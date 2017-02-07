TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 86 – JANUARY 31, 2017

By

Lawmakers have already filed nine bills and one resolution for the regular session that convenes on April 10.

Bringing a bit of Trump into the fold, Rep. Paul Hollis has HB 6 to exempt Louisiana from Obamacare's individual mandate penalty. He may have beat some of his GOP colleagues to the punch on this one, although other lawmakers could file similar bills. (Background: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order giving federal department heads the power to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the ACA that would impose a fiscal burden on any state.”)

Rep. Blake Miguez also has HB 4 to pave the way for the reemployment of retired school nurses. Plus there are a couple of other retirement and local subject matter bills that have been introduced in the lower chamber as well.

On the Senate side, Sen. Francis Thompson was the first in line with SB 1, which would rename the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts as the “Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.”

There is so far one resolution filed, HCR 1 by Rep. Barbara Norton, which memorializes Congress to “develop, implement, and enforce policies and procedures that will enhance airport safety.”

For those of us who track legislative happenings for a living, things are about to get very busy…

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The First Woman Treasurer

No, it wasn’t former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu. She was the second woman to serve as Louisiana’s treasurer.

And with the special election for state treasurer gearing up, this is an answer to a history question we should all know: Who was the first woman treasurer elected in Louisiana?

It was Mary Evelyn Parker, who passed away at the age of 94 two years ago (Jan. 17, 2015). She was a trusted advisor to Gov. Earl K. Long and she served in several appointed positions in state government before moving to elected office.

Prior to that, Parker stayed close to home in Allen Parish, working as the personnel director at Camp Claiborne and as the editor of The Oakdale Journal.

She truly stepped into the political world in 1948 when Long asked her to voice his campaign’s radio commercials. In very short order Long appointed her as the executive director of the Louisiana Department of Commerce and Industry and she ran unsuccessfully as the register of state lands.

Gov. John McKeithen also sought out Parker’s help when he ran for governor and won. Parker gave legendary speeches on behalf of McKeithen on the campaign trail and one of those speeches, “All That Glitters Is Not Gold,” was televised statewide. She came into her own during that campaign and warmly embraced the role of “hatchet woman.”

It was in 1967 that McKeithen put his weight behind Parker’s candidacy for treasurer. Parker, for her part, hired a young and untested consultant named Raymond Strother — and both built careers off of that race. Strother became one of the best known operatives in the South and Parker served as treasurer until 1987.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

Political Chatter

— IT’S THREE O’ CLOCK SOMEWHERE: Just ask Gov. John Bel Edwards. That’s what time he’ll be visiting the Sazerac House in New Orleans today for a preview event. On Canal Street, Sazerac House is being developed into a top-notch tourism attraction and alcohol museum.

— BIG NEWS: Marie Centanni has officially signed the required hold harmless form in order for boudin to be shipped from Louisiana to the Washington Hilton for Washington Mardi Gras next week.

— COMPLIANCE TIP: Here’s your reminder that several compliance reports are due TODAY, including lobbyists’ annual registration with the state Ethics Board, annual statements of organization for state PACs and FEC year-end campaign finance reports due for federal candidates and PACs. Via Burland & Maloy LLC…

— TIME TO CALL IT: For the first time since the 1980s a Republican will represent House District 42. No Dems qualified for the seat last week. The Louisiana GOP did some crowing about. Executive director Jason Dore: “It is astonishing that the Edwards team was unable to find a single Democrat to qualify in the district that they’ve held for decades and that encompasses the hometown of many of the leaders of the modern Louisiana Democrat Party like John Breaux, Chris John and Edwin Edwards.”

— The Legislative Black Caucus has its annual retreat scheduled for March 2-5 in New Orleans. SPONSORSHIP INFO…

— The Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association’s annual summit is slated for the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, and the morning of Friday, Feb. 17. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be speaking to the group on that Friday morning, following a fundraiser that’s being organized by the summit’s sponsors.

— For his Jefferson Parish Council run, Sen. Danny Martiny has hired consultant Karen Carvin Shachat.

— TREASURER: Rep. John Schroder has kick-off events next Monday, Feb. 6, in New Orleans (Serio’s at 5:30 p.m.); next Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Covington (7 p.m. at Honda of Covington) and on Feb. 16 in Hammond (Cashe Coudrain & Sandage at 4:30 p.m.).

— ELSEWHERE IN THE U.S.: Via Governing magazine… “Despite Budget Shortfalls, Some Governors Call for Tax Cuts… In addition to new tax breaks, some states are also considering raising gas and sin taxes…” READ MORE…

— Rachael Johnson, a candidate for civil district court in New Orleans, has a fundraiser tomorrow at 6 p.m. at The Original French Market Restaurant. INVITE…

— Johnson has also been endorsed by the AFL-CIO.

— DUAL NOD: In the the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals race, Judge Tiffany Chase and Judge Paula Brown were both endorsed recently by the AFL-CIO.

— The Orleans Republican Parish Executive Committee will be hosting a Fête De Rouge event at the National World War II Museum (in American Sector) on Thursday at 6 p.m. For more contact kirk@chesterllc.com.

— LOGA ON BAYOU BRIDGE: Gifford Briggs writes, “These out of state and paid-for protestors have infiltrated our state in hopes to convince the public, civic leaders, and industry that the new pipeline will destroy our natural resources, as they continue their call for the end of fossil fuels.” READ MORE…

— RECOVERING: Via LOGA… “Long-time Louisiana Oil and Gas President Don Briggs has returned to his home in Lafayette, where he continues outpatient rehabilitation treatment from a serious head injury he suffered in North Carolina last October. Most recently, he had been an inpatient at a rehabilitation facility in Houston. He continues to progress in his recovery. The Briggs family is grateful for the continued outpouring of well wishes and prayers and appreciates everyone’s consideration of their privacy at this time. Meanwhile, the work of LOGA continues with Vice President Gifford Briggs acting as president of the organization during his fathers’ recovery. LOGA will provide additional updates on his condition as they become available.”

— 5TH DISTRICT: Congressman Ralph Abraham wrote a column on Medicaid. READ MORE…

— 5TH DISTRICT: Abraham also has a bill he filed with Congressman Sam Johnson regarding gun ownership rights for the disabled that should pass the House very soon. BACKGROUND INFO…

— The Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus voted to install new board officers recently: Travis Napper, with the Ruston-Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau, as president; Kimmie Carlos, with the River Parishes Tourist Commission, as vice president; Eric Edwards, with the Livingston Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as secretary; Timothy Bush, with the Bayou Lafourche Area Tourist Commission, as treasurer; and Paul Arrigo, with Visit Baton Rouge, as immediate past president.

— The new chairman of the board over at the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau is Michael O. Smith, the general manager of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

— YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT: Well-Ahead Louisiana, a campaign of the state Department of Health, has partnered with the Louisiana Restaurant Association to “help state residents live healthier lifestyles by offering healthier options on restaurant menus.” MORE…

— The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education elected its 2017 officers during the BESE meetings in Baton Rouge last week… The board elected District 5 BESE member Dr. Gary Jones as president, District 7 member Dr. Holly Boffy vice president and District 8 member Jada Lewis secretary-treasurer.

— The LSU Manship School of Mass Communications’ Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is hosting a presentation from George Washington University professor David Karpf on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. in the LSU Journalism Building’s Holliday Forum. Karpf will discuss his latest book “Analytic Activism: Digital Listening and the New Political Strategy.”

— The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has announced that Lee Jenkins, vice president of Performance Contractors, will serve as chair of the board for the organization in 2017.

— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will address the National Association of State Treasurers’ legislative conference in Washington next month.

— Commissioner of Higher Education Joseph Rallo’s two-day “Spring Forum” begins tomorrow at the Holiday Inn Alexandria.

__________________

Tuesday’s Ledes, And Only The Ledes

— “President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday night, removing her as the nation’s top law enforcement officer after she defiantly refused to defend his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.” Via The New York Times…

— “The Louisiana Legislature isn't alone in having to sort out what to do with a member who faced domestic abuse charges. South Carolina and Virginia, too, are grappling with the same issue.” Via Julia O'Donoghue, The Times-Picayune…

— “Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street is bracing for the threat of another round of budget cuts, and he said he sees his job as one that sets him up to be an easy target.” Via Elizabeth Crisp, The Advocate…

— “Nine members of the Louisiana Legislature including Lafayette Reps. Stuart Bishop and Nancy Landry have submitted a so-called amicus curiae, or ‘friend of the court,’ brief on behalf of former Lafayette school Superintendent Pat Cooper, who was recently granted a rehearing before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the Lafayette Parish School Board.” Via Walter Pierce, The IND…

— “Louisiana university leaders Monday tried to calm fears of their international students in the wake of President Donald Trump’s order last week banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.” Via Mark Ballard, The Advocate…

— “President Donald Trump is personally urging Florida Gov. Rick Scott to challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 — and the loyal Trump ally looks increasingly likely to take the leap.” Via Politico…

— “President Donald Trump was ‘exactly right’ in issuing a ban on travelers from seven terror-linked nations, according to Bobby Jindal — one of the most prominent Republicans to stand up for the controversial executive order.” Via Cathy Burke, Newsmax…

— “In a first for Louisiana, state transportation officials announced Monday they will solicit input from private firms to fast track major improvements on Interstate 10 in the Baton Rouge area.” Via Will Sentell, The Advocate…

— “It may be a new report, but it’s the same old story: Lake Charles continues to gain jobs while the state continues to lose them. Louisiana Workforce Commission’s December report puts Lake Charles right behind Baton Rouge in metro areas with the highest job growth rates for 2016.” Via The American Press…

— “Opposing views notwithstanding, there was consensus on one issue Senate Select Committee on Homeland Security meeting last week: federal aid to Louisiana since the August 2016 flood has been a disappointment.” Via Sarah Gamard, Manship School News Service…

— “The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded contracts to Shell Trading and Phillips 66 for 6.4 million barrels of crude oil stored in Strategic Petroleum Reserve sites, including one site in Acadiana.” Via Ken Stickney, The Advertiser…

— “U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, offered a fiery defense Monday of President Trump’s order imposing restrictions on immigration, contended that law enforcement officers are being put at risk ‘due to incited protests.’ Offering his first speech to the full House of Representatives, Higgins said Trump’s order protects Americans while allowing the average number of immigrants permitted in the U.S. over the past 15 years.” Via Ken Stickney, The Advertiser…

News clips provided by ON TRACK WITH MARUSAK online news clipping service. Day or night, receive breaking political and government news from across the state right in your email inbox. For more information about the exhaustive daily service, contact Jennifer Marusak at jmarusak@bellsouth.net.

__________________

Analysis: Mayoral Race Should Hold State’s Attention

At any given time of the day, it’s both the best elected job in Louisiana and the worst. One moment you’re leading a second line in a city that long ago captured the imagination of the world and the next you’re trying to explain to said world why people keep getting shot on Bourbon Street.

But there’s no denying that New Orleans’ mayoral post — just the municipal-level seat — is a jewel of Southern politics. Through economic booms, natural disasters and all the problems of a major American city, mayors there often become change agents whether they like it or not.

The seat is an important one to Democrats. On more than one occasion the national apparatus has leaned on Mayor Mitch Landrieu to help raise money and work crowds.

Simply put, it comes with a bit of celebrity. That’s why the Oct. 14 mayoral primary will be highly competitive. And probably rather colorful…

…if you like a good political yarn, especially one crafted against the backdrop of Louisiana, the mayor’s race in New Orleans deserves your attention this year.

Just because you can’t vote in it doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun following along, which is, after all, a very New Orleans way to view the entire matter.

To learn more about the developing storylines and the potential candidates, read my entire syndicated column.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

