TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 100 – MAY 16, 2017

By

May 16, 2017 — Issue 100

Well, we’ve made it to the 100th issue of Tuesday Tracker.

For those of you who have supported this concept since the very beginning, and to others who might be new to this weekly exchange, I thank you. There’s still much more to come…

Here are a few items stirring the political gumbo on this Tuesday afternoon:

— Hard feelings from last night’s House floor vote on the Confederate monuments bill have definitely carried over into a new day. Members of the Black Caucus, after canceling its annual bowling tournament last night, offered some choice words during a press conference this morning. Whether any of this surfaces again in future votes on unrelated bills is something to watch.

— The gas tax increase is motoring over to the House floor. The Ways and Means Committee voted 9-7 today to keep HB 632 by Rep. Steve Carter alive. Lawmakers and lobbyists were still trying to sort through the amendments this afternoon that linked the tax increase to other bills and a constitutional amendment provision. But don’t get too comfortable with the current posture of the legislation, though, whatever that is. More amendments are expected for the House floor hearing.

— Lawmakers who were hoping for an uptick in tax collections, just in time for the final stretch of the regular session, were sorely disappointed today after the Revenue Estimating Conference met. The REC panel, which is charged with determining how much money the state has to spend, downgraded the revenue estimate for the next fiscal year by roughly $27 million. Lawmakers consider that to be a modest decrease for a $29 billion budget. Nonetheless, it’s unknown if lawmakers will have to address that loss as budget negotiations continue. There was no change in the forecast for the current fiscal year that ends on June 30, although state officials admitted that a dip might eventually surface there as well.

— There's some notable developments in the race for state treasurer.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: Four Fast Facts On The Legislature

1.) Members of the Louisiana Legislature were elected every two years until 1880, when voters began selecting members of the House and Senate every four years.

2.) The Legislature did not meet in 1813, due to the War of 1812. The body also did not meet in 1815, due to the Battle of New Orleans.

3.) During the Civil War there were two elected legislatures meeting simultaneously. (There are very few records documenting the Confederate legislature, which met in north Louisiana.)

4.) The position of speaker pro tem did not exist in Louisiana until it was created by resolution on the first day of the 1972 regular session. That’s when then-Rep. Kenneth Leithman was elected by acclamation as the very first speaker pro tem.

SOURCE: Membership In The Louisiana House Of Representatives 1812-2020

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Carbo & Block On The Pod

Two of the governor’s key aides, Richard Carbo and Matthew Block, are on the pod this week.

Carbo, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ communications director, discusses how the administration’s press shop operates and he shares some memories about growing up in a well-known political family.

Block, meanwhile, talks about his job as the administration’s executive counsel and he touches on the challenges facing the Legislature this term. He even comments on the possibility of a special session.

Before all of this, the show gets started with a blast from the past via a clip featuring the late Camille Gravel, who, like Block, was the executive counsel for three Louisiana governors, including Uncle Earl. (Gravel was likewise Carbo’s grandfather.)

As usual, we’ll be sending out an email with a link to the audio tomorrow, but you’ll also be able to find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

Your Wednesdays have never sounded so good!

__________________

Political Chatter

— The annual House vs. Senate HoopLA basketball game at the PMAC will happen next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Rep. John Schroder, the HoopLA chair, said money will be raised for the Legislators’ Charity Fund, which repairs or renovates a community basketball court each year in the state.

— Dan R. Brouillette of Texas has been nominated to serve as the U.S. deputy secretary of energy. And there is a Louisiana connection there… Brouillette used to work for former Congressman Billy Tauzin and alongside sitting Congressman Garret Graves.

— Is Desiree Charbonnet about to announce for mayor of New Orleans? It seems so. She has an event on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton’s Armstrong Ballroom on Canal Street.

— The Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority is telling lawmakers to oppose the sales tax proposals in HB 609 by Rep. Jay Morris and HB 411 by Rep. Ted James. The votes on both bills will be graded in LCRM’s 2017 legislative scorecard.

— Who has the best district phone number in the Legislature? It may be freshman Rep. Polly Thomas, who can spell out her own name in the number. It’s (504) 83POLLY, or (504) 837-6559.

— Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has endorsed Rep. Ed Price in Senate District 2.

— Senate attorney Ben Huxen will make a final exit from the upper chamber in July when he becomes the executive director and general counsel for the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System.

— Supporters of HB 527 by Rep. Kenny Havard are circling the wagons ahead of tomorrow’s hearing on the House floor. They’re circulating a one-pager that tells more of the story of the statewide ride-share program. SEE IT

— The final push for Elephant Stomp, scheduled for Monday, is underway. Aside from the party there will be golf… and food on the course! There will be breakfast from Galatoire's and Ruffino's; grilled oysters by Rep. Chris Leopold; Lucky Dogs from Rep. Kirk Talbot; hamburgers grilled by Gifford Briggs and the LOGA krewe; and margaritas from Jody Montelaro and the Entergy krewe. TICKETS AND MORE INFO

— Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet received France’s Legion of Honor medal, one of the country’s most prestigious awards, during a ceremony Friday at the Governor’s Mansion.

— Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will address the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday at noon at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel. He’ll talk about the availability of flood insurance and general insurance issues ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season.

— Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined 37 other states in an effort, via a signed letter, to expand the authority given to Medicaid Fraud Control Units around the country. THE LETTER

— Louisiana Family Forum has come out in support of the latest criminal justice reform package at the Capitol, which is now geared toward nonviolent offenders. LEARN MORE

— Louisiana’s congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump yesterday requesting that he prioritize Army Corps of Engineers’ operational and maintenance funding in future appropriations requests and in an upcoming infrastructure package. Specifically, a focus is placed in the correspondence on the Port of Lake Charles. READ THE LETTER

— PAR COMMENTARY: “As the state budget takes shape, a new look is needed for TOPS, the Medicaid expansion and appropriations policy…” READ IT ALL

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has a new opinion column, released this afternoon, called, “We Need A Work Requirement for Medicaid Recipients.” GET HIS COLUMN

— Press Release: “Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center) chose Louisiana among only 10 states to participate in a learning lab on state strategies to reduce childhood hunger.”

— Press Release: “The Louisiana Federation for Children (LFC), the state’s voice for educational choice, wishes to thank members of Louisiana’s Senate Education Committee for defeating legislation that sought to weaken the Louisiana Scholarship Program (LSP). Senate Bill 13 would have placed restrictions on the eligibility of Kindergarten students entering the LSP.”

— Press Release: “The State now has more funding to fight the opioid epidemic. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the Louisiana Department of Health a grant to target and reduce opioid abuse across the state. The State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant is funded at $8,167,971 a year for two years.”

— Press Release: “Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is announcing the issuance of an Emergency Rule which extends protections for policyholders impacted by the August flooding. The action taken by Commissioner Donelon was authorized by Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order 2017-11 granting the Commissioner temporary authority to suspend certain regulatory provisions of the insurance code.”

— The Louisiana Primary Care Association will hold a press conference tomorrow on the Capitol steps at 2:15 p.m. with health care leaders from across the state including Health Secretary Rebekah Gee to announce the results of the association’s economic impact report.

__________________

Ledes Worth Another Look

— The Times-Pic’s Julie O’Donoghue: “Louisiana legislation to start taxing a variety of products and services -- everything from Netflix and Spotify to landscaping and massages -- is dead for the current legislative session, its sponsor says. Rep. Gene Reynolds, D-Minden, pulled the sales tax bill from consideration by a House committee on Monday (May 15) after delaying it for weeks.”

— USA TODAY Network’s Greg Hilburn: “A bill that would prohibit the removal of military monuments, aka Confederate statues, without a vote of the people cleared the House here Monday in the face of emotional opposition from black lawmakers.”

— The Advertiser’s Claire Taylor: “An investigative audit of the city of Opelousas released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office points out several problem areas, including nearly $13,000 in overtime pay the mayor claimed for working at a local shelter during the August floods.”

— The Advocate’s Terry L. Jones: “Suspended state judge J. Robin Free has been harassing speed-enforcement officers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and threatening that he will investigate them when he returns to the bench next month, claims a high-ranking law enforcement officer in the parish.”

— AP’s Melinda Deslatte: “Louisiana’s lawmakers are on track to reject most of the big-ticket concepts pushed by a blue-ribbon panel they commissioned to recommend tax overhaul ideas. Few task force suggestions have advanced beyond their first hearings. Several of the main proposals have been killed outright, while others haven’t even gotten a hearing as sponsors realized they’re unlikely to gain traction.”

— The American Press’ Jim Beam: “Tax measures of all kinds will have their last chance this week to get out of the House and over to the Senate as the Legislature today begins the sixth week of its fiscal session. The session ends June 8.”

__________________

Analysis: Will Lawmakers Ever Leave Baton Rouge?

The governors who preceded John Bel Edwards were no strangers to special sessions. Mike Foster, for example, called seven special sessions over the span of eight years. Kathleen Blanco conducted four of them during her single four-year term. And Bobby Jindal called three during his eight years in the Mansion.

Edwards, in comparison, has called three special sessions during his first 14 months in office and — take a deep breath — a fourth one could be on the way very soon.

That would be remarkable. The sitting Legislature has already served more consecutive days in session than any other since the body began meeting in 1812.

The non-consecutive days aren’t anything to sneeze at either. Mix in the two regular sessions that have been convened thus far, plus an organizational session in 2016 that produced a historic leadership vote in the House, and lawmakers have had to gavel in a session six times in less than a year and a half.

But are we about to see yet another special session in 2017? Maybe. To be certain, no one who makes a living inside of the State Capitol would bet against that happening right now.

Here’s why…

The House kicked the main budget bill over to the Senate earlier this month without any new revenue being approved in advance of that floor vote. It was a decision that Edwards later described as a “non-starter,” and the move definitely ran contrary to the priorities of the Senate.

As a result a staring match is well underway. Who blinks first in this game of political chicken will give us a decent idea of how this regular session will end — and whether it’ll bleed into another special session.

How much, or how little, the governor will be willing to accept from the legislative process is also critical to understanding the possible paths forward. Edwards issued two economic benchmarks at the beginning of the regular session that he wanted lawmakers to reach, starting with the executive budget, which as originally proposed needed another $440 million to be flush. That proved to be a bar too high for the House, which instead passed a variation of a standstill budget and is now negotiating with the Senate on that issue.

Secondly, the governor asked lawmakers to address $1.3 billion in temporary tax revenue that will vanish in 2018. (The administration refers to this approaching decrease as “The Fiscal Cliff.”) If the House had been more receptive to the urgency in this request, it would have lit a fire underneath tax proposals weeks ago. But with the regular session more than halfway complete, that has not yet happened.

Four longtime representatives interviewed last week used the same words when asked about tax increases: “Nothing is coming out.” A dozen or so others provided answers ranging from complete uncertainty to half-hearted predictions that a few minor revenue measures might survive. No one, however, pointed to the likelihood of the House making a last-minute push to approve a large stream of new tax bills.

The revenue picture doesn’t look promising at this late stage. There seems to be only a meager appetite in the House for altering tax credits and incentives, which is at least a glimmer of hope. But any ambitions there were for moving significant personal or corporate income tax changes are now waning.

Representatives are likewise becoming disillusioned about the chances of any major sales tax fixes passing off of the floor, although it’s way too early to forecast failure with any confidence. And that makes it a policy issue to watch. In fact, what the House ultimately decides to do with the state sales tax structure could greatly influence the outcome of the ongoing regular session — and the governor’s decision to potentially call a fourth special session.

Those close to Edwards are stopping short of labeling the possibility as “inevitable,” which was the word that was used in December to advertise the run-up to this term’s third special session in February. Nonetheless, those same sources note that “inevitable” is a term that could be thrown around sooner rather than later.

With the regular session inching ever closer to its June 8 adjournment, and the timeline becoming uncomfortably tight for the House to send tax bills over to the Senate, many in the administration feel like another special session would be the only worthwhile reaction to the Legislature failing to address next year’s fiscal cliff.

This isn’t news to lawmakers located near the center of the action. A fourth special session was quietly being predicted by some in the leadership in April.

While lawmakers, lobbyists and many others would prefer to come back to Baton Rouge during a fall gathering, the administration may choose to repeat last year’s post-regular session call, when the second special session convened on the same day that the 2016 regular session ended.

The real question, though, is whether lawmakers will act differently if dragged — reluctantly — back into another session.

__________________

__________________

__________________

Birthdays

— Today: Tommy Screen

— Wednesday 05/17: Late journalist John Maginnis (1948) and late Gov. Richard W. Leche (1898)

— Thursday 05/18: Matt Gresham, Kirby Goidel, Robin Winchell Roberts, Ed Miller, Blake Canfield and Ari Krupkin

— Friday 05/19: Rebekah Allen, Brian Angelle and Jim Funk

— Saturday 05/20: Rep. Ed Price, Rep. Alan Seabaugh, Rep. Raymond Crews, former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell, Robert Hollins, Stephen Handwerk and Karen Profita

— Sunday 05/21: Chris Tidmore and Cloyce Clark

— Monday 05/22: Former Congressman Richard Baker

— WHO WE MISSED: Senate attorney Ben Huxen (04/26)

__________________

Anniversaries

— Sen. Jonathan Perry and his wife Christine (known as “Princess” in a loving way; if you’ve seen JP’s comedy routine then you understand) celebrated 18 years of laughter yesterday.

— Paul Sawyer and his wife Lisa celebrated 17 years together over the weekend.

— Scott Kirkpatrick and his bride Heather toasted to 15 years of marriage last week.

— Scott Sternberg and his wife Breland will be celebrating the anniversary of their nuptials on Monday.

__________________

