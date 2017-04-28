The First 100 Days: A review from D.C.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt coined the term, “first hundred days,” in a radio address in 1933. He was referring to the 100-day session of the 73rd U.S. Congress, but somehow the term came to apply to the first 100 days of a presidential administration.
No matter where one falls on the political spectrum and with little surprise, the first hundred days of President Donald Trump’s administration have been rather turbulent.
“Well, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my 42 years in a political arena at a local, state or federal level. It’s strange and complicated — and a mystery at the same time as to what’s going on,” said Congressman Rodney Alexander, senior director of federal affairs at The Picard Group.
Alexander was elected to six terms, from 2003-2013, as a Republican to the United States House of Representatives. “Everybody has an opinion on what’s going on up here, but I’m not sure anyone really knows for sure,” he said.
Alexander said the confusion goes beyond the Executive Branch, with House and Senate members voting no on things they voted yes on last year and/or voting yes on things they voted no on last year — all with no explanation.
“You have a certain element, on both sides of the spectrum, committed to voting no on everything. Then, you have some with a wait-and-see attitude — they’re saying, ‘Let’s let it come to a stop, then we’ll figure out how to get started again,’” he said. “The President has some good things in mind for the country, but the art of the deal sometimes doesn’t have anything to do with politics. Things successful in the business arena don’t necessarily apply to politics.”
Emily Bacque, The Picard Group’s director of federal affairs, agrees that there’s a different tone in the Capital City. “It’s chaotic, but every transition is chaotic,” she said. “We saw something similar when Obama and Bush came in. The 100-day mark is Saturday, but Trump will be the first president in years not to have any major legislation passed in those first hundred days. It goes to show the disarray the Republican House is in and how difficult it is to reach consensus.”
Bacque said that the general pace inside the Beltway seems particularly fast this year.
“It’s always fast from January to June, but it’s so much more intense this year. You feel it everywhere. People are exhausted. Maybe it’s because you never know what’s going to come from the White House on any given day,” she said.
She’s also noticed considerably increased crowds, especially at the Capitol. “The lines, the crowds, the traffic — it feels like so many more people are coming to have their voices heard, maybe it’s the fear of the unknown,” Bacque said.
One of Alexander’s biggest concerns is the stigma the word compromise has come to have — and the hesitation to use it when it comes to leading the country. “Compromise is needed even to keep a marriage together,” he said. “When one loses the ability to compromise or puts it in the ugly-word category and refuses to use it, then that complicates things even more.”
Alexander and Bacque said they remained hopeful. In separate interviews when asked what they thought would help, both Alexander and Bacque brought up the benefits of travel and gaining understanding of the hardships others face. Alexander said that seeing up-close-and-personal struggles in Third World countries offers a different level of insight and appreciation on life in the USA.
“I wish there was a way young people and others could go to places where they have so much less,” he said. “We still have the best the world has to offer.”
Bacque said she’s been giving more thought to the benefits of domestic travel and mentioned that Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in California, recently traveled to Rep. Hal Rogers’ 5th Congressional District in rural Kentucky.
“I really was struck by this idea of we need to get to know each other,” she said. “There may be more compromise if we know each other better.”
Alexander said that people have asked him “why no one on the other side of the globe likes us.”
He offers a simple response, “Have you been to Washington? We don’t like us.”
Even still, both Alexander and Bacque agree that work is getting done — it’s a different pace and atmosphere, but work is happening.
“Regardless of the frustration level in Washington at times, things are still going to get done,” Alexander said. “We are able to take advantage of the years of experience we have and get results for the Picard clients.”