TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 92 – MARCH 21, 2017

By

March 21, 2017 — Issue 92

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

I’m writing from down the bayou today, in Houma. I spoke with members of the South Central Industrial Association about the upcoming regular session and this year’s election schedule.

Businesses down here are starting to get a bit nervous about what Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature have in store for them this spring. I imagine that sentiment is starting to settle in all around the state.

Reps. Zee Zeringue and Beryl Amedée were in attendance, as was former Sen. Reggie Dupre, who now heads up the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. All were in good spirits, despite the quickly approaching session.

Speaking of that session, and the politics outside Louisiana’s Capitol, Friday’s issue of LaPolitics Weekly will have some entertaining and enlightening stories. If you’re not signed up, get on the list today. The politics of 2017 are about to take us for a wild ride.

As soon as I hit SEND on this issue I’m New Orleans-bound. I’ll be joining Clancy DuBos, Frank Donze and Tommy Screen at Loyola’s Institute of Politics class tonight. It’s a terrific program that always yields an interesting conversation.

Until then, and for the second week in a row, I’m seeking refuge in a newsroom far from home to hit this Tracker deadline late in the day. This time I’m at The Houma Courier, following last week’s stop at The Monroe News-Star. Thanks to Keith Magill and his team for letting me steal a small piece of property. (Also, for your own future visits to The Courier, the headache medicine is kept inside the desk of Brent St. Germain.)

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The Catahoula Cur And Catahoula Parish

Thursday will mark 209 years (March 23, 1808) since Catahoula Parish was formed — just five years following the Louisiana Purchase.

Home to roughly 10,000 people today, the parish early on was attractive to Protestants and those of British decent, which added a different kind of influence to the northern part of our young state.

Catahoula is actually a Tensas word that Native Americans in the area used to describe a “big, clear lake.” (Catahoula Lake was originally a part of Catahoula Parish but is now located within the boundaries of LaSalle Parish.)

While some folks might tell you that the parish derives its name from the Catahoula Cur or Catahoula Leopard Dog, it’s actually the other way around. Louisiana’s official state dog (declared so in 1979) was named after the parish.

The breed certainly has a place in our rich history. Late Gov. Earl Long kept a kennel full of Catahoulas and late President Teddy Roosevelt is said to have used them while hunting.

__________________

__________________

PLANTING A SEED IN THE COMMUNITY

A message from Harris, DeVille & Associates:

Sasol Planting 1,000 Trees In 1,000 Days

As Sasol advances construction on its new ethane cracker and derivatives complex, located adjacent to the existing facility in Westlake, Louisiana, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the environment through restoring, preserving and enhancing local ecosystems.

In 2016, the Calcasieu Parish community identified a need to restore, preserve and enhance local ecosystems. Tree planting was suggested as a project to help reach that goal.

In response, McNeese State University Harold and Pearl Dripps Department of Agricultural Science, Sasol, the local school system and 11 other community organizations came together to develop and launch 1,000 Trees in 1,000 Days – an effort to plant 1,000 native trees in Calcasieu Parish in 1,000 days.

With the help of local volunteers and community groups, the program planted 200 trees in Calcasieu Parish last November at four sites: the Sulphur Senior Center, Western Heights Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Westlake High.

The remaining 800 trees will be planted throughout the parish at locations identified by a community-led steering committee based on enhancement to local ecosystems, wildlife habitats and other sustainability factors.

In an American Press story, Associate Dean of the McNeese State University Harold and Pearl Dripps Department of Agricultural Science Frederick “Chip” Lemieux said, “We are thrilled to help advance a meaningful program that not only improves our local environment and agricultural setting but also provides a real benefit for the people in our area.”

The next tree planting date will be scheduled soon.

__________________

What You Should Be Reading!

As Louisiana's premier trade publication for elected officials, lobbyists, campaign professionals and journalists, LaPolitics Weekly has been delivering insider political news to an elite subscription base for 24 years.

Become part of the community by subscribing today!

__________________

Podcast Returning Soon

The second season of The LaPolitics Report podcast will return the week of the regular session, which convenes on April 10.

If you simply cannot wait, start over with episode one of season one, featuring Senate President John Alario. You can find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

__________________

Political Chatter

— FAST TRACK: On just day 76 of being on the job this week Congressman Clay Higgins passed his first bill off of the House floor. He became the fourth freshmen to do so this term. The bill is being touted as a non-partisan spending check on the Homeland Security Department.

— Velma Kirksey-Tarver, the wife of Sen. Greg Tarver, received the “Volunteer Service Award for Family Strengthening” at the regional AKA convention this weekend.

— Word that historian and author Walter Isaacson was moving back to New Orleans and leaving the Aspen Institute briefly sent rumors flying through the city that he was being lured into running for mayor. Not so! He is moving back to be a professor of history at Tulane University.

— Following a national search, the Missouri Republican Party named Austin Stukins as its executive director. He will be leaving behind his position as policy advisor to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

— NAMES YOU KNOW: State Treasurer Ron Henson has three new staff appointments… Thomas Enright Jr., first assistant treasurer; Lynnel Ruckert, assistant treasurer; and Sarah Mulhearn, communications director.

— Anna Dearmon Kornick has been named as the deputy campaign manager for Rep. Julie Stokes’ bid for treasurer. She was formerly the communications assistant for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy when he was treasurer.

— UPDATE FROM THE CAMPAIGN: “Rep. John Schroder has been working overtime fundraising for the upcoming treasurer's race. With the help of fundraiser Allee Bautsch, he's held six fundraisers over the last month with seven more are scheduled over the next three weeks.”

— Former Congressman John Fleming’s has been appointmented as deputy assistant secretary for health technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

— The Republican Party of Louisiana has named former state Sen. Elbert Guillory to lead its “outreach effort in traditionally non-Republican communities.”

— Louisiana Federation of Teachers: “Proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Education budget would hit Louisiana hard, costing teachers and students over $73 million, according to the Center for American Progress.”

— AARP Louisiana State Director Denise Bottcher has announced the appointment of Bobby G. Savoie as state president, which is the highest state level volunteer position within the nonprofit.

— Todd Graves, LSU officials, Secretary of State Tom Schedler and John Georges launched Lemonade Day Louisiana in Baton Rouge today with a special press conference. LEARN MORE

— Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was awarded the “2017 Public Leadership in Energy and Environmental Stewardship Award” by General Electric in partnership with the National Lieutenant Governors Association.

__________________

Fundraisers & Events

— AND POLITICS TOO! The Tennessee Williams Festival isn’t just for literary types. Head down to New Orleans over the next few days for a political fix or two that includes panels that focus on the 2015 race for governor; wrongful convictions; the intersection of local government and Storyville; and much more! LEARN MORE

— Congressman Garrett Graves has a fundraiser on Friday in Houma at noon at Copeland’s… Big host list… INVITE

— BIG EASY IN THE BELTWAY: Louisiana State Society has a “French Quarter Party” on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. at Big Chief in Ivy City. Sounds like a serious shindig. Brass Connection Band is playing with an open bar featuring hurricanes, sazeracs, Abita beers and more. GET TICKETS or RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIP

— LAUGH, DON’T CRY: Need a good political laugh ahead of the next legislative session? Tickets are still available for this weekend’s 66th Annual Gridiron Show. It runs Friday and Saturday nights, at the Nicholson Post American Legion Hall at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Curtain rises at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. Want to buy? Contact gridironshowbr@yahoo.com for more…

— Emerge Louisiana has a fundraiser on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Three Muses in New Orleans. TICKETS

— Rep. Julie Stokes’ campaign for treasurer has a fundraiser next Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. at City Club of Baton Rouge. INVITE

__________________

Analysis: Dems Try To Find Footing

There are a few sliver linings for Democrats in Louisiana, a state that leans so far Republican that it sometimes tips over.

The governor, for instance, is a Democrat. The party faithful can likewise find hope in the congressman from New Orleans, especially since he took over a key leadership post in Washington, D.C. Additionally, there are two party officials who were recently placed into national positions of influence.

These are big wins for a party that was reading its own obituary in Bayou State newspapers — over and over — just a few years ago.

But, if political realities are to be embraced, these big wins don’t exactly equate to a new day in Louisiana for Democrats. The odds are still against them, and with the Republicans, when it comes to the Legislature and statewide elections.

Over the past decade, as of March 1 of this year, the Louisiana Democratic Party has lost more than 190,000 voters. By comparison, Republicans added 201,000 new voters during the same period and another 153,000 voters were lumped into the growing ranks of “no party.”

The candidate side of the equation doesn’t look much better. Of the 10 candidates who qualified in the three state House elections on this month’s ballot, only two were Democrats — and one has since dropped out. That this happened in districts where Democrats were at one time competitive doesn’t add much of a positive spin.

As the Louisiana Republican Party reaches one milestone after another, Democrats appear eager to find their footing here. Opportunities, in fact, could be right around the corner.

On the immediate horizon, politicos are watching to see if Democrats can yield a marketable candidate for state treasurer. A special election is slated for the fall and so far formidable names have been difficult to come by…

…Which Democrat might run for treasurer will be a question to ask until the qualifying period ends. And that means Democrats need to have a ready answer. (Unless the entire party infrastructure is prepared to completely abandon a statewide seat — something Republican donors in Louisiana would never allow.)

…A lengthy rebuilding period may be the only solution for those who want to see Democrats return to at least part of their past glory in the state. But it would be a mistake to rely too much on Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Cedric Richmond, the state’s top elected Democrats.

…Some members of the Democratic State Central Committee are starting to look closely at the party’s structure and how its leadership can be most effective. What comes of that process, which is still in its infancy, will be interesting to watch…

For more on the treasurer’s race, as well as additional tidbits on Democrats in the Legislature, Edwards and Richmond, read my entire weekly syndicated column.

__________________

__________________

SEE IT NOW

A message from Harris, DeVille & Associates:

STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics

Film and music students at the Mentorship Academy in Baton Rouge published a promotional video that explores the creation and impact of the Walls Project Mural #21, “On the shoulders of giants,” which was completed July 2015 on the six-story façade of the STEAM high school’s downtown building.

The video features Solutions Through Science Chairwoman Judith Nordgren and Mentorship Academy CEO Graysen Walles, PhD., who share the process and meaning behind the mural. Ten students filmed, edited and produced the video with state-of-the-art equipment as part of a final project for the Mentorship Academy curriculum.

Solutions Through Science proposed the mural as an opportunity to display its support and appreciation for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education and the integral role Louisiana plays in chlorine and chlor-alkali production. The mural was completed by respected South Florida artists Eduardo Mendieta, Jay Bellichi and Paul Hughes.

Take a look at the 14-minute video here on the STS website.

Solutions Through Science is a partnership of chlorine and chlor-alkali producers and users in Louisiana. Established in 2000, STS is a single voice for its member companies. Louisiana’s chlorine producers are critical to the state’s economic growth and produce 35-40 percent of the nation’s chlorine capacity annually. For more information, visit www.stsla.org.

__________________

Birthdays

— Today: Leslie Leavoy

— Wednesday 03/22: Rep. Chris Broadwater, Jennifer Marusak, Lauren Chauvin and Jess Schmeeckle

— Thursday 03/23: Maya Lau and Brian J. Marceaux

— Friday 03/24: Matt Moreau

— Saturday 03/25: Jonathan Diez, Robin Savoy, Tommy Darensbourg and Lauren Gardner

— Sunday 03/26: Angelle Davis, Mike Hasten, Nancy Peele, Suzy Sonnier and Elizabeth Dent Sumrall

— Monday 03/27: Sen. Mike Walsworth, Rep. Dee Richard, Danielle Bourgeois Clapinski, Paul Hart Miller and Trey Baucum

__________________

Anniversaries

— Katherine Mosely Smith and her husband Sen. Gary Smith celebrated eight years together last week.

— Former Rep. Loulan Pitre and his wife Tiffany Peperone reached 10 years of marriage on Friday.

— It’s 15 years and still going strong this week for Derrell Cohoon and his wife Cheryl.

— Kathy L. Brunkhardt and her husband Bill will toast to 49 years on Thursday.

— Last week brought a 16-year anniversary for Bill Skelly and his wife Jessica.

__________________

