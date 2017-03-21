TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 91 – MARCH 14, 2017

By

March 14, 2017 — Issue 91

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

I’m writing you from Monroe this afternoon, the home of the Warhawks and the annual “pea cookin’” at the Tensas Basin Levee District.

I’ve always wanted to attend the event, and did so after a lecture at ULM. It’s a must-stop on the campaign trail in northeast Louisiana — and it did not disappoint.

I finally learned about the hype behind potlikker (Huey Long’s recipe can be found below in the history section) and ran into several local officials like Rep. Katrina Jackson and Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Scotty Robinson.

If you have any business with sheriffs from the region, the pea cookin’ needs to be high on your list. Law enforcement really turns out.

If you’ve been to Washington Mardi Gras, if you’ve been to the Political Hall of Fame in Winnfield, then you owe it to yourself to make the next pea cookin’ in Monroe. It’ll help remind you that, as different as our politics are below and above I-10, that we’re all from Louisiana at the end of the day.

Finally, a special thank you to hometown hero Greg Hilburn for playing tour guide today and to political science professor Joshua Stockley for assigning LONG SHOT to his class at ULM.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The Kingfish Cooks (And Filibusters)

On June 12, 1935, then-U.S. Sen. Huey Long launched into a 15-hour filibuster from the floor that was meant to slow down a bill backed by President Franklin Roosevelt.

The legislation sought to lessen the influence senators had over certain presidential appointments. In Huey’s eyes, that was no way to share the wealth or, rather, the power.

But there’s only so many things a politician can say over a 15-hour period. Even if you’re The Kingfish. So, as a way to fill time, Huey recited his recipe for a proper potlikker, which is basically the broth that’s left in the pot after collards are cooked.

Here it is, from The Congressional Record, as delivered by Huey:

Ingredients

— Turnip Greens (or mustard greens)

— Water

— 1 pound sliced side meat

First you get some turnip greens. You have to wash turnip greens many times… Turnip greens contain more manganese than do mustard greens…

You take the greens and the turnips and you put them in the pot. Remember this: Do not salt them. Do not put any salt, do not put any pepper, do not put any mustard, do not put any kind of seasoning in the pot with them…

Put in a sizable quantity of water… Put in there a piece of salted side meat… You ought to put about a 1 pound hunk of side meat that is sliced, but not clear through, just down to the skin part… It will properly temper the turnip greens when it has been cooked through. That is all the seasoning that is needed.

When you have cooked the greens until they are tender and the turnips until they are tender, you take up the turnips and the greens, and the soup that is left is potlikker.

That brings on the real question of the art of eating potlikker… You draw off the potlikker and you eat it separately from the turnip greens.

Also, cornbread helps, as my friends in Monroe explained today.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Edwin Edwards To Close Out The Season!

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards will be the guest tomorrow on The LaPolitics Report podcast, which will also be the final episode of our first season.

It will be released a little later than usual, probably Wednesday evening. The interview actually takes place tomorrow afternoon and we’ll be working hard to turn it around and make it available as soon as possible.

As usual we’ll be sending out an email with a link to the audio tomorrow, but you’ll also be able to find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

__________________

Political Chatter

— ON THE HUNT: Former Cassidy hand Hunter Hall is D.C.-bound to take on a new gig with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Hall is the incoming special assistant to the secretary.

— Jay Suire, a candidate in the Crowley-based House special election, has a new ad up on TV touting his “prof-life, pro-Second Amendment, anti-tax” stances. WATCH IT

— Retired Col. Rob Maness has endorsed fellow Air Force combat veteran Raymond Crews in Bossier’s House District 8 election.

— Lobbyist Cary Koch has signed on as the executive director Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.

— The Louisiana State Medical Society recently hired Lauren Bailey as the new vice president of legal affairs. Bailey joins LSMS Vice President of Governmental Affairs Jennifer Marusak on the legislative team for the state’s largest physician association.

— The 2017 Press Club of New Orleans’ “Excellence in Journalism Awards” is officially scheduled for July 8.

— Judge Allison H. Penzato will be sworn in as the newest judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday.

— The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation is taking applications for the position of assistant executive director. LEARN MORE

— The Louisiana State Bar Association will release its report on Thursday calling on the Legislature to “adopt sentencing and correction policies that reflect evidence-based and data-driven solutions to reducing incarceration rates.”

— Andrea Mahfouz, the municipal clerk for the City of Westlake, has become the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association’s new 2017-2018 president.

— Joint Statement from Paul Salles, president & CEO of the Louisiana Hospital Association, and Jennifer McMahon, executive director of the Metropolitan Hospital Council of New Orleans, regarding the American Health Care Act… READ IT ALL

— Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, urging them to protect Medicaid expansion as they consider a replacement to the Affordable Care Act.

— Last week, Congressman Mike Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Committee on three separate occasions to advocate for investment into Louisiana’s water infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and defense installations like Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base.

— Today the Tax Foundation released the 2017 version of its annual “Facts & Figures” report, which “tells you everything you need to know about Louisiana’s taxes and finances in one convenient place and how your state compares with the rest of the country.” THE REPORT

— Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser took time Monday to address a group of more than 300 tour operators and travel writers to promote Louisiana at the Travel South Domestic Showcase held in Branson, Missouri. The rest of this week he will be engaged in Washington, D.C., with the National Lieutenant Governors Association and the Louisiana Seafood Marketing and Promotion Board, which Nungesser heads, while testifying at the U.S. International Trade Commission sunset review on retaining current shrimp antidumping orders.

__________________

Fundraisers

— Sen. Troy Carter and Rep. Gary Carter have a joint fundraiser on Wednesday at noon at Long-View in Baton Rouge. INVITE

— Vanessa Waguespack Anseman’s campaign in the Third Circuit has a fundraiser Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

— Rep. Kenny Cox has a fundraiser next Monday, March 20, at noon at Long-View in Baton Rouge. INVITE

— Rep. Rogers Pope has a fundraiser on Wednesday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m. at the Jimmie Davis House. INVITE

— Sen. J.P. Perry has a “Very LOL Fundraiser” scheduled for April 6. It promises to be a different experience compared to the standard meet-and-greet. INVITE

__________________

Analysis: The 60-Day Challenge

When the regular session of the Louisiana Legislature convenes on April 10, it will all come down to clock management for lawmakers and the Edwards Administration. So forget all of the marathon metaphors that you know, because this coming session, which concludes on June 8, is definitely going to be a sprint.

How much can the governor, House and Senate realistically accomplish in 60 days? If all involved manage to stay focused, the end results could be bountiful and meaningful. But policymaking is always easier said than done.

Those eight and a half weeks, positioned squarely in the middle of springtime in Louisiana, will host a bevy of distractions for lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team.

Special interests and legislators will be pushing their own issues that have nothing to do with the budget or tax revenue, which are nonetheless destined to be the session’s featured players. Political action committees will be watching all of the debates closely, attacking those who can vote or veto and building narratives for elections that are more than two years away.

Strip all of that noise away, though, and you’ll see that the primary goal of lawmakers and the Edwards Administration during the regular session will be to dig Louisiana out of its fiscal funk. It’s a broadly-drawn goal, to be certain, but it is without a doubt the focus of most folks who work in the Capitol these days.

That goal applies to the short term, with $1.2 billion in temporary tax money set to disappear in 2018. And it applies to the shorter term, particularly a $400 million budget shortfall that’s forecasted for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

And, yes, the same goal applies to the long term as well, especially as concern builds over the fiscal integrity of state government. No one wants to perpetuate this cycle of budget deficits and deep spending cuts.

Like it has been for the past four sessions, the House will set the tone and the pace of negotiations. If recent history is any indication, the governor will go high for his revenue proposals and the House will go low. Very low. Somehow the Senate will have to insert itself in the middle and find some common ground.

That was the way talks played out during the special session that adjourned last month. There’s actually a bit of negative foreshadowing to glean from that special session as well as some silver linings.

For starters, lawmakers and the administration only had a week and a half to fix a $304 million midyear deficit — and they accomplished just that.

The bad news is that tempers flared, negotiations broke down a few times and disagreements were intense. Which was slightly surprising.

No taxes increases were passed, or even proposed. Spending only had to be cut by $82 million. Nearly $100 million was transferred from the state’s special savings account to help out.

Most of the rancor centered on how to use a few million dollars here and a few million dollars there. While every penny is critical, it’s important to understand that the loudest clashes were produced by what were nickels and dimes in a $27 billion budget.

How will this mentality hold up in a 60-day regular session that hosts truly hefty threats, like a $400 million deficit and a loss of $1.2 billion in temporary tax money?

The pressure will be like nothing we’ve seen so far in this term. In fact, the ability to stay focused on these budget matters will be of the upmost importance to lawmakers.

Other issues will be jockeying for attention, such as criminal justice reform. Influential lobbyists and special interest groups are locked onto the policy push — and they’ll be asking lawmakers to be smart on crime while trying to keep them from looking soft on crime.

Parents and students may end up packing the Capitol as the debate over the TOPS scholarship program gets serious. Email inboxes, text messages and voicemails alone can send a legislator’s district office to a grinding halt. Just try balancing that level of constituent engagement while taking part in what may be one of the most important fiscal debates of modern times.

Conservatives and white Democrats, in particular, are in a delicate spot. Groups like the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority and the Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity will be tracking all votes. They could even drop targeted mailers, launch door-to-door operations and underwrite robocalls in legislative districts during the session.

Eight and a half weeks can seem like an eternity when you’re dealing with that kind of political drama. A reluctance by Republicans to increase taxes, as Democrats dig in for proposed hikes, will only make it seem longer. Still, the primary goal is well known and the timeline to address the related challenges is well defined.

The 60-day challenge is almost here, whether lawmakers and the administration are ready for it or not. Here’s hoping they run out of distractions and delays before they run out of time.

__________________

__________________

__________________

Birthdays

— Today: Former Congressman Bill Jefferson, Mary Ann Sternberg, Michael Trufant and LeAnne Svigel Weill

— Wednesday 03/15: Jodee Niswanger Bruyninckx

— Thursday 03/16: Julia Barnhill Letlow and Chuck Perrodin

— Friday 03/17: Fran Gladden, Preston Beard, Hope Miller and Dean Cacioppo

— Saturday 03/18: Erin Monroe Cowser, Travis Gauthier, Greta Jones and Ravis Martinez

— Sunday 03/19: Sen. Barrow Peacock, Jim Kitchen and Alice Reed

— Monday 03/20: Late Gov. Oramel H. Simpson (1870), Rep. Sherman Mack, Beer League’s John Williams and Tony Perkins

— WHO WE MISSED: Tony Falterman (March 6)

__________________

Anniversaries

— The Advocate’s own lovebirds, Elizabeth Crisp and her husband Ross Dellenger, celebrated another year together over the weekend.

__________________

Anniversary Correction

— It was reported in this space last week that Robert Allain and his girlfriend Morgan Blanchard were celebrating two years of marriage. Except they’re not married. Apologies from The Tracker team to this young couple!

__________________

Wedding Bells

— Jonathan Diez and April Troxclair got engaged over the weekend!

— Mandi Mitchell and Marcus Thomas tied the knot earlier this month.

__________________

