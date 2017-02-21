TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 88 – FEBRUARY 14, 2017

By

Feb. 14, 2017 — Issue 88

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

And a very special Happy Valentine’s Day!

As we all know, love and politics don’t always mix so well, which is why Gov. John Bel Edwards dropped this line in his speech to open the special session yesterday:

“To your spouses and significant others who will spend yet another Valentine’s Day without you, I am sorry.”

For his part, Sen. Barrow Peacock touched upon the same theme earlier in the day while visiting the LaPolitics office on Press Row:

“Arrows are being shot at me left and right. But they’re not from cupid.”

Nonetheless, love was supposedly in the air Monday evening. Several politicos noted as much during on-the-record interviews with reporters. They talked about a different tone in regard to negotiations and a better overall mood of key players as compared to 2016.

The desire to wrap up this special session a little early may be driving some of that. But that was also yesterday. Today is a different day.

House negotiators, in their morning meeting with administration leaders, were still leaning towards wanting a smaller withdrawal from the Rainy Day Fund and deeper cuts — and some of those reductions target areas that the governor wants protected, like higher ed. Surprisingly there has still been little to no talk of fees.

There has likewise been some questions asked by lawmakers about January’s tax deposits at the Revenue Department. What might come of it all is still a little fuzzy at this hour.

Let’s just hope this thing ends with hearts and kisses, just like it started last night. That kind of vibe is a preferable setup for the big, bad regular session that’s lurking in the shadows.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: ‘One Of The (Most) Powerful Of All Senators’

There was actually a time when legislators were allowed to accept contributions while they were working in the State Capitol. Fundraisers were even occasionally held in the building’s taxpayer-funded offices.

A group of reform-minded lawmakers, though, eventually banded together to stop the practice. One of those backers was Armand J. Brinkhaus, who was first elected to the House in 1968 and then to the Senate in 1976. In all he served three decades in the Legislature.

Brinkhaus, however, wasn’t a one-trick pony who was married exclusively to ethics reform. He advocated for French language emersion programs, consumer protections and fairer salaries for public school employees. He served as chairman of both the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Education Committee.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle, as a state representative, worked alongside Brinkhaus in the Legislature. In his book THE OUTHOUSE REPORT, Riddle called Brinkhaus “one of the (most) powerful of all senators.”

Sadly, this standalone chapter in Louisiana’s long political history came to a conclusion over the weekend when Brinkhaus died at the age of 81.

Want to know what Brinkhaus was like inside the rails? Here’s an excerpt from Riddle’s book, which offers a small sampling of his approach and style:

Some senators attained kinglike status in the Senate. They were long-serving and very savvy when it came to the rules of the Legislature and were not afraid to use their Senate power to pound a lowly representative who dared to challenge him (or her). One of those senators was Armand Brinkhaus of Senate District 26 from Sunset. He was smart and well versed in power politics. He served since 1976 and could only be defeated by all-American Tommy Casanova, who played at LSU in the late 1960s. Before his defeat in 1995, Brinkhaus was considered one of the powerful of all senators.

He was in the House during debate, which signaled the members of the House that he was really interested in a particular bill of his. Members of each chamber were allowed on the floor of the opposite chamber. A senator appearing on the House floor had much more effect on his bill than a House member on the Senate floor unless you were the speaker of the House. Brinkhaus moved around and spoke to several House members who appeared to oppose his bill and the opposition began to melt. His bill passed.

On one occasion, Brinkhaus was arguing in favor of the Revenue Estimating Committee allowing an estimate without unanimous support on a temporary basis. Several House members were on the Senate floor attempting to woo senators to vote against it. When asked by the presiding officer if he “waived” his closing, Brinkhaus glared at several House members and Senate opponents and stated, “No, except to wave goodbye to some House members in here.”

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Butch Speer On The Mic

House Clerk Butch Speer is on the podcast for people who love Louisiana politics. The man who has survived constitutional conventions, redistricting and much more discusses how he landed one of the Legislature’s most high-profile gigs and what’s next for him. Butch also offers up some very practical tips for mastering the House process.

We also kick off the show with a job description for being Louisiana governor, as delivered by the other Edwards, Edwin Edwards.

As usual we’ll be sending out an email with a link to the audio tomorrow, but you’ll also be able to find it at LaPolitics.com and on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

__________________

Political Chatter

— Paul Rainwater with Cornerstone Government Affairs confirmed over the weekend that he’s under consideration for the top FEMA job in the Trump Administration.

— Brad Lambert is the new deputy secretary for Louisiana Economic Development. He was previously Harris, DeVille & Associates.

— U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy met with Judge Neil Gorsuch yesterday to discuss his Supreme Court nomination.

— House Natural Resources Chairman Stuart Bishop has his 5th Annual Birdies Fore Bishop event scheduled for April 4 at the Oakbourne Country Club. (More: Larry Warino, 337-315-1661, Warino.Larry@Gmail.com)

— Sen. Brett Allain’s Cochon De Lait is slated for March 18. (More: Laura Meadows, 337-828-9107, LauraMeadows@Gmail.com)

— LABI’s annual meeting is Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.

— COMPLIANCE TIP: Year-end Louisiana campaign finance annual and supplemental reports are due TODAY, disclosing 2016 income and expenditure activity for PACs and campaigns. Missing the deadline can result in late fees assessed by the Board of Ethics ranging in amount from $50 per day (candidates) to $200 per day (PACs)… Via Burland & Maloy…

— Darien B. Flowers, legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, is making an exit and starting a new position at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP in their Washington office.

— Gifford A. Briggs has been appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission.

— The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42 percent of likely U.S. voters believe most judges are impartial and guided by the law. Fifty-two percent think instead that politics influences the decisions of most judges.

— The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal will hold oral arguments at Southern University Law Center next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

— A bipartisan group of 46 freshman members of the 115th U.S. Congress are backing a "Commitment to Civility" document that was drafted by Congressman Mike Johnson. The issue will be addressed on the floor. The exercise is meant to “restore collegiality, trust and civility to the Congress, encourage productive dialogue, and work to build consensus and the public's trust in America’s institutions.”

— Main Street Patriots and Rob Maness’ GatorPAC are hosting the “Spirit of America Rallies” to be held in cities and towns across Louisiana in support of President Trump. On Feb. 27 and March 4 rallies will be held in Mandeville, Bossier City and Baton Rouge.

__________________

Tuesday’s Ledes, And Only The Ledes

— The potential for changes to the corporate income tax structure under the Trump administration is having a chilling effect on the market for tax credits, as some investors are holding off on buying the credits in anticipation of having a lower tax burden by the end of the year… Via Stephanie Riegel, Business Report…

— State Sen. Troy Brown has apologized, asked for forgiveness, and sent out a direct-mail full-color ad with some appropriate Bible verses. And, just in case his constituents and his colleagues aren't as merciful as he hopes, he also hired a lawyer… Via Tim Morris, The Times-Picayune…

— The Louisiana Senate is keeping its options open for punishing Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, who pleaded no contest twice in five months to domestic abuse charges. Senators voted Monday night (Feb. 13) to consider both expulsion and suspension… Via Julia O'Donoghue, Times-Pic…

— The job of trying to determine if retired Angola warden Burl Cain is guilty of any criminal activity took an unusual turn when the district attorney in West Feliciana Parish turned the investigation over to the state inspector general… Via The American Press…

— Results of a poll commissioned by One Acadiana and Connect Lafayette, a coalition of local groups and governments that support “thoughtful design” for the Interstate 49 Connector, suggest Lafayette Parish voters support completion of the interstate through the city, according to a news release from Connect Lafayette… Via Claire Taylor, The Advertiser

— As the Louisiana Legislature began its 10-day special session here Monday night to close a $304 million midyear budget deficit, there’s really just one question in play. Will lawmakers approve withdrawing money from the state’s rainy-day fund as Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked to soften the blow or insist on leaving the savings account intact in favor of deeper cuts? Via Greg Hilburn, USA Today Network…

— An ordinance that will pave the way for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft was approved by Shreveport City Council members Monday during a regular meeting of the council’s public safety committee… Via Seth Dickerson, The Shreveport Times…

— A woman who's alleged that Mike Erwin, a Baton Rouge state district court judge, directed a racial slur toward her at a popular local eatery and watering hole filed an ethics complaint against the judge, a local pastor said Monday… Via Bryn Stole, The Advocate…

— Two offers to buy the former Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans are up for consideration Tuesday (Feb. 13) by the New Orleans Industrial Development Board, the economic development agency that inherited the property from the city… Via Katherine Sayre, NOLA.com…

__________________

Analysis: GOP Leadership Change Could Be Vision-Shifting

When Roger Villere became the chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party 14 years ago, the only statewide GOP official was late Secretary of State Fox McKeithen. Today, of course, Gov. John Bel Edwards is now the only Democrat in statewide office, representing a sort of bookend for Villere in the unpaid position of chair.

Villere has become more public lately about his decision to not seek re-election to the top-tier party job. In response, an internal election to replace him has started to crackle and hiss. The Republican State Central Committee, an elected body, is expected to host an actual vote during the first quarter of 2018…

Party leaders could go in several different directions to replace Villere:

— They could take a cue from the Louisiana Democratic Party, which has Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans as its chair. Placing a regional elected official into the position could have its benefits and some GOP faithfuls have been encouraging two legislators — Rep. Barry Ivey of Central and Sen. Beth Mizell of Bogalusa — to give some consideration to the job. Mizell, though, said on Monday that she has decided against pursuing the opportunity and will continue to focus on her Senate district…

— Couple a growing need for a different approach to fundraising with the rapidly-changing media landscape and you can understand why some state central committee members favor fresh blood — meaning the kind of candidate who could work tirelessly, quickly adapt to changes and grow into the job. That’s the kind of banter that comes up when the likelihood of candidacies from either Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge or Derek Babcock of Denham Springs are discussed. Both ran unsuccessfully for the Legislature last cycle, but both have also remained involved in party politics.

— Then you have the long-timers, those potential candidates who have been there and done that and have the scars of war to prove it. Scott Wilfong, a consultant from Baton Rouge, has been actively campaigning for the chairmanship; Charlie Buckels of Lafayette has said he’s interested; and Louis Gurvich of New Orleans is committed to throwing his hat in the ring.

For more on the challenges the next GOP chair will face, from ongoing litigation to the party’s different factions, read my entire syndicated column.

__________________

__________________

Legislative Awards

__________________

Birthdays

— Today: Former Rep. Raymond Jetson and Jacob Luneau

— Wednesday 02/15: Former Rep. Joe Harrison, Lenny Kopowski, Jerry Pepper and Lynda Woolard

— Thursday 02/16: Sen. Eddie Lambert

— Friday 02/17: Former Rep. Lenar Whitney and Leo Marsh

— Saturday 02/18: Judge Bob Kostelka, Royal Alexander, Mike Stagg, Brent Barksdale and Wes Gautreaux

— Sunday 02/20: Emma Allain and Jason Berry

— Monday 02/21: Former Congressman Charles Boustany

__________________

