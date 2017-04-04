TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 93 – MARCH 28, 2017

By

March 28, 2017 — Issue 93

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

I’m typing keys on my MacBook Pro from New Orleans, just a few blocks away from where city planners had plotted a navigational canal before the government abandoned the project and locals instead got Canal Street.

This city is alive with politics, despite the very slow start to the fall municipal races. We all certainly care about who will be the next mayor, but if you want some new info on how the legislative delegation is colliding with the City Council elections, get onboard with LaPolitics Weekly. I’ll have some news to know for subscribers on Friday morning. Subscribe today!

Back in Baton Rouge, the drama is building. Gov. John Bel Edwards will release his plan tomorrow that will bring with it more skepticism than hope. (A complicated tax plan released for the first time just a week and a half before the regular session starts surely isn't the rollout the administration was hoping for.)

Anyway… I’ll see you all on April 10 at the Capitol.

It’ll be the first day of our new political reality.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The Roemer Revolution (And Shades of JBE)

This month marks the 29th anniversary (March 14, 1988) of the birth of the so-called Roemer Revolution — or, more specifically, the swearing in of Charles Elson "Buddy" Roemer III, Louisiana’s 52nd governor.

There are parallels between Roemer’s start at the Capitol and the introduction of the era of Gov. John Bel Edwards in this current term.

Roemer during his time in office stared down a $1.3 billion deficit, and called a special session to address it. Edwards, meanwhile, had a combined budget shortfall of about $3 billion waiting on him last year when he took office, and he ended up calling two special sessions to address those. (Plus there’s a $400 million shortfall in the next budget and about $1.2 billion worth of temporary taxes that come off the books in 2018.)

Voters in 1989 rejected several of Roemer’s proposed constitutional tax changes, which were part of a larger reform push. Last year voters also dumped an Edwards proposal on the ballot to do away with a major corporate tax break.

What certainly set Roemer apart was his decision in 1991 to switch from Democrat to Republican — making him the only governor in Louisiana history to swap out party labels while in office.

Roemer’s missteps in office — primarily his failure to convince the Legislature and voters to embrace his aggressive fiscal agenda — resulted in a third place finish in the 1991 governor’s race. As such, Roemer’s re-election campaign was forced to the sidelines for the “Race From Hell,” which pitted former klansman David Duke against Edwin Edwards.

Despite the defeat, Roemer went on to become a successful businessman in the private sector. He ran for governor unsuccessfully again in 1995 and flirted with a U.S. Senate bid before launching a presidential run in 2012 that focused on campaign finance reform.

Today, former Gov. Roemer is said to be working on a book about his life growing up on Scopena, his family’s plantation near Bossier City.

__________________

***HAVE A FRIEND THAT SHOULD BE READING TUESDAY TRACKER? Get them to sign up here: http://lapolitics.com/tracker/

***GOT A HOT TIP FOR US? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com!

__________________

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

A message from Harris, DeVille & Associates:

Community Foundation to launch Sasol-funded Workforce Readiness Courses

The Community Foundation for Southwest Louisiana will host the first Workforce Readiness Training Program seminar, conducted by Carheel Consulting, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Central Library in Lake Charles.

The event is the first of 10 free professional skills development sessions sponsored by Sasol as part of the Workforce Training Scholarship Program. Individuals interested in workforce readiness training are encouraged to attend any or all of the sessions.

The seminar series will provide five professional skills courses including cover letter and resume drafting, employment interview preparation, job search strategy and communication and networking. Sessions will be held monthly at 5:30 p.m. alternating between Central Library (301 W. Claude St.) and Westlake Recreational Center (1221 Sampson St.).

Carheel also provides career counseling services for participants in the Workforce Training Scholarship Program, serving as a liaison between participants, educational institutions and service providers. To learn more about the Workforce Training Scholarship Program, visit www.foundationswla.org.

“We are excited to continue the momentum of the Workforce Training Scholarship Program and Resource Guide by offering these courses to local jobseekers,” said Sara Judson, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

The Workforce Readiness Training Program aims to build on the success of the Workforce Resource Guide, which has been downloaded for free online more than 6,700 times since Sasol launched the tool in 2013.

__________________

What You Should Be Reading!

As Louisiana’s premier trade publication for elected officials, lobbyists, campaign professionals and journalists, LaPolitics Weekly has been delivering insider political news to an elite subscription base for 24 years.

Become part of the community by subscribing today!

__________________

Podcast Returning Soon

The second season of The LaPolitics Report podcast will return the week of the regular session, which convenes on April 10.

If you simply cannot wait, start over with episode one of season one, featuring Senate President John Alario. You can find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

__________________

Political Chatter

— The House money committees met today. The word from conservative reps: Deeper cuts needed.

— Republican Party of Louisiana Executive Director Jason Doré, the longest serving ED in the nation, will be moving his family to the nation's capital to serve as an official in the administration of President Donald J. Trump. Bo Staples, the party’s political director, will serve as the interim executive director.

— LSU: “2017 Louisiana Survey: Public Supports Raising Taxes to Fund Key Services, But Which Kind of Taxes Remains Unclear” READ THE POLL

— TAX FOUNDATION: “Gross receipts taxes are known to be regressive and harmful to economic growth. Nevertheless, Louisiana is one of four states this year already considering such a tax to raise additional revenue. Gov. John Bel Edwards will reportedly unveil issue a gross receipts tax proposal…”

— FROM PAR… “The Governor's Surprise: How to evaluate the gross receipts tax proposal” READ THE REPORT

— CHERVENAK: “Vote Analysis for Judicial Elections in Orleans Parish” READ IT

— The Capitol Correspondents Association has awarded two scholarships for promising journalists to Maria Goddard and Sam Karlin.

— Journalist Charlie Whinham has left LPB and started a new job with the Office of Tourism.

— The state office of the National Federation of Independent Business has presented “Guardian of Small Business” certificates to 33 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives. FULL LIST (First-term lawmakers have an asterisk by their names)

— Campaigns and Elections Magazine awarded Causeway Solutions of Metairie, TargetPoint and the RNC a Reed Award for “Best GOTV Execution” for its work identifying and engaging voters in Republican elections last year. Additionally, the American Association of Political Consultants awarded the same trio with a Gold Pollie Award for the “Best Use of Analytics in the Voter Scoring” for a program that was developed to predict and measure electoral behaviors of voters in 2016.

— HISTORY UPDATE… If you remember last week’s history hit on Catahoula Parish, then you’ll enjoy this update on the Catahoula Cur from Jim Brown, who sponsored the enacting legislation: “I authored the legislation making the Catahoula Cur the state dog. It was done by me at the request of some dog breeders in Catahoula, Louisiana, in St. Mary Parish.”

— The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association has elected John Hollowell as chairman of its Board of Directors. He is chief executive officer, president and a member of the board of Shell Midstream Partners, LP and he is also the executive vice president of US Pipelines.

— The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association held its 2017 annual meeting last week in New Orleans. The two-day meeting brought local, state and national stakeholders together to discuss Louisiana’s place in the field of energy. Revenue Deputy Secretary Kevin Richard, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris and Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub spoke. BP Oil Supply Economist Armine Thompson also outlined the energy outlook for 2017, and the luncheon speaker was national political analyst Stuart Rothenberg.

— BRIGGS: “It’s time to flip the conversation…” READ IT

— WAGS: “Here we go again…” READ IT

__________________

Fundraisers & Events

— THE JP CAUCUS! Sen. Jean-Paul Morrell and Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan have a fundraiser tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. at the Jimmie Davis House in Baton Rouge. INVITE

— Sens. Blade Morrish and Ronnie Johns will have a joint fundraiser tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the LRA House (1312 Ted Dunham Drive in Baton Rouge).

— A “Bon Voyage” event for Judy McCleary as she departs the lobbying world for a new career will be held at the LRA House tomorrow at 7 p.m.

— Congressman Garret Graves has a fundraiser in New Orleans on Friday at noon in the Turtle Room of Cafe Adelaide. INVITE

— Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has a fundraiser next Thursday, April 6, at the The Landing in Natchitoches, at 7 p.m. INVITE

— Rep. Julie Stokes’ campaign for treasurer has a fundraiser tonight at City Club in Baton Rouge at 5:30 p.m. During the event she will receive the Tax Foundation’s award for “Outstanding Achievement in State Tax Reform.” BR INVITE Stokes also has another on Wednesday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. at LaFonda in Lafayette. LAF INVITE

— Angele Davis has a fundraiser for her treasurer campaign in New Orleans this afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Orpheum. NOLA INVITE She also has another on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge. BR INVITE

— Celtic head Patrick Mulhearn and others are hosting a fundraiser for Rep. Edmond Jordan’s state Senate campaign on Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Celtic Studios. And get this — while at Celtic Studios, the co-producers of the box office hit “God is Not Dead” will invite those at the fundraiser to participate in an extras casting session for their upcoming faith-based film “One Nation Under God” starring Kevin Sorbo. INVITE

— The New Orleans Coalition, one of the city’s first integrated political organization, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on April 3 with a roast honoring Felicia Kahn, a long-time Coalition member and political activists.

— LABI: “Chambers of commerce and business organizations around the state are partnering with LABI to offer employers a preview of what's ahead in the 2017 legislative session and how decisions in Baton Rouge can affect your business. REGISTER NOW to hear from LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack.” DATES AND CONTACTS

— Orleans Sheriff Marlin Gusman has his 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Audubon Riverview (also known as "The Fly" area behind Audubon Zoo).

__________________

Analysis: Race For Treasurer Wide Open

A few polls are starting to surface in the race for state treasurer and they offer up a shared theme — this election is wide open and no one has it cornered.

That’s not much of a surprise.

Just getting voters to pay attention to this race will be a monumental challenge. Few actually care about the office, it is anything but politically sexy and there will be no other statewide elections on the Oct. 14 ballot.

It is an important position, though. The next treasurer will be charged with overseeing the state’s bank accounts. He or she will also chair the Bond Commission and set its agenda. And that’s where the real political leverage can be found. The commission oversees all government borrowing and it’s a place where donors and influencers commingle in hopes of scoring favorable votes and, more importantly, inclusion on agendas.

But the role of the treasurer also evolved under its last standard-bearer, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who upgraded his elected position last year and prompted a special election this fall. Kennedy was an outspoken fiscal hawk, an anti-governor of the highest order — no matter who was in office — and a ready-to-go quote-maker for the Louisiana press.

The position of treasurer is a brand-maker thanks to Kennedy and many of his possible replacements are attracted to that idea.

Yet none seem poised to take the crown — or even seize the lead in this developing race. Polling shows the undecided vote, as of now, is gigantic for a statewide race. Moreover, very few voters polled can even recognize a name in the early field. (Qualifying for the office is July 12-14.)

Even the trial heats run so far have the established candidates all within a couple of points of each other. So money and organization will certainly be key factors, although the primary victors will probably reach the runoff by spending less than $1 million each.

The latest development in the race comes courtesy of a woman who has not yet officially announced that she will be a candidate for state treasurer. Still, Angele Davis, president and CEO of the Davis Kelley Group, certainly looks the part.

She has fundraisers already scheduled and her performance in those events will tell us a lot about how this race might shape up. Davis’ host lists do show a who’s who of Louisiana politics — contributors and heavyweights like Boysie Bollinger, Jimmy Maurin, Mark Romig, Gary Solomon and others.

But the name the candidates really want to be with is Kennedy, who has not yet tipped his hat on who he might support. A few of the candidates, however, have tried to stack their campaign teams with the personalities that helped Kennedy get to where he is today.

For now, it looks like a regional game. If Davis, a native of Baton Rouge; state Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner; and state Rep. John Schroder of Covington all qualify for the contest, a bidding war for white votes in southeast Louisiana will commence and could have the effect of splitting that portion of the regional electorate. All three are Republicans and politicos expect that all of them will make the race.

State Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia, another Republican, appears to the lone soul from north Louisiana, a region of the state the longtime lawmaker should be able to carry easily. His campaign would probably be well served by making a big push in Acadiana as well, where his rural messaging should resonate.

While Cajun Country could be the battlefield that matters most in the fall, Schroder could have a slight edge in a low turnout race if he can keep his native St. Tammany, a critical GOP base, intact. Meanwhile, one of Stokes’ best advantages — being the only woman in the field — certainly won’t be helped by Davis making an official entry.

Stokes does have another advantage, and that’s the amount of media attention she has received in recent years for her unrelenting approach to both understanding Louisiana’s tax system and offering possible solutions. Even though she still has some work to do to increase her name recognition, Stokes may have some crossover ability, as evidenced by her showings across different demographics.

The same could be said about the other contenders as well, given the timeframe they’re working with. It just depends on how close to center on the ideological spectrum they want to move.

Taking all of this into account, the most important question in the race has still not been answered. Will a marketable Democrat from New Orleans get into this election? If the answer is yes, it could become an immediate game-changer in a field dominated by Republicans.

Of course, it probably won’t increase turnout. Or make many more people interested in the race. But we can always dream.

__________________

***POLITICAL TIDBIT? Let us know about it at news@LaPolitics.com!

***WHAT ARE YOU SEEING OR HEARING OR RECEIVING? BRAG ON YOURSELF. Send it to news@LaPolitics.com!

***HAVE A FUNDRAISER OR EVENT? Send it to news@LaPolitics.com!

***CAREER MOVE? POLITICAL APPOINTMENT? Let us know about it at news@LaPolitics.com!

***HAVE A FRIEND THAT SHOULD BE READING TUESDAY TRACKER? Get them to sign up here: http://lapolitics.com/tracker/

__________________

THE TOP 100!

A message from Harris, DeVille & Associates:

HDA Congratulates Client Ochsner Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center - Jefferson Highway, Ochsner Baptist Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus were recently named among the best 15 U.S. Major Teaching Hospitals on the 100 Top Hospitals Award® list published by Truven Health Analytics, a leading provider of information and solutions to improve the cost and quality of healthcare.

Ochsner is the only healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama included in the list, which includes other prominent institutions like Emory University Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and St. Luke’s University Hospital.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the 100 top hospitals in the country by Truven Health Analytics,” said Robert Wolterman, CEO, Ochsner Medical Center - Jefferson Highway. “This award shows that our commitment to providing world-class healthcare to our patients is being recognized across our industry. It serves as a testament to the work that our outstanding team of physicians and employees has done to raise the standard of care in our region.”

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana’s largest non-profit academic healthcare system. Ochsner operates 30 owned, managed and affiliated hospitals and more than 60 health centers with a mission to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate. For more information visit www.ochsner.org.

__________________

Birthdays

— Today: Sen. Eric LaFleur, Kathy Morrish, Vanessa Waguespack Anseman, Dawn Chanet Collins, Paula J. Robinson and Rhaoul Guillaume

— Wednesday 03/29: Tres Bernhard, Alex V. Cook, Nicole Davis DesOrmeaux and David Balhoff

— Thursday 03/30: Sen. Greg Tarver, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, former Congressman Buddy Leach and Stanton F. McNeely III

— Friday 03/31: Chris Tyson and Jerry Arbour

— Saturday 04/01: Rep. Steve Pugh, former Rep. Tim Burns and Nancy Gill

— Sunday 04/02: Beau Tidwell and Maggie Heyn Richardson

— Monday 04/03: Grambling Prez Rick Gallot, Paul Sawyer, former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel, Lori Melancon, Lee Zurik and Bill Profita

__________________

Pitter Patter

— Rep. Ted James and his wife Veronica are expecting a baby girl. She will be eligible to run for governor in 2042.

__________________

Anniversaries & Weddings

— Robert Barham and his wife Melba notched 42 years of wedded bliss last week.

— Journalist Maya Lau married Jesse Hardman over the weekend.

— Rep. Stephanie Hilferty and her husband Michael celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last week.

— Travis Guillory and his wife Madelyn toasted to their anniversary this past weekend.

__________________

***BIRTHDAY? EXPECTING? ANNIVERSARY? You, your boss or your friend. Doesn’t matter. We want to know about it. Send your big news to news@LaPolitics.com!

***HAVE A FRIEND THAT SHOULD BE READING TUESDAY TRACKER? Get them to sign up here: http://lapolitics.com/tracker/