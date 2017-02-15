JBE Fundraising Report: $3.2M COH

By

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT HERE!

— Gov. John Bel Edwards' campaign has raised $3.6 million since he was elected governor in 2015

— He raised $3.2 million in 2016

— Edwards ended 2016 with $3.2 million cash on hand

— 1,636 new contributors in 2016

—$3.4 million raised from Louisiana contributors

— Edwards did not fundraise during the legislative session in 2016, last year's shootings in Baton Rouge or during the historic floods

— Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco raised $1.8 million in her first year, including $1.6 million from Louisiana.

— Former Gov. Bobby Jindal raised nearly $3.5 million in his first year, including $25 million from in-state.