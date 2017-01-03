TUESDAY TRACKER – ISSUE 81 – DECEMBER 13, 2016

By

Dec. 13, 2016 — Issue 81

Happy Tuesday, Trackers…

I’m writing you today from a hotel room in beautiful Monroe that overlooks the equipment yard of the local John Deere distributor. It has been a very Louisiana week for us on the LONG SHOT book tour, with previous stops in Alexandria and Ruston — and a north Louisiana parking lot where an unexpected line formed to buy books out of my truck. (More on where we’re headed next can be found further down, along with a piece of breaking literary news, under “Political Chatter,” on another hot political book that is in the works right now.)

Everywhere we go, people either want to talk about U.S. Sen.-elect John Kennedy or Congressman-elect Clay Higgins. The two men owned the weekend election narratives and both have many people wondering how they’ll fit — or won’t fit — into the Beltway machine.

Chatter is also strong for the two public service commissioners they defeated. What will Scott Angelle and Foster Campbell do next? Will there even be a next?

The race for treasurer, to replace Kennedy, is starting to generate some buzz as well, but only among political junkies. Given the election fatigue that must be sweeping across Louisiana, that statewide special election will have to fight for attention.

Mostly, everyone is just pleased to see the state’s seemingly never-ending, three-year election cycle reach a conclusion. The years of 2014, 2015 and 2016 gave us two new U.S. senators, four new congressmen and a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. They gave us failed comebacks from Edwin Edwards, David Duke and Vance McAllister. They gave us a Republican Legislature with an unexpectedly independent House and a record number of continuous days spent in legislative sessions. There were also floods, police-involved shootings, plummeting oil prices and a couple of forgettable football seasons.

Who’s ready for 2017?

__________________

Holiday Schedule

Longtime readers in the LaPolitics community already know we’ll be embarking soon on our annual two-week holiday break. There will be no Tuesday Tracker, LaPolitics Report podcast or LaPolitics Weekly over the next two weeks. We’ll be back in your inboxes the week of Jan. 2.

Also, please note that while the final issue of the year for LaPolitics Weekly will arrive on time on Friday morning, there will be no podcast released tomorrow.

From my family to you and yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

__________________

Your Tuesday History: The First Creole Governor

Friday will be the 200th anniversary (Dec. 16, 1816) of Jacques Phillippe Villeré being sworn in as the second governor of Louisiana. Although Villeré was not the first to hold state’s premier office, he was the first Louisiana native to be elected to the post and the first Creole to serve in the position.

By today’s map of Jefferson Parish, Villeré was born in Kenner and went on to govern during a time when Louisiana’s economy was booming and its population was on the rise as a new state. Open trade along the Mississippi River was key to Villeré’s success on both of these fronts.

Villeré’s four-year term is also where you’ll find disputes between Anglo-Americans and native Creoles starting to take root. The Legislature even waded into the clash of cultures by publishing all laws in French and English. It was a divide that dominated state politics for many of the years that followed.

From a policy perspective, you have Villeré to thank for dueling-related deaths being classified as a capital offense. But that is certainly not his greatest policy accomplishment. Before he was Louisiana’s second governor, Villeré helped draft the state’s first constitution and actually ran to become the first governor in 1812 (he lost in a landslide to William C. C. Claiborne).

Villeré ran again for governor in 1824, but lost. He was preparing to make a bid yet again in 1830 in a special election, but died on his St. Bernard Parish plantation before that campaign could get underway.

__________________

__________________

Analysis: Runoffs Shifted Some Political Dynamics

President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory last month in the general election rocked America’s political landscape. But it was the last-in-the-nation runoff ballot, conducted quietly on Dec. 10, that shook up Louisiana’s elected class and established a few new mile markers for where our own politics are headed.

You may not have noticed the clues, given the measly 29 percent of voters who showed up to push buttons this past weekend. But there they were — flashing brightly in neon letters for political insiders and party diehards to see…

POW! John Kennedy’s election to the U.S. Senate now places him firmly in the upper echelon of Louisiana influencers, where others are already wheedling for dominance.

ZING! Clay Higgins’ ripple-making victory in the 3rd Congressional District created a wild card for Republicans and harshly took down a political brand that was not too long ago on the upswing.

BAM! East Baton Rouge Parish has been going blue for quite some time, albeit narrowly on occasion, but this cycle added new sentences to the narrative of Red Stick as Demo-land — written mostly by Mayor-elect Sharon Weston Broome’s win.

Let's start at the top of the runoff ballot, where Kennedy stands as the first of many reasons why the Louisiana Republican Party has a few question marks overhead. It was a notable success for the GOP, which has held that particular seat since 2004 when current officeholder David Vitter became the first Louisiana Republican elected to the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction.

Today, by comparison, there are a lot of Republicans in power in Louisiana. Where and how Kennedy will fit into this infrastructure will be one of the more interesting political angles that will accompany his transition. With Vitter’s coming exit, and former Gov. Bobby Jindal gone, some party faithfuls are looking for a standard-bearer to serve as kingmaker and rainmaker.

It may not be Sen.-elect Kennedy. It may not be anyone. There are numerous names to throw in the mix here, from the attorney general and lieutenant governor to your pick of congressmen. And that’s where the party may end up — having three or four heavies that can help raise money and be on standby. The worse-case scenario, of course, would be a few of those heavies all reaching for the party ring at the same time.

In Acadiana’s 3rd Congressional District, Clay Higgins leveraged his “Cajun John Wayne” persona and blunt talk for a memorable upset against Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle. After running a tight third in last year’s race for governor, and amassing an impressive war chest, Angelle was favored by the political oddsmakers.

The runoff, however, saw Angelle win his home parish of St. Martin by just 109 votes and lose the entire race by 12 points. Higgins scored 56 percent to Angelle’s 44 percent — the exact same spread that put Gov. John Bel Edwards over Vitter in last year’s race for governor.

For Angelle, that complicates the logic behind the speculation of a gubernatorial run in 2019. That early field includes Edwards, who has said he will seek re-election, and possibly Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is frequently mentioned in news stories as a potential candidate. With his regional strength and base of support looking soft, Angelle will have to undergo a serious rebuilding if he wants to emerge in that contest.

Congressman-elect Higgins, meanwhile, has the opportunity to write his own story. He’s a political newcomer and, quite frankly, few people know what to expect. That makes some Republicans nervous. Will Higgins be a party player? Is he ready for prime time? What will his policy focus be? All of these questions will likely crop up in the coming wave of national media profiles that will surely be written about Higgins and his dark horse campaign.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Democrats got to a crow a little bit to cap off a year that was dominated by Republicans. The parish elected as mayor former state Sen. Sharon Weston Broome — by a healthy 52 percent. That’s the exact same percentage East Baton Rouge gave to Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in the U.S. Senate runoff, Hillary Clinton on the presidential ballot and President Barack Obama in 2012.

Democrats have always focused heavily on Orleans Parish, which remains voter-rich for the party, and Caddo Parish, where Campbell actually lost by 57 votes. Baton Rouge has always been important too. But this cycle shows that Red Stick could become a blue hub that flourishes in the coming years, making it all the more important for Dems in statewide politics…

My entire syndicated column runs in newspapers and magazines around Louisiana and is posted in its entirety here.

__________________

Political Chatter

— EWE and Leo, Back Together: The word from Louisiana’s political backroads has former Gov. Edwin Edwards and his biographer Leo Honeycutt working on a second book! More details are surely soon to come... But first Leo has to finish his book on LSU great Skip Bertman.

— Angele Davis, commissioner of administration for former Gov. Bobby Jindal, has confirmed that she is being urged to run for state treasurer and that she is considering it.

— Rep. Julie Emerson is headed to Washington to lead the transition for Congressman-elect Clay Higgins.

— Great News: Maura Donahue, wife of Sen. Jack Donahue, is in remission and doing well in her recovery.

— Back On The Bayou: Austin Stukins was tapped by the RNC to serve as the state director in Georgia for the presidential race and came back to Louisiana just in time to serve as the RNC state director here for the runoff. He will be returning to his regular gig as a policy advisor in the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry.

— Rep. Helena Moreno has founded the Ignite Advocacy Network, a new bipartisan nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of women in Louisiana. The aims are to educate the public, advocate and influence lawmakers. Learn more: IgniteForChange.org.

— From JBE To JNK: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ letter to U.S. Sen.-elect John Kennedy on flood recovery money and other matters…

— The Division of Administrative Law has an open house Friday at 1 p.m. that will double as its 20th anniversary celebration. Go check out the division’s new digs at 1020 Florida Street. INVITE

— American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on the death of AFT Vice President Elsie Burkhalter: “Elsie Burkhalter was unwavering in her work, her efforts for educators and students, and her community. We appreciate and respect all that she did to make sure the world is better for future generations.”

— An election has been called for a new employee member of the State Civil Service Commission. Candidates must submit a nomination petition with signatures from at least 100 permanent classified employees. Nomination petitions go to the Department of State Civil Service and must be filed between Jan. 3-11. By Feb. 6 ballots will be mailed to all classified state employees who held permanent status on or before Dec. 3. Voting may be done by telephone, internet or paper mail-in ballot. All voting must be completed by Feb. 23.

— Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson will speak to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. She will discuss the recommendations of the Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy. It’ll take place at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel starting at 11:30 a.m.

— From the Treasury: “The November 2016 Net Receipts Report shows that total state revenue thus far for 2016-2017 was $3.555 billion, a 27 percent increase compared to that time last year. Between October and November, total major state revenue grew $697 million. General sales tax collections grew. Gasoline and special fuels tax collections continued to show stability. Miscellaneous tax collections increased.”

— Heads Up: The Louisiana Budget Project and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities will hold a conference call briefing for journalists on Wednesday to discuss a new report that shows that “Louisiana is among the states in the country with the highest income inequality.”

— News News: The Louisiana Press Association board has requested to have stories generated by the LSU Manship School News Service (the students you may have seen working the Capitol beat during session) sent to all LPA member newspapers that desire the content.

— Excerpted: An opinion piece from Gus Rantz: “The latest instant gratification craze of calling for a popular vote to replace our electoral college, is misguided and uninformed, at best; and a poison pill to Representative-Democracy (Federalism) at its most nefarious.”

— Public Service Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere Jr. has been appointed by the governor to the Health Education Authority of Louisiana.

— AARP Louisiana has awarded Rep. Helena Moreno the 2016 Legislator of the Year Award for “championing issues that improve the quality of life for older Louisianans.”

— The National Conference of State Legislatures will visit Louisiana on Thursday as part of its new project, “Elections 2020: Policy, Funding and the Future.” The goal of the project is to “explore the legislative role in selecting elections technology appropriate to each state’s needs, potential state and local funding options, and the web of responsibilities relating to elections technology.” Phase one consists of daylong forums in select states.

— The legal department of the Louisiana Municipal Association has hired defense counsel Paeton Burkett, who replaces Candice Rodgers.

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

__________________

