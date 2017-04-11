TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 94 – APRIL 4, 2017

By

April 4, 2017 — Issue 94

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

I’m in Louisiana’s third largest city this afternoon for a round of interviews with politicos and a speaking engagement. Shreveport has been a hotbed for political transitions over the past year, with its congressional seat and one of the area’s state House seats both turning over.

The latter has been the source of intrigue more lately, with Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti facing off in a April 29 runoff. If you haven't been following the House District 8 contest, then you’ve missed a crazy ride. Bloggers are diving deep, local bridges are being burned and special interest groups are spending serious cash, for at least for a special election.

The matchup is memorable if nothing else. There’s a deacon with combat experience and support from the business lobby on one side (Crews) and a pastor/physical therapist with military service and a brother in the Louisiana Senate on the other side (Gatti).

Back in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards sounds busy. He’s not only continuing to lean forward on his administration’s revenue plan that was released last week, as well as his “smart on crime” campaign, but the governor also revealed the key bills today that make up his “agenda that advances family values.”

Two of the bills will produce sequels to battles that were waged last year against business and industry:

— HB 222 by Rep. Helena Moreno would promote “pay transparency” by prohibiting employers from taking actions against employees for inquiring about, discussing or disclosing their wages or those of other employees.

— SB 153 by Sen. Troy Carter would increase to the minimum wage up to $8.50 over a two-year period.

While those bills would “value Louisiana families,” as the governor put it, this one fits into the category a little more neatly:

— SB 66 by Sen. Regina Barrow would extend the sunset of the Children’s Cabinet to August 15, 2022, and expand the duties of the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board to focus on child poverty prevention initiatives.

Finally, these two bills round out the family values package:

— HB 192 by Reps. Helena Moreno and Kirk Talbot would in most cases limit first-time prescriptions of opioids for acute pain to a seven-day supply.

— SB 55 by Sen. Fred Mills seeks to strengthen the Prescription Monitoring Program by requiring that prescribers check the system upon initial prescription of a Schedule II drug, including opioids, with exceptions for cancer and hospice patients.

You can view the governor’s entire legislative agenda here, as it stands today.

Looking ahead, Edwards will be in Washington, D.C., tomorrow, reports Capitol ace Melinda Deslatte of The Associated Press… Her words:

Edwards will testify Wednesday morning before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The committee is holding a hearing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's response to the August floods that hit the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

The Democratic governor's office says Edwards plans to talk about where the federal government's response has been helpful to the state and where federal regulations have slowed recovery efforts.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: Louisiana’s German-Born Governor

On March 4, 1864, a Jewish-born (according to some source materials) immigrant from Germany was sworn in as Louisiana’s first Union governor.

George Michael Decker Hahn, known to friends as Michael, settled first with his family in New York City and then what is now Texas before moving to New Orleans and graduating from Tulane University with a law degree.

He was elected to the school board in Orleans at the age of 22 but truly earned notoriety some years later due to his anti-Confederate stances. When Union troops took over New Orleans, he became a congressman for the area and while in Washington became friends with President Abraham Lincoln.

That friendship certainly helped when a special election was called in Louisiana in 1864 and Hahn appeared on the ballot as a candidate for governor — and won. His agenda was aggressive and he immediately called for a constitutional convention and voting rights for African-Americans.

But Hahn’s big dreams never materialized. Some federal officials refused to recognize his civil government, so Hahn resigned exactly one year after taking his gubernatorial oath to instead serve in the U.S. Senate. He didn’t have much better luck in D.C., though, where southern senators were blocked from being sworn in following Lincoln’s assassination.

After his run at elected greatness Hahn’s life forever changed during the New Orleans Riot of 1866 when he received a gunshot wound that forced him to slow down a bit. But not a lot.

He went on to found the town of Hahnville; publish The St. Charles Herald-Guide newspaper, which is still in circulation today; and serve as the superintendent of the U.S. Mint in New Orleans and as a district judge. He died in 1886 of a ruptured blood vessel.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Political Chatter

— Patrick Mulhearn has tendered his resignation as the executive director of Celtic Studios, effective June 30. No word yet on his second act.

— Via The Advocate’s Will Sentell… “The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and 21 other groups Tuesday urged state lawmakers to approve an increase of at least $500 million per year for roads, bridges and other transportation needs.” That includes the Louisiana Chemical Association… READ MORE

— Dawn Maisel Cole has formed Full Circle Strategies, a government and public affairs firm that will “provide clients with a full suite of services to include stakeholder engagement, coalition building and association management, event planning and traditional government affairs activities.” LEARN MORE

— Chris Hewitt, the son of Sen. Sharon Hewitt, served as one of the media coordinators on the latest DreamWork’s animated feature, The Boss Baby, which was voiced by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire and others.

— Congressman Mike Johnson has endorsed Raymond Crews in House District 8.

— Sen. Dan Claitor, on the public response to his SB 142 to abolish the death penalty for people who commit crimes after July 30: “The response I have received from the public regarding my effort to repeal the death penalty in our state has been surprising, overwhelming, and gratifying. If this public reaction is indicative, there is a real chance this can become reality in this session of the Louisiana Legislature.”

— The Press Club of Baton Rouge will not meet on Monday due to the opening of the regular session.

– Congressman Clay Higgins recently returned from a congressional trip to the United States’ southern border with colleagues from the House Homeland Security Committee and a bipartisan anti-terrorism task force.

— Majority Whip Steve Scalise on replacing Obamacare at today’s leadership press conference: “Our members continue to work hard to come to a consensus on making sure we can get a healthcare bill to the President’s desk. Obviously we are not there yet, but we're continuing to work. There’s a lot of really good work being done by our members, with all of us together, so that we can continue moving this process forward.”

— The Public Affairs Research Council will host its annual conference and luncheon on Friday, April 21, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. FULL AGENDA

— Statewide coalition of 30 organizations calls for legislative support and increased investment in early care and education. THE LETTER

— The third Louisiana Survey from LSU is out and focuses on criminal justice reform. READ IT

— Gambit political editor Clancy DuBos is winning the pun war over the commercial activity tax the governor has proposed. “Now that Edwards’ CAT is finally out of the bag, a lot of folks are looking for ways to spay it.” Not to be outdone, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne let this one loose after last week’s official reveal: “Well, the CAT’s out of the bag.” READ CLANCY’S TAKE

— The Northwestern State University presidential search committee selected four semifinalists to interview at the end of the month for the school’s top post: Neal Barlow, dean, College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Arkansas Tech University; Chris Maggio, acting president and vice president for the student experience, Northwestern State University; Timothy Quinnan, vice president for student affairs, University of Texas at Arlington; and William Wainwright, chancellor, Northshore Technical Community College.

— UNO POLL: “President Trump has a 58 percent job approval rating, which equals the 58 percent of the vote that he received from Louisiana voters in November’s presidential election.”

— Want a heads up on hunting and fishing action in the session? Legislative liaison Cole Garrett will offer an overview Thursday at the 1:30 p.m. meeting of the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

— POLL from Restore the Mississippi River Delta… “An overwhelming 88 percent of Louisiana voters want their legislators to vote for the 2017 Coastal Master Plan…”

— Manship School junior Sarah Gamard is the winner of the 2017 John Maginnis Scholarship.

— Civil trial attorney James Carter has been appointed to the Greater New Orleans Inc. Board of Directors.

__________________

Fundraisers & Events

— Rep. Julie Emerson has a big fundraiser on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette that is expected to be attended by Congressman Clay Higgins, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Speaker Taylor Barras… The “sponsored by” list is worth checking out too… INVITE

— Sen. Neil Riser’s campaign for treasurer had a well-attended fundraiser last week in Monroe, and the event had a host list that was so large it would be difficult to list then names here. BUT YOU CAN READ THEM HERE

— Rep. Julie Stoke’s campaign for treasurer has a fundraiser tonight in Metairie starting at 5:30 p.m. that’ll be hosted by Joe Canizaro, Laney Chouest and others of note. INVITE

— Louisiana Family Forum’s annual legislative pastors briefing is next Tuesday, April 11, at the Old State Capitol. MORE INFO

__________________

Analysis: Populist Label Applied To Governor

Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t have the ability to grease the skids at the Capitol like his predecessors.

He won’t be able to throw around cash during the spring session to help lawmakers with pet projects. And he won’t be able to remove disagreeable representatives from influential committees due to Republican rule in the House.

But Edwards, like every governor before him, does have the capacity to craft powerful policy narratives. After all, having the Louisiana press corps listen when you speak is practically an inalienable right of being the state’s top elected official.

That’s why the governor got a jumpstart over his opponents on setting the tone for the session that convenes on April 10. His message to reporters was clear: Louisiana’s most successful companies are not paying their “fair share” in taxes and about 90 percent of individual taxpayers — mom and dad and Aunt Susan — are paying too much.

As a legislator and as a gubernatorial candidate, Edwards was described as a populist on a number of occasions. But it wasn’t until last week, when he revealed his session plan and “fair share” message, that the label reemerged with a force and was applied to him as a sitting governor.

Political populism and economic populism have always meant something different in the Bayou State, depending on the context. Huey Long’s form of populism, for example, isn’t an absolute perfect match for Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s approach to populism or even President Donald Trump’s.

Edwards, for his part, seems to lack the incendiary rhetoric and brash decision-making that is usually attributed to populist leaders. Coupled with his one year in office, it may be too early to define his style or policy agenda with that single word. For now.

But the governor has most certainly adopted a more pointed approach to dealing with the state’s corporate elite — and he’s hoping the public reaction creates a wave of support large enough to float his entire agenda.

You can hear it clanging around Baton Rouge’s echo chamber. The Advocate newspaper has twice called called the governor a “populist” over the past week, while his harshest critics at the Capitol prefer to compare his plan to political class warfare. Both descriptions probably push the matter a little too far, but it’s the narrative that the Edwards Administration launched and that the Louisiana media has clung to so far in its coverage.

Surprisingly enough, the two previous administrations that have the most to show us…

To read the rest of my weekly syndicated column, including comparisons between JBE’s young tenure and the terms of Buddy Roemer and Mike Foster, click here.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

