This is a national issue – restoring Louisiana’s coasts ensures our state can continue to produce energy needed by our entire nation. Any cuts to coastal restoration efforts or GOMESA are short-sighted. As the committee process moves forward, I will not only oppose cuts to the revenue sharing program but continue to work to expand it for the gulf coast.”

— Whip Steve Scalise: “Later today we expect the President’s budget to be unveiled, and, like any presidential budget, anybody can find something that they would support or that they would do differently. But, I think one of the most encouraging things is that we’ve got a President now in Donald Trump who is bringing forward a budget that actually focuses on getting our economy back on track, on growing the economy, and ultimately, getting back to a balanced federal budget.”

— Context from The AP: “President Donald Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion budget slashes safety net programs for the poor, targeting food stamps and Medicaid, while relying on rosy projections about the nation's economic growth to balance the budget within 10 years. The cuts are part of a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year that amount to a dramatic restructuring of the government, with protection for retirement programs for the elderly, billions of dollars more for the military and the rest of the government bearing the bulk of the reductions.”

— More from The T-P’s Mark Schleifstein: “President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget calls for the repeal of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, which Louisiana officials have counted on to provide up to $140 million a year for coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects included in the coastal master plan.”

— Gov. John Bel Edwards: “The president’s first budget, unfortunately, turns a blind eye to the needs of the state of Louisiana. Across our state, thousands of working poor people receive lifesaving health care treatment thanks to Medicaid expansion, and we are saving Louisiana taxpayers a significant amount of money in the process. The president’s budget proposal would rip this health coverage from the hands of the people who need it most, and states like Louisiana would be left with very few options. Further, the proposed budget will harm our seniors and people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid for critical care and help with daily living. Balancing the federal budget is important, but it can’t be done on the backs of the very people the president pledged to protect.”

__________________

Personalities Emerge In Quiet Treasurer’s Race

It’s completely possible that whoever does win the expected runoff this fall for state treasurer will spend less than $1 million during the primary. That translates into an affordable victory for some lucky Louisiana politician.

Few voters are probably even aware that a race for treasurer is being waged. Maybe it’s because U.S. Sen. John Kennedy previously held the office for 17 years and failed to generate any serious opposition. To be certain, it is a title that is won and not inherited. And that means competitive campaigning and retail political marketing — a pair of practices that are never boring in the Bayou State.

Still, it’s a low-dollar affair so far, with two legislators personally loaning their campaigns big money. Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner has $250,000 at stake and Rep. John Schroder of Covington has $184,000 worth of skin in the game. An important question moving forward is whether both will be willing to spend that loot.

If not, and even if they do, that could make earned media — or unpaid appearances or references in newspapers, online and on TV — all the more important in this contest. The lack of funding across the field could likewise create fewer than usual statewide media buys. The candidates may instead choose to focus largely on regional advertising, like in New Orleans, where a high-profile mayoral race will turn out voters.

While the early stages of this election have been quiet, there has been an interesting development. The four main contenders are already showcasing their various personalities and giving us hints of the exchanges to come. That much was evident recently during what was the first forum of the election cycle for most of the declared candidates.

Stokes, for example, introduced herself to the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as a candidate with “humble” roots. She talked about having a blue-collar father and a stay-at-home mother. “We lived in a 1,000 square foot home and I went to public school,” she said.

But more strikingly, she offered to bring a new look and feel to the office of treasurer, which Kennedy molded into an unofficial watchdog post over the years. Stokes, who endorsed former Congressman Charles Boustany over Kennedy in last year’s Senate race, said she wanted to move away from “insincere politics” and “political answers to practical questions.” She described her background as a CPA as her most valuable asset. “The state of Louisiana has never had a CPA managing its money. Just simmer on that for a minute,” she said, adding, “If Louisiana were a private company, the CEO, CFO and most of the management for this financial disaster would have been let go a long time ago.”

After he talked about his military service, a serious injury suffered while on duty and how his own family overcame economic hardships, Schroder told the audience that, if elected, the first thing he would do is create a website where citizens could learn where “every dime” of taxpayer money is spent. Schroder added that the next treasurer must be an “advocate for conservative policies” while in office and even Kennedy-like. “John Kennedy has changed the role of this office in a major way,” Schroder said. “The people of Louisiana have come to appreciate someone who is unwavering and someone who can say, ‘No, we can’t do that.’”

Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia, meanwhile, has something no other candidate in the race has — a north Louisiana zip code. Riser, however, told those gathered at the forum that his strengths run much deeper than locale. He shared his memories of being 22-years-old when his father passed away, which forced him to take over the family funeral business. Prior to that, Riser said he was on the ground at the age of 14 in the timber industry, a tough job that cost him most of his hearing in one ear. “I’ve never had a job that was 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Monday through Friday,” he said. “Never.”

Absent from the forum was Angele Davis, a fellow Republican and the president of the Davis Kelley Group, who was ill that day. After raising more money last quarter than her declared opponents, all three of which are stuck in a regular session in Baton Rouge, Davis is left free to roam the state and build up her campaign kitty. She also doesn’t have to take tough votes on issues that might play well on opposition direct mail pieces.

While Davis has her work history with former Gov. Bobby Jindal — extremely dated work that will nonetheless be thrown at her — to deal with, she could still have a small opening in this race to label herself as an outsider. Being the only non-legislator in the field is a distinction we’re likely to hear more about in the coming months.

In fact, you can expect to hear a whole lot more about the entire field of candidates. All you have to do is listen.

__________________

__________________

__________________

