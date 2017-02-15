JBE Fundraising Report: $3.2M COH

February 15, 2017 By
Email Send

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT HERE!

— Gov. John Bel Edwards' campaign has raised $3.6 million since he was elected governor in 2015

— He raised $3.2 million in 2016

— Edwards ended 2016 with $3.2 million cash on hand

— 1,636 new contributors in 2016

—$3.4 million raised from Louisiana contributors

— Edwards did not fundraise during the legislative session in 2016, last year's shootings in Baton Rouge or during the historic floods

— Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco raised $1.8 million in her first year, including $1.6 million from Louisiana.

— Former Gov. Bobby Jindal raised nearly $3.5 million in his first year, including $25 million from in-state.

RECENT STORIES

JBE Fundraising Report: $3.2M COH

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT HERE! — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign has raised $3.6 million since he was elected governor in 2015 — He raised $3.2 million in 2016 — Edwards ended 2016 with $3.2 million cash on hand — 1,636 new contributors in 2016 —$3.4 million raised from Louisiana contributors — Edwards did not fundraise during the […]

Senators Urge Speed On Medicaid Contract

Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Mills said he and his committee are pushing state officials to make a decision soon on how to move forward with Louisiana’s massive Medicaid processing contract.  “We want a decision by September, not something at the last minute in December,” said Mills, R-Parks.  Right now Molina Information Systems has […]

SENATE 2016: Super PAC Overview

A few of the home-brewed super PACs created in Louisiana to support candidates in the fall U.S. Senate race experienced a very bumpy second quarter of fundraising this year. That may allow other super PACs backed by national organizations, from outside of Louisiana, to steal some of the political thunder in the coming months. Super […]

Federal Races Crammed With Candidates

On the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana there will be 63 different candidates running in seven federal races for the U.S House and Senate, meaning voters will have plenty of names to choose from — possibly more than any other time in recent history. In the U.S. Senate race alone 24 candidates qualified last week […]

Super PAC Bows Out Of Senate Race

A super PAC, or political action committee, that was formed to support the U.S. Senate candidacy of Treasurer John Kennedy has been disbanded and its money has been transferred to a national conservative advocacy group that could end up playing an out-front role in the developing race scheduled for this fall. The U.S. Supreme Court […]

Media Campaigns Target Lawmakers

The governor isn’t the only one trying to influence the votes of lawmakers in the ongoing second special session that ends on June 23. The Louisiana Manufacturers Political Action Committee has purchased more than 3,000 radio spots over the next two weeks that urge voters to contact lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask […]

JBE To Lawmakers: Come On Over

Lawmakers might still be a little sore at Gov. John Bel Edwards for calling a second special session just 30 minutes after the ongoing regular session ends Monday evening. The governor, however, may gain a few more points back for what he has planned when the first night of that second special session comes to a […]

Filed Under: Featured