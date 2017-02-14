TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 87 – FEBRUARY 7, 2017

By

Feb. 7, 2017 — Issue 87

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

The first special session of 2017 — and hopefully the last — convenes on Monday, but there’s one last chance for political fun this week at Washington Mardi Gras. (News and updates on the big party can be found below.)

Exits are being made as the Capitol heats up. The governor has released his special session plan and has named a new chief of staff. Bills are being drafted as new debates are cropping up over proposed spending reductions.

I tried to ignore most of it yesterday while we recorded three full episodes of The LaPolitics Report podcast.

The first one, featuring Secretary of State Tom Schedler, will be released tomorrow morning. It will be presented in a different format than usual, with an introduction from journalist Greg Hilburn and Korey Ryder of Atticus Strategies and a special sign-off from SOS press secretary Meg Casper. We’ll also have several clips prepared by the State Archives sprinkled throughout the show, including the words of George Rodrigue, Dave Treen, John Hainkel, Wade O. Martin and others!

The following weeks will host episodes with House Clerk Butch Speer and Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson. For political junkies, both are must-listen pods.

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The First Washington Mardi Gras

This week’s history lesson comes courtesy of Luke Letlow, the chief of staff for Congressman Ralph Abraham. Letlow dug up a Feb. 23, 1944, article in The Shreveport Times that describes how “the nation’s capital was initiated tonight into the mysteries and tradition of a real Louisiana Mardi Gras ball.”

Today, 73 years later, a few thousand people from the Bayou State are helping keep the practice alive.

Here’s a scan of the original 1944 article:

— Page 1

— Page 2

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Washington Mardi Gras News

— GET YOUR DISCOUNTED RIDE: Lyft is offering discounted rides for D.C. Mardi Gras. Enter “DCMARDIGRAS2017” in the “promos” section of the app to redeem 20 percent off of one ride up to $50 while in our nation's capital!

— WEATHER UPDATE: It looks like snow in D.C. on Thursday morning. But thankfully nothing like last year.

— In Washington already? Louisiana State Society is gathering its membership for a king cake party to kick off the festivities. They’ve got Randazzo’s, Camellia City, Rouses, Haydel's and others — plus a limited one-hour open bar. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at the Board Room (1737 Connecticut Avenue, NW). BUY TICKETS

— Visit with Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in the Red Stick hospitality suite Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Columbia Hall 9 and 10. INVITE

— Eat some boudin with Mayor-President Joel Robideaux in the “Bienvenue a Lafayette” Suite on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Northwest Room on the lobby level. INVITE

— Historic footage of Washington Mardi Gras, with an introduction from late U.S. Sen. Russell Long… WATCH IT

— For sinners and non-sinners alike, Loyola University and Rev. Kevin Wildes will be hosting a vigil mass on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Columbia Hall, rooms 1-3.

— The John Kennedy for U.S. Senate Suite will have fresh Gulf oysters on Saturday.

— The “Eye of the Tiger PAC” Suite on Friday may be your only chance to break king cake with a member of the U.S. House leadership. Majority Whip Steve Scalise will be there in the afternoon.

— Catch Congressman Cedric Richmond in the “Who Dat PAC” Suite when you can; it’ll only be open for three hours on Friday afternoon. All other congressional suites will be operational during designated times on Friday and Saturday.

— Congressman Garret Graves will be the guest in the “Garret’s Swampy Speakeasy Suite.” Waders not needed.

— U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Clay Higgins and Congressman Mike Johnson are likewise the guests in other suites. Those suite teams are said to be working on toasts for the princesses, stocking the bars and making sure there are enough Mardi Gras beads to go around.

__________________

JBE’s Special Session Plan

— Timeline: Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to Feb. 22 at midnight

— Current fiscal year shortfall: $304 million

— No base funding cuts to K-12, TOPS, higher education, waivers, prisons and social services

— Use $119 million from the Rainy Day Fund

— 2.5 percent spending reduction to judiciary ($3.79 million) and legislative ($1.65 million) branches

— Take $8 million out of the office construction fund for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor

— $3.98 million from the attorney general’s escrow account

— 5 percent reduction in statutory dedications from the attorney general ($1.9 million)

— Decrease statutory dedications for the Department of Transportation and Development ($1.46 million)

— $127.8 million in reductions and adjustments at the Louisiana Department of Health (Journalist Elizabeth Crisp: “…that would be about $55 million once revenue sources are swapped out… the state's public-private hospital partners were notified of the governor's recommendation that their payments be cut by about 1 percent.”

— Possible fee increases or creation of new fees (There are no actual proposals on this front from the Edwards Administration)

__________________

Special Session Challenges For JBE

— Getting a two-thirds vote on the Rainy Day Fund in the House

— Convincing conservatives that the use of one-time money on recurring expenses is different (and acceptable) for a midyear shortfall

— Maintaining urgency as opinion writers question the true severity of the proposed cuts

— Avoiding any politics associated with using the $5.88 million that has ties to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office (Both sides are already going at it)

— Making sure the areas the administration wants protected from cuts stay protected

— Setting the right kind of tone for the regular session

__________________

Political Chatter

— Sen. Neil Riser will officially announce his campaign for state treasurer next week.

— JBE SPEAKS: The governor will deliver remarks at 11:45 a.m. at the Louisiana Municipal Association Mid-Winter Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. He’ll also be at the Louisiana Rice Council & Louisiana Rice Growers Association Annual Joint Membership Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Marais in Jennings.

— PUT IT IN YOUR CALENDAR: The Gridiron Show crew wants you to pencil in March 24 and March 25. The shows have been scheduled. Ticket sales coming soon!

— Sen. J.P. Morrell announced Monday that he is opposed to ongoing efforts by the Army Corps of Engineers to expand the lock at the Industrial Canal and demolish the St. Claude Avenue bridge.

— Sen. J.P. Morrell is also back with his podcast! The first episode of 2017 features crime analyst Jeff Asher. New episodes available in the coming weeks will have Rep. Helena Moreno on women’s issues and the Ignite Advocacy Network; the Louisiana Budget Projects’ Jan Moller on the state’s huge budget woes; and Sen. Norby Chabert on what it’s like to grow up in politics as the child of an elected official. Get episodes at JPMorrell.com, iTunes and Google Play. Ask a question for the show on Twitter using the hashtag #AskJP.

— The first interim calendar for the 2017 regular session is out… READ IT

— Patrick McMath’s Covington City Council campaign has a fundraiser on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Meribo Restaurant in Covington.

— TAX JUSTICE BLOG… What to Watch in the States: Gas Tax Hikes and Swaps… “Louisiana: lawmakers are likely to debate a sizeable gas tax increase this year. An infrastructure funding task force estimated that an increase of 23 cents per gallon would solve the state’s transportation revenue shortfall.” MORE

— Mark Romig, president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, is the new chairman of the board of the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association.

— District Court Judge Scott Schlegel has been selected to participate in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. It draws upon the resources of the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson. Judge Schlegel is one of 60 Scholars chosen for the program’s third annual class. The program kicks off in Washington today.

— Congressman Mike Johnson was named one of only three freshmen members to chair a subcommittee in the House. He will serve as vice chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

— Sen. Danny Martiny and Rep. Katrina Jackson are the Louisiana State Medical Society’s 2016 “Legislators of the Year.”

— Senate President John Alario and Speaker Taylor Barras are the Louisiana State Medical Society’s 2016 “Advocates of the Year.”

— The Tax Foundation has named Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger and Rep. Julie Stokes as the recipients of its “Outstanding Achievement in State Tax Reform” award.

— LPA UPDATE: “The newspaper formerly known as Banner-Democrat in Lake Providence has been sold to Roger Clement and Lee Ann Clement. They have renamed the newspaper the Providence Journal.”

— Former U.S. Senate candidate Josh Pellerin has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Health Education Authority of Louisiana.

— The Louisiana Travel Promotion Association has presented Sen. Eric LaFleur and Rep. Helena Moreno with its “Governmental Friend of Tourism Award.”

__________________

Tuesday’s Ledes, And Only The Ledes

— “Annette Bening will portray former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco in the upcoming Katrina-themed season of ‘American Crime Story,’ it has been announced. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress will portray the one-term Louisiana governor, who was in office when the 2005 hurricane struck, once filming gets underway later this year, according to Deadline and Variety.” Via Mike Scott, The Times-Pic

— “While President Donald Trump has spoken about using endowment money to cut the rising tuition costs for colleges and universities, one Louisiana lawmaker said the idea is worth discussing as the legislative session approaches. ‘I’m not sure if it has merit or doesn’t, but it’s worth a conversation,’ Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish, R-Jennings, said Monday.” Via John Guidroz, The Lake Charles American Press

— “Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy weighed in on the debate about whether Louisiana should tap its Rainy Day Fund to soften midyear budget cuts, prompting a testy exchange of letters between the senator and Gov. John Bel Edwards that spilled into the weekend.” Via Greg Hilburn, The Monroe News-Star

— “As he readies for another round of budget slashing, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he and the Legislature already have made more than $850 million in reductions over his first year as governor. In January, the Democratic governor called them ‘painful government spending cuts.’ That figure appears to exaggerate the impact of the situation, however.” Via Melinda Deslatte, The Associated Press

— “The Washington Post says there are 10 states in America where Democrats are ‘on life support,’ based on control of elected offices. It might surprise some that Louisiana didn't make the list.: Via Tim Morris, The Times-Picayune

— “A group of nonprofit and private law firms filed a lawsuit Monday seeking a court-appointed monitor to oversee Louisiana's troubled public defense system for poor people accused of crimes. The suit describes the system as woefully lacking in money and oversight.” Via John Simerman, The Advocate

— “A draft proposal by education leaders to trim TOPS aid would be a reason for students to avoid state schools, LSU Student Government President Zachary Faircloth said Monday. ‘The Regents' proposals on TOPS create a disincentive to attend Louisiana universities and opens the door for the poaching of our students to rival states,’ Faircloth said in a two-page letter to Higher Education Commissioner Joseph Rallo.” Via Will Sentell, The Advocate

— “State Superintendent of Education John White said Monday he is open to more changes in the long-running controversy over how Louisiana's public schools are graded.” Also via Sentell…

— “Local law enforcement agencies say they won’t be taking part anytime soon in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.” Via Dan Copp, The Houma Courier

— “Louisiana's new public school report card has moved one step closer to prime time. Education Superintendent John White released his latest proposal Monday.” Via Danielle Dreilinger, The Times-Picayune

— “The flood that rocked Louisiana last summer was likely stronger than a so-called 500-year event in some places, new research suggests.” Via Steve Hardy, The Advocate

__________________

Analysis: All Politics Are Local — And Sometimes Shameful

— Let’s start with Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, who is trying to survive revelations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old boy. While that would be enough to send most politicians to the pasture, Yenni is holding on, making appearances and foolishly believing he should be working on education policy. The resulting recall effort is a monumental task — and should it succeed, those signatures will become one of the biggest political stories of 2017. Organizers are more than halfway through with their 180-day window to collect signatures to trigger a recall election. A staggering 90,000 names are needed, of which roughly 50 percent have been collected.

— There’s a separate recall push underway for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, but it’s technically on hold right now. Everyone is instead waiting to get an update on a grand jury that was looking into the new parish president and his dealings. Matassa has been the source of local speculation since the fall, when The Pelican Post published recordings of him and another man supposedly trying to bribe a candidate to drop out of a city council race. Ascension Parish is known for its jambalaya pots and cook-offs, but this drama with Matassa suggests that there’s more than rice in hot water over there.

— In Lafourche, President Jimmy Cantrelle is watching as various loads of dirty laundry are being hung out to dry by his council. That government body recently took a procedural vote to express its opinion that Cantrelle is no longer fit to lead. The official line from council members has something to do with perceived ethics violations and how parish employees are being treated. The parish council meeting that hosted the “no confidence” vote on Cantrelle, however, included much more pointed accusations about public contracts and missed phone calls.

— New Roads Mayor Robert Myer may be in a courtroom soon due to a 2016 indictment on nine counts of malfeasance in office. A lot of the chatter, gleaned from audits and investigative reports, involves a city-issued credit card that was allegedly used for a variety of things ranging from sexual favors to a cruise.

— In other court action, Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell has actually filed a lawsuit against Lecompte Mayor Robert Baxtor, along with his aldermen and town clerk. In question is how the town has spent certain tax revenue — money that was meant for garbage, fire and civil defense facilities, but may have been illegally transferred to the local police department.

For context, read my entire syndicated column.

__________________

__________________

AMAZING! WE HAVE THE VIDEOS!

__________________

__________________